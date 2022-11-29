Lakers vs Pacers LIVE: Score Updates (0-0)
Image:VAVEL

10:25 PM6 minutes ago

Lakers starting lineup

This is how the home team comes out:
10:20 PM11 minutes ago

Lakers with variety in scoring

The scoring ability for Lakers is higher because it is spread among several players, including Davis, James, Westbrook, Schroder and Walker, so every day the team gets better because of the variations.
10:15 PM16 minutes ago

Pacers starting five

This is how the visiting team comes out:
10:10 PM21 minutes ago

Lakers to avoid shots

Lakers rank fifteenth in allowing shots allowing only 33.9 long distance attempts, Pacers shoot only 34% of these shots, sixth best mark in the league.
10:05 PM26 minutes ago

Lakers are already at home

Thus came the home team:
10:00 PM31 minutes ago

Pacers in contention for three-pointers

The Indiana Pacers are the third best three-point shooting team, the team averages 40.5 attempts per game and that translates to 10.4 points on three-pointers, the Lakers average 9.6 three-pointers per game.
9:55 PM36 minutes ago

Pacers are going through a great moment

The Indiana Pacers despite the loss to Clippers is playing great and this has allowed them to win seven of the last ten games, with these numbers the team has remained in the fourth position and is shaping up to be in the Playoffs, it is a surprise team for the season.
9:50 PM41 minutes ago

Pacers with good memories against Lakers

The Indiana Pacers snapped a four-game losing streak last season when they visited the Lakers, for this game the Pacers are coming off a loss to the Clippers and look to snap the Lakers' streak of two straight wins.
9:45 PMan hour ago

We continue

Thank you for following the Indiana Pacers vs Los Angeles Lakers game, tonight both teams are looking for the victory so the show is guaranteed. Stay tuned because below we will tell you everything you need to know before the start of the game.
9:40 PMan hour ago

Stay tuned to follow Indiana Pacers vs Los Angeles Lakers live on TV

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Indiana Pacers vs Los Angeles Lakers live, as well as the latest information from Crypto.com Arena. Don't miss any details of the game with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
9:35 PMan hour ago

Where and how to watch Indiana Pacers vs Los Angeles Lakers live online

The game will be televised on STAR +.
Indiana Pacers vs Los Angeles Lakers can be tuned in from NBA League Pass live streams.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
9:30 PMan hour ago

Watch out for this Lakers player

LeBron James, one of the best players in the NBA in recent years, is not having a good time with the Lakers team, although they were recently champions, James has not had a great roster available due to injuries of teammates and low performance, the King has been in charge of putting the team on his shoulders, but his effort has not been translated into good results, now with a small positive streak the NBA star must give his best version to not break the streak.
9:25 PMan hour ago

Watch out for this Pacers player

Tyrese Halliburton, 22 year old guard, is a promising young player that can make the team a playoff contender, this season the player is delivering good numbers averaging 19.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 11.1 assists, if he continues like this the player could fight as one of the most talented young players.
9:20 PMan hour ago

Lakers all-star roster

Beverley, Reaves, James, Davis, Jones.
9:15 PMan hour ago

Pacers all-star roster

Haliburton, Hield, Duarte, Smith, Turner.
9:10 PMan hour ago

Face to face

Pacers and Lakers last season played a very short two-game series, in the first meeting Lakers took the win 124-116 and for the second Pacers tied the series by winning 111-104, for this season Pacers occupies the top positions while Lakers is looking to get out of the bottom, so the game will be very interesting.
9:05 PMan hour ago

Los Angeles Lakers to keep the streak going

The Lakers have become this season a team of ups and downs, the negative results have been constant since last season, but the positive streaks have been very short, Lakers have a starting team with a lot of talent, but at the same time very dependent on LeBron James and Anthony Davis, they have not been enough to make the team transcend, after having won the title a few seasons ago, Injuries have been an important factor in the team's competition since last season, Lakers is in the 13th position with a 7-11 record, the team maintains a winning streak after beating the Spurs twice, the team with the return of James was more aggressive and thus achieved two wins as visitors, the team suffers a lot on the road, but at home their numbers are not the best, against Pacers they have a difficult test.
9:00 PM2 hours ago

Pacers with Playoff chances

Pacers comes from a pitiful season closing its season with ten consecutive losses, for this season the team's goal should be to look for the mid-table and fight for the Play-in or a direct place in Playoffs, apparently this season they are doing a great job by remaining in fourth place in the Eastern Conference, the team has a record of 11-8, and undoubtedly their great advantage has been their home games, on the other hand, their away results have not been bad by maintaining a 4-4, now against Lakers they have a tough test, as they visit them after losing to Clippers 114-100, undoubtedly a very complicated game awaits them and although the season is still young, if they continue like this they could fight for the top positions.
Pacers in last duel/image: Pacers
8:55 PM2 hours ago

Interesting duel between conferences

Pacers and Lakers want to prove that they are ready to qualify for the Playoffs, one of them is having a season that puts it so far in the top positions, while the other had a bad start and is trying to recover from the bad results, no doubt it will be a great duel with two teams looking for the victory, the season is still long, but they need to add as soon as possible.
8:50 PM2 hours ago

Welcome

Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Indiana Pacers vs Los Angeles Lakers game, corresponding to the NBA 2022. The match will take place at Crypto.com Arena, at 10:30 pm ET.
