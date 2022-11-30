Phoenix Suns vs Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the Phoenix Suns vs Chicago Bulls game for NBA?
This is the start time for the Phoenix Suns vs Chicago Bulls game on September 30, 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 11:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 11:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Chile: 11:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 9:00 PM on NBA TV and NBA League Pass
Mexico: 8:00 PM on NBA TV and NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 11:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Peru: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 11:00 PM on NBA League Pass
History
In their last five meetings, the Suns have always come away with the win by scores of 104-112, 97-106, 121-116, 124-127 and 129-102.
Key player - Bulls
DeMar DeRozan is the Bulls' point guard of choice. The 33-year-old, 6-foot-6, holds a career average of 26.5 shots per game, 4.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists.
Key player - Suns
Phoenix is maintaining a great performance and that's not just a fluke. It's an impressive group effort that features big names such as Devin Booker, the 26-year-old, 6-foot-6 guard who has 27.9 points per game, 5.4 rebounds and 5.6 assists.
Chicago Bulls
The Bulls are 20 games into the season and have nine wins and 11 losses. It's a pretty consistent streak that for now keeps them in twelfth place in the Eastern Conference with a PCT of 0.450 and in the league overall, they rank 23rd.
Phoenix Suns
The Suns are having a great season with a magnificent performance. They have played 20 games, of which they have won 14 and lost six. They accumulate a PCT of 0.700 and are in first place in the Western Conference and third in the league.
Stadium
The stadium designated for this game is the Footprint Center in the city of Phoenix, Arizona. It opened in 1992 and since that year, it has been the official home of the NBA's Phoenix Suns. It is also the official home of the Phoenix Mercury of the WNBA. From 1996 to 2003, it was the home of the NHL's Phoenix Coyotes, and from 2005 to 2009, it was the home of the ECHL's Phoenix Roadrunners. It has had six name changes since its opening. It began as America West Arena from '92 to 2006, then from 2006 to 2015, it was called US Airways Center, from 2015 to 2020, it was called Talking Stick Resort Arena, in 2020 it was called PHX Arena, from 2020 to 2021, it was known as the Phoenix Suns Arena and in 2021, it changed its name to the Footprint Center. It has hosted NBA and WNBA All-Star Games, as well as the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship, WWE events and concerts by Blink-182, Green Day, Selena Gomez, among other great artists. It has a capacity of 18,422 spectators.
