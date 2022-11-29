Cleveland Cavaliers vs Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch in NBA 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Cleveland Cavaliers vs Philadelphia 76ers match for NBA 2022?
This is the start time of the game Cleveland Cavaliers vs Philadelphia 76ers of 30th November in several countries:
Argentina: 21:00 hrs.
USA: 20:00 hrs.
Bolivia: 19:00 hrs.
Brasil: 21:00 hrs.
Chile: 20:00 hrs.
Colombia: 20:00 hrs.
Ecuador: 19:00 hrs.
España: 3:00 hrs.
México: 18:00 hrs.
Paraguay: 20:00 hrs.
Perú: 19:00 hrs.
Uruguay: 21:00 hrs.
Watch out for this Hornets player:
Hornets point guard Darius Garland continues to be one of the fundamental players on the court and will look to become a star for his team and the entire league so it is certain that he will look to have an impeccable performance. The Indiana, USA native is taking advantage of the great moment his team is going through to try to establish himself as a pillar of the NBA and engrave his name in the history books.
Watch for this Philadelphia 76ers player:
76ers point guard James Harden continues to be one of the key players on the court and will look to become the team's offensive leader as the team's best scorer and best assist man. The 76ers star is taking advantage of the team's regular moment to try to establish himself as the team's hope.
Cavaliers final lineup:
Dean Wade, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen, Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell.
Last Philadelphia 76ers lineup:
P. J. Tucker, Danuel House, Joel Embiid, Anthony Melton, Tyrese Maxey.
About the Stadium:
The Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse is a multi-purpose sports pavilion located in the city of Cleveland and inaugurated in 1994, with a capacity for 20,000 spectators. It is home to the Cleveland Cavaliers of the National Basketball Association, the Cleveland Monsters of the American Hockey League and the Cleveland Gladiators of the Arena Football League.
The Cleveland Cavaliers' debut in this arena took place in 1994, on November 8 against the Houston Rockets and ended in a victory for the home team, getting their first win at the venue.
They will seek to win at home
The Cavaliers team so far has presented a nice performance so far in the NBA campaign, the team has remained in the high table position area of the NBA Eastern Conference, also, has maintained a balanced record so the team is demonstrating a good level, however, there is still much history of this new NBA season so there is time to continue improving and position itself within the PlayOffs in the search for a new champion in the most professional fair that exists in the world within basketball.
Making their team feel at home away from home
The 76ers team so far has presented a nice performance so far in the NBA campaign, the team has remained in the mid-table area of the NBA Eastern Conference, also, has maintained a balanced record so the team is not going bad or good, however, there is still a lot of history of this new NBA season so there is time to continue improving and position themselves within the PlayOffs in the search for a new champion in the most professional fair that exists in the world of basketball.
The NBA is in full swing
NBA actions continue with all the emotions that Basketball generates, all teams are leaving their best effort to qualify for the Playoffs and get the victory. The NBA competition is divided into 2 regions that seek to obtain the best team of this professional basketball competition at the end of the tournament. In this game, the 76ers will face the Cavaliers in a totally even matchup in the statistics as both teams are just a few places apart in the table and both teams are having a great performance collectively and individually, so a great game is expected in what continues to be the quest to be in the NBA PlayOffs.
Kick-off time
The Cleveland Cavaliers vs Philadelphia 76ers match will be played at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, in Cleveland, Ohio. The kick-off is scheduled at 20:00 pm ET.
