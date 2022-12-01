Highlights and best moments: Oklahoma City Thunder 119-111 San Antonio Spurs in NBA 2022-2023
11:00 PMan hour ago

End of transmission

We end the coverage of the 119-111 Oklahoma City Thunder home win over San Antonio Spurs in NBA 2022-2023 regular season game, we invite you to stay connected to VAVEL with all the information from the world of sports.
10:59 PMan hour ago

The game ends

Oklahoma City Thunder won 119-111 over San Antonio Spurs at Paycom Center Stadium in Oklahoma City.
10:57 PM2 hours ago

4 | 3:39

Romeo Langford of San Antonio Spurs gets a rebound on offense and scores a two-point basket.was called by San Antonio Spurs.
10:56 PM2 hours ago

4 | 5:46

Timeout in the game, it was called by San Antonio Spurs.
10:56 PM2 hours ago

4 | 8:32

San Antonio Spurs substitution, leaves the field vaclav Malaki Branham and Rome Langford enters.
10:56 PM2 hours ago

4 | 10:28

Ousmane Dieng gets a rebound on defense and starts the offense for his team.
10:22 PM2 hours ago

Start of the fourth quarter

Oklahoma City Thunder hopes to make the difference and come from behind.
10:20 PM2 hours ago

Third quarter ends

Oklahoma City Thunder 88 - 96 San Antonio Spurs.
10:20 PM2 hours ago

3 | 4:03

Timeout in the game, it was called by San Antonio Spurs.
10:20 PM2 hours ago

3 | 6:53

Two-point basket for San Antonio Spurs, scored by Tre Jones.
10:20 PM2 hours ago

3 | 8:05

Double free throw score for San Antonio Spurs, the baskets are scored by Keldon Johnson.
10:20 PM2 hours ago

3 | 10:01

Josh Giddey gets a rebound on defense and starts the offense for his team.
9:36 PM3 hours ago

Third quarter begins

San Antonio Spurs hopes to keep the lead and win the game.
9:36 PM3 hours ago

End of the second quarter

Oklahoma City Thunder 60 - 77 San Antonio Spurs.
9:35 PM3 hours ago

2 | 4:01

San Antonio Spurs substitution, leaves the field vaclav Tre Jones and enters Malaki Branham.
9:35 PM3 hours ago

2 | 6:08

Timeout in the game, it was called by Oklahoma City Thunder.
9:35 PM3 hours ago

2 | 8:29

Two-point basket in the game, scored by Tre Jones of San Antonio Spurs.
9:35 PM3 hours ago

2 | 10:26

Double free throw scoring in the game, the baskets were scored by Ousmane Dieng of Oklahoma City Thunder.
9:07 PM3 hours ago

Second quarter begins

San Antonio Spurs hopes to continue with the advantage on the scoreboard.
9:07 PM3 hours ago

End of the first quarter

Oklahoma City Thunder 32 - 35 San Antonio Spurs.
9:07 PM3 hours ago

1 | 3:58

Timeout in the game, it was called by San Antonio Spurs.
9:07 PM3 hours ago

1 | 6:02

Double free throw scoring in the game, the baskets are scored by Luguentz Dort of Oklahoma City Thunder.
9:06 PM3 hours ago

1 | 8:41

Jalen Williams of Oklahoma City Thunder gets a rebound on defense and starts the offense for his team.
9:06 PM3 hours ago

1 | 11:36

First three-point basket in the game, scored by Jeremiah Robinson of Oklahoma City Thunder.
8:58 PM4 hours ago

The game begins!

The game between Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs is underway.
8:58 PM4 hours ago

All set

Everything is ready for the start of the game at the Paycom Center Stadium.
8:56 PM4 hours ago

San Antonio Spurs starters

8:55 PM4 hours ago

Oklahoma City Thunder starters

8:50 PM4 hours ago

Get ready!

We are ready to bring you the broadcast of the game between Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs corresponding to the NBA 2022-2023 regular season game.
2:00 PM10 hours ago

Tune in here Oklahoma City Thunder vs San Antonio Spurs Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Oklahoma City Thunder vs San Antonio Spurs live, as well as the latest information from Paycom Center Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Oklahoma City Thunder vs San Antonio Spurs live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
1:55 PM11 hours ago

How to watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs San Antonio Spurs match live on TV and online?

The match Oklahoma City Thunder vs San Antonio Spurs will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to directly stream it: NBA LEAGUE PASS.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
1:50 PM11 hours ago

What time is Oklahoma City Thunder vs San Antonio Spurs?

This is the start time of the Oklahoma City Thunder vs San Antonio Spurs game on November 30, 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 22:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Bolivia: 21:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Brazil: 22:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Chile: 21:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Colombia: 20:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Ecuador: 20:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Spain: 3:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Mexico: 19:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Paraguay: 21:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Peru: 20:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Uruguay: 22:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
1:45 PM11 hours ago

Key player at San Antonio Spurs

One of the players to watch out for in San Antonio Spurs is Keldon Johnson, the 23-year-old American-born player comes from being the top scorer for his team in the last game, in which he managed to score 26 points.
1:40 PM11 hours ago

Key player in the Oklahoma City Thunder

One of the most outstanding players in the Oklahoma City Thunder is Shai Gilgeous Alexander, the 24-year-old Canadian-born player was the leading scorer in his team's last game, after scoring 31 points.
1:35 PM11 hours ago

Last game between both teams

The last time these two teams faced each other was last October 13, 2022 in the framework of the NBA 2022-2023 preseason, where Oklahoma City Thunder managed to win by a score of 118 points against 112 for San Antonio Spurs.
The player who scored the most points for the Oklahoma City Thunder in that game was Jalen Williams with 21, while the player who scored the most points for the San Antonio Spurs in that game was Joshua Primo with 23.
1:30 PM11 hours ago

History Oklahoma City Thunder vs San Antonio Spurs

The recent history between the two teams is in favor of San Antonio Spurs, as of the last five games they have won three, while Oklahoma City Thunder has won two, in total meetings and in terms of points, the balance is unbalanced in favor of San Antonio Spurs who has scored 595 points against 563 of Oklahoma City Thunder.
1:25 PM11 hours ago

Actuality - San Antonio Spurs

San Antonio Spurs have had a very bad performance in the 2022-2023 NBA season, after playing 21 games, winning six and losing 15.
  • Last three games

San Antonio Spurs 110 - 129 New Orleans Pelicans
San Antonio Spurs 94 - 105 Los Angeles Lakers
San Antonio Spurs 138 - 143 Los Angeles Lakers

1:20 PM11 hours ago

Actuality - Oklahoma City Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder has had a poor performance in the actuality of the NBA season. After playing 21 games, they have won eight and lost 13.
  • Last three games

Oklahoma City Thunder 123 - 119 Chicago Bulls
Houston Rockets 118 - 105 Oklahoma City Thunder
New Orleans Pelicans 105 - 101 Oklahoma City Thunder

1:15 PM11 hours ago

The match will be played at the Paycom Center Stadium

The match between Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs will take place at the Paycom Center Stadium in Oklahoma City (United States), the stadium is where the Oklahoma City Thunder plays its home games, it was built in 2002 and has a capacity for approximately 19,600 spectators.
Image: seatgeek.com
Image: seatgeek.com
1:10 PM11 hours ago

Start of transmission

Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Oklahoma City Thunder vs San Antonio Spurs game, valid for NBA 2022-2023 regular season game.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this game. We will offer you pregame analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
