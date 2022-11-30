Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA 2022 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks can be tuned in from NBA League Pass live streams.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Warriors player
Stephen Curry, a player who could already be considered a legend, is known for his three pointers that he scores with ease, in the previous NBA season he broke the record for three pointers, besides being the MVP of the All Star Game, his numbers were very good and after the championship he has the mission to keep the team in the high competition, Curry is essential for the team and with his points he is making the team stay in competition despite the bad start.
Watch out for this player from Dallas Mavericks
Luka Doncic, the star that is attracting attention around the world, has become the main figure of the Mavericks, it seems that the player plays alone, as he leads his team in most areas, this player makes the team much more competitive and more likely to fight in the Playoffs, currently records: 33.1 points, 8.7 rebounds, 8.4 assists and 1.7 steals, his contribution to the team is much, so stopping him is a big job for opponents.
Warriors all-star roster
Curry, Thompson, Wiggins, Green, Looney.
Mavericks all-star roster
Doncic, Dinwidde, Bullock, Smith, McGee.
Face to Face
Last season Warriors and Mavericks faced each other four times, the duels were very contrasting and in one of them Warriors crushed Mavericks 130-92, but in the end Mavericks took the series 3-1, now in this three-game series start, a great rivalry is expected with many points on the scoreboards, both teams with candidates for the title.
Warriors to continue winning streak
Golden State Warriors are not having a devastating start despite being the reigning NBA champions, the team is suffering on the defensive end and Curry's points have not been of much help to avoid defeats, the team is currently looking to leave behind the bad start and is starting to get important victories that are suddenly taking them out of the bottom of the table, Warriors is a team that can never be given up and their quick reaction to bad results is a great example, the home team is very good and has achieved nine wins, while visiting is when they suffer the most taking nine losses, their current record is 11-10 occupying the ninth position in the Eastern Conference, Mavericks is strong at home so they should give their best effort to reach four consecutive victories.
Mavericks need the win
The Dallas Mavericks team in recent seasons has achieved stability in good results, the team that won a title in 2011 urgently seeks to renew it and is known with the ideal pieces to fight for the title, the previous season Dallas knew how to handle the lack of stars and managed to combine good players to make their star a very relevant player in the NBA, Mavericks managed to get far in the Playoffs and undoubtedly were a team that complicated things a lot to all their rivals, in the end the weight of having a short roster weighed and they were dismissed from the finals, for this season the expectation on the team is high and they need to improve some aspects to get out of the 11th position and start fighting up, currently they have a record of 9-10, the team drags four consecutive defeats and at home they have a good advantage to beat Warriors.
The West has a great duel worthy of Playoffs
Two title contenders face each other in the regular season in what will be one of the most disputed series, both teams are known as favorites to qualify and reach the finals, unfortunately for Mavericks and Warriors only one can fight for the title and before thinking about that they must improve their numbers that keep them in the middle of the table, a victory this Tuesday would give them a lot in both the emotional and sporting aspects.
