Lakers vs Pacers LIVE: Score Updates (0-0)

Lakers starting lineup
This is how the home team comes out:
Lakers with variety in scoring
The scoring ability for Lakers is higher because it is spread among several players, including Davis, James, Westbrook, Schroder and Walker, so every day the team gets better because of the variations.
Pacers starting five
This is how the visiting team comes out:
tonight's starting 🖐️ pic.twitter.com/ZIjA8ItgYT— Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) November 29, 2022
Lakers to avoid shots
Lakers rank fifteenth in allowing shots allowing only 33.9 long distance attempts, Pacers shoot only 34% of these shots, sixth best mark in the league.
Lakers are already at home
Thus came the home team:
November 29, 2022
Pacers in contention for three-pointers
The Indiana Pacers are the third best three-point shooting team, the team averages 40.5 attempts per game and that translates to 10.4 points on three-pointers, the Lakers average 9.6 three-pointers per game.
Pacers are going through a great moment
The Indiana Pacers despite the loss to Clippers is playing great and this has allowed them to win seven of the last ten games, with these numbers the team has remained in the fourth position and is shaping up to be in the Playoffs, it is a surprise team for the season.
Pacers with good memories against Lakers
The Indiana Pacers snapped a four-game losing streak last season when they visited the Lakers, for this game the Pacers are coming off a loss to the Clippers and look to snap the Lakers' streak of two straight wins.
Watch out for this Lakers player
LeBron James, one of the best players in the NBA in recent years, is not having a good time with the Lakers team, although they were recently champions, James has not had a great roster available due to injuries of teammates and low performance, the King has been in charge of putting the team on his shoulders, but his effort has not been translated into good results, now with a small positive streak the NBA star must give his best version to not break the streak.
Watch out for this Pacers player
Tyrese Halliburton, 22 year old guard, is a promising young player that can make the team a playoff contender, this season the player is delivering good numbers averaging 19.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 11.1 assists, if he continues like this the player could fight as one of the most talented young players.
Tyrese Haliburton threw this where only Isaiah Jackson could come down with it.🔨 pic.twitter.com/Dto7FyuLBz— Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) November 27, 2022
Lakers all-star roster
Beverley, Reaves, James, Davis, Jones.
Pacers all-star roster
Haliburton, Hield, Duarte, Smith, Turner.
Face to face
Pacers and Lakers last season played a very short two-game series, in the first meeting Lakers took the win 124-116 and for the second Pacers tied the series by winning 111-104, for this season Pacers occupies the top positions while Lakers is looking to get out of the bottom, so the game will be very interesting.
Los Angeles Lakers to keep the streak going
The Lakers have become this season a team of ups and downs, the negative results have been constant since last season, but the positive streaks have been very short, Lakers have a starting team with a lot of talent, but at the same time very dependent on LeBron James and Anthony Davis, they have not been enough to make the team transcend, after having won the title a few seasons ago, Injuries have been an important factor in the team's competition since last season, Lakers is in the 13th position with a 7-11 record, the team maintains a winning streak after beating the Spurs twice, the team with the return of James was more aggressive and thus achieved two wins as visitors, the team suffers a lot on the road, but at home their numbers are not the best, against Pacers they have a difficult test.
Pacers with Playoff chances
Pacers comes from a pitiful season closing its season with ten consecutive losses, for this season the team's goal should be to look for the mid-table and fight for the Play-in or a direct place in Playoffs, apparently this season they are doing a great job by remaining in fourth place in the Eastern Conference, the team has a record of 11-8, and undoubtedly their great advantage has been their home games, on the other hand, their away results have not been bad by maintaining a 4-4, now against Lakers they have a tough test, as they visit them after losing to Clippers 114-100, undoubtedly a very complicated game awaits them and although the season is still young, if they continue like this they could fight for the top positions.
Interesting duel between conferences
Pacers and Lakers want to prove that they are ready to qualify for the Playoffs, one of them is having a season that puts it so far in the top positions, while the other had a bad start and is trying to recover from the bad results, no doubt it will be a great duel with two teams looking for the victory, the season is still long, but they need to add as soon as possible.
