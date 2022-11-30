Sacramento Kings vs Indiana Pacers LIVE: Score Updates and How to Watch NBA 2022 Match
Photo: Sacramento Kings

12:53 AM2 hours ago

How and where to watch the Sacramento King vs Indiana Pacers match live?

If you want to directly stream it: NBA League Pass

12:48 AM2 hours ago

What time is Sacramento Kings vs Indiana Pacers match for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Sacramento Kings vs Indiana Pacers of 1st december 2022 in several countries:

Argentina 11:00 pm: NBA League Pass

Bolivia 11:00 pm: NBA League Pass

Brazil 00:00 pm: NBA League Pass

Chile 11:00 pm: NBA League Pass

Colombia 11:00 pm: NBA League Pass

Ecuador 11:00  pm:NBA League Pass

USA 10 am ET: NBA League Pass

Spain 6 pm: NBA League Pass

Mexico 10 pm: NBA League Pass

Paraguay 11:00 pm: NBA League Pass

Peru 11:00 pm: NBA League Pass

Uruguay 11:00 pm: NBA League Pass

Venezuela 11:00 pm: NBA League Pass

12:43 AM2 hours ago

Indiana Pacers Probable lineup

Buddy Hield and Jalen Smith; Myles Turner; Tyrese Haliburton and Aaron Nesmith
12:38 AM2 hours ago

Indiana Pacera situation

The Indiana Pacers will not be able to choose Duarte and Theis because both are injured.
12:33 AM2 hours ago

Go Pacers!

Photo: Indiana Pacers
Photo: Indiana Pacers
12:28 AM2 hours ago

Indiana Pacers

F: Isaiah Jackson, Terry Taylor, James Johnson

FG: Oshae Brissett

G: Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, Chris Duarte, McConnell, Kendall Brown, Trevelin Queen

G-F: Bennedict Mathurin, Aaron Nesmith, Andrew Nembhard

Coach: Rick Carlisle
 

12:23 AM2 hours ago

Sacramento Kings probable lineup

Harrison Barnes e Keegan Murray; Domantas Sabonis; Kevin Huerter and De'Aaron Fox.
12:18 AM2 hours ago

Sacramento Kings situation

The Sacramento Kings will not be able to count on Monekes and Lyles because both are injured.
12:13 AM2 hours ago

Go Kings!

Photo: Sacramento Kings
Photo: Sacramento Kings
12:08 AM2 hours ago

Sacramento Kings squad

FG: Okpala

F: Harrison Barnes, Keegan Murray, Trey Lyles, Richaun Holmes

G: De'Aaron Fox, Malik Monk, Davion Mitchell, Terance Davis, Matthew Dellavedova

G-F: Kevin Huerter

C: Neemias Queta ,Alex Len

F-C:Chimezie Metu

Coach: Mike Brown
 

12:03 AM2 hours ago

Latest Results

Los Angeles Lakers 115 - 116 Indiana Pacers

Los Angeles Clippers 114 - 100 Indiana Pacers

Indiana Pacers 128 - 117 Brooklyn Nets

Indiana Pacers 101 - 115 Minnesota Timberwolves

Indiana Pacers 123 - 102 Orlando Magic

Indiana Pacers 114 - 113 Orlando Magic

Houston Rockets 91 - 99 Indiana Pacers

Charlote Hornets 113 - 125 Indiana Pacers


 

11:58 PM2 hours ago

Indiana Pacers

Fourth place in the Eastern Conference, the Indiana Pacers come to the duel with 12 wins in their luggage and eight defeats. The team won the last game, against the Los Angeles Lakers, by just 1 point.
11:53 PM3 hours ago

Latest Results

Sacramento Kings 117 - 122 Phoenix Suns

Boston Celtics 122 - 104 Sacramento Kings

Atlanta Hawks 115 - 106 Sacramento Kings

Memphis Griezzlies 109 - 113 Sacramento Kings

Sacramento Kings 137 - 129 Detroit Pistons

Sacramento Kings 130 - 112 San Antonio Spurs

Sacramento Kings 153 - 121 Brooklyn Nets

Sacramento Kings 122 - 115 Golden State Warriors

Los Angeles Lakers 114 - 120 Sacramento Kings

Sacramento Kings 127 - 120 Cleveland Cavaliers
 

11:48 PM3 hours ago

Sacramento Kings

Sacramento Kings are seventh in the Western Conference. In 19 games, there were ten wins and nine defeats. It's been 3 games that the team doesn't know how to beat their opponent.
11:43 PM3 hours ago

Eye on the Game

Sacramento Kings vs Indiana Pacers, live this Thursday (01), at the Golden One Center, at 10:00 pm ET, for the NBA. 
11:38 PM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the NBA match: Sacramento Kings vs Indiana Pacers Live Updates!

My name is Arthur Fernandes and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
