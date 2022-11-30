Sacramento Kings vs Indiana Pacers LIVE: Score Updates and How to Watch NBA 2022 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Sacramento King vs Indiana Pacers match live?
What time is Sacramento Kings vs Indiana Pacers match for NBA?
Argentina 11:00 pm: NBA League Pass
Bolivia 11:00 pm: NBA League Pass
Brazil 00:00 pm: NBA League Pass
Chile 11:00 pm: NBA League Pass
Colombia 11:00 pm: NBA League Pass
Ecuador 11:00 pm:NBA League Pass
USA 10 am ET: NBA League Pass
Spain 6 pm: NBA League Pass
Mexico 10 pm: NBA League Pass
Paraguay 11:00 pm: NBA League Pass
Peru 11:00 pm: NBA League Pass
Uruguay 11:00 pm: NBA League Pass
Venezuela 11:00 pm: NBA League Pass
Indiana Pacers Probable lineup
Indiana Pacera situation
Go Pacers!
Indiana Pacers
FG: Oshae Brissett
G: Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, Chris Duarte, McConnell, Kendall Brown, Trevelin Queen
G-F: Bennedict Mathurin, Aaron Nesmith, Andrew Nembhard
Coach: Rick Carlisle
Sacramento Kings probable lineup
Sacramento Kings situation
Go Kings!
Sacramento Kings squad
F: Harrison Barnes, Keegan Murray, Trey Lyles, Richaun Holmes
G: De'Aaron Fox, Malik Monk, Davion Mitchell, Terance Davis, Matthew Dellavedova
G-F: Kevin Huerter
C: Neemias Queta ,Alex Len
F-C:Chimezie Metu
Coach: Mike Brown
Latest Results
Los Angeles Clippers 114 - 100 Indiana Pacers
Indiana Pacers 128 - 117 Brooklyn Nets
Indiana Pacers 101 - 115 Minnesota Timberwolves
Indiana Pacers 123 - 102 Orlando Magic
Indiana Pacers 114 - 113 Orlando Magic
Houston Rockets 91 - 99 Indiana Pacers
Charlote Hornets 113 - 125 Indiana Pacers
Indiana Pacers
Latest Results
Boston Celtics 122 - 104 Sacramento Kings
Atlanta Hawks 115 - 106 Sacramento Kings
Memphis Griezzlies 109 - 113 Sacramento Kings
Sacramento Kings 137 - 129 Detroit Pistons
Sacramento Kings 130 - 112 San Antonio Spurs
Sacramento Kings 153 - 121 Brooklyn Nets
Sacramento Kings 122 - 115 Golden State Warriors
Los Angeles Lakers 114 - 120 Sacramento Kings
Sacramento Kings 127 - 120 Cleveland Cavaliers
