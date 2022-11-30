Memphis Grizzlies vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in NBA

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Memphis Grizzlies vs Minnesota TimberwolvesLive Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Memphis Grizzlies vs Minnesota Timberwolves match.
How to watch Memphis Grizzlies vs Minnesota TimberwolvesLive in TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game Memphis Grizzlies vs Minnesota Timberwolves live on TV, your options is: Bally Sports.
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and NBA League Pass app.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
108 matches!
There are 108 games in the history between the two teams, with 55 wins for the Grizzlies and 53 for the Timberwolves. In addition, the Grizzlies have scored 10759 points in the history of the matchup, compared to 10852 points for the Timberwolves.
Injury Report - Grizzlies
The Grizzlies have only one player out for longer, and that is Bane, with a toe injury. Brooks and LaRavia are doubtful for the match and are being evaluated day by day.
Injury Report - Timberwolves
In the Timberwolves McDaniel is sick and is a doubt for the match, while McLaughin, Towns and Prince are out of the match, injured.
Western Conference - Grizzlies
In the same Western Conference the Grizzlies are in fourth position, looking for the top, being 12-8 on the season, tied with the Pelicans who come just above, besides seeing the Nuggets, 13-7, and the Suns, 14-6, above as well. Below that comes the Clippers, 13-9, the Kings, 10-9, and the Trail Blazers, who are in seventh position, 11-10.
Western Conference - Timberwolves
In 11th place in the Western Conference, the Timberwolves have 10 wins and 11 losses in the competition, above the Thunder, who are 8-13, the Lakers, who are 7-12, the Spurs, who are 6-15 and the Rockets, last place, who are 5-15 on the season, and below the Warriors, 11-11 on the season.
Last Matches: Grizzlies
On the other side the Grizzlies come to the game with three wins and two losses in their last games. On Friday (18), the victory was over the Thunder, by 121 to 110. After that, on Sunday (20), the loss came to the Nets, by 127 to 115. On Tuesday (22), the loss came again, by 113 to 109 to the Kings. On Friday (25), the way to victory returned, over the Pelicans, by 132 to 111. Finally, on Sunday (27), the victory was over the Kincks, by 127 to 123.
Last Matches: Timberwolves
In their last five games the Timberwolves have won two and been defeated in three. The sequence opened with victory over the Heat, on Monday (21), by 105 to 101. After that came the second victory, over the Pacers, by 115 to 101 on Wednesday (23). On Friday (25) the loss was by 110 to 108 to the Hornets. Then, on Sunday (27), the loss was to the Warriors, by 137 to 114. Closing the last games, the loss came to the Wizards on Monday (28), by 142 to 127.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022-23 NBA match: Memphis Grizzlies vs Minnesota Timberwolves Live Score!
My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.