Highlights and best moments: Oklahoma City Thunder 119-111 San Antonio Spurs in NBA 2022-2023

End of transmission
We end the coverage of the 119-111 Oklahoma City Thunder home win over San Antonio Spurs in NBA 2022-2023 regular season game, we invite you to stay connected to VAVEL with all the information from the world of sports.
The game ends
Oklahoma City Thunder won 119-111 over San Antonio Spurs at Paycom Center Stadium in Oklahoma City.
4 | 3:39
Romeo Langford of San Antonio Spurs gets a rebound on offense and scores a two-point basket.was called by San Antonio Spurs.
4 | 5:46
Timeout in the game, it was called by San Antonio Spurs.
4 | 8:32
San Antonio Spurs substitution, leaves the field vaclav Malaki Branham and Rome Langford enters.
4 | 10:28
Ousmane Dieng gets a rebound on defense and starts the offense for his team.
Start of the fourth quarter
Oklahoma City Thunder hopes to make the difference and come from behind.
Third quarter ends
Oklahoma City Thunder 88 - 96 San Antonio Spurs.
3 | 4:03
Timeout in the game, it was called by San Antonio Spurs.
3 | 6:53
Two-point basket for San Antonio Spurs, scored by Tre Jones.
3 | 8:05
Double free throw score for San Antonio Spurs, the baskets are scored by Keldon Johnson.
3 | 10:01
Josh Giddey gets a rebound on defense and starts the offense for his team.
Third quarter begins
San Antonio Spurs hopes to keep the lead and win the game.
End of the second quarter
Oklahoma City Thunder 60 - 77 San Antonio Spurs.
2 | 4:01
San Antonio Spurs substitution, leaves the field vaclav Tre Jones and enters Malaki Branham.
2 | 6:08
Timeout in the game, it was called by Oklahoma City Thunder.
2 | 8:29
Two-point basket in the game, scored by Tre Jones of San Antonio Spurs.
2 | 10:26
Double free throw scoring in the game, the baskets were scored by Ousmane Dieng of Oklahoma City Thunder.
Second quarter begins
San Antonio Spurs hopes to continue with the advantage on the scoreboard.
End of the first quarter
Oklahoma City Thunder 32 - 35 San Antonio Spurs.
1 | 3:58
Timeout in the game, it was called by San Antonio Spurs.
1 | 6:02
Double free throw scoring in the game, the baskets are scored by Luguentz Dort of Oklahoma City Thunder.
1 | 8:41
Jalen Williams of Oklahoma City Thunder gets a rebound on defense and starts the offense for his team.
1 | 11:36
First three-point basket in the game, scored by Jeremiah Robinson of Oklahoma City Thunder.
The game begins!
The game between Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs is underway.
All set
Everything is ready for the start of the game at the Paycom Center Stadium.
San Antonio Spurs starters
Tonight's 5️⃣ pic.twitter.com/tPedQkUFLe — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) December 1, 2022
Oklahoma City Thunder starters
Tonight's 5
📺 @BallySportsOK pic.twitter.com/eZq997oAWC — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) December 1, 2022
Get ready!
We are ready to bring you the broadcast of the game between Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs corresponding to the NBA 2022-2023 regular season game.
Tune in here Oklahoma City Thunder vs San Antonio Spurs Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Oklahoma City Thunder vs San Antonio Spurs live, as well as the latest information from Paycom Center Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Oklahoma City Thunder vs San Antonio Spurs live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs San Antonio Spurs match live on TV and online?
The match Oklahoma City Thunder vs San Antonio Spurs will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to directly stream it: NBA LEAGUE PASS.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Oklahoma City Thunder vs San Antonio Spurs?
This is the start time of the Oklahoma City Thunder vs San Antonio Spurs game on November 30, 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 22:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Bolivia: 21:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Brazil: 22:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Chile: 21:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Colombia: 20:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Ecuador: 20:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Spain: 3:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Mexico: 19:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Paraguay: 21:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Peru: 20:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Uruguay: 22:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Key player at San Antonio Spurs
One of the players to watch out for in San Antonio Spurs is Keldon Johnson, the 23-year-old American-born player comes from being the top scorer for his team in the last game, in which he managed to score 26 points.
Key player in the Oklahoma City Thunder
One of the most outstanding players in the Oklahoma City Thunder is Shai Gilgeous Alexander, the 24-year-old Canadian-born player was the leading scorer in his team's last game, after scoring 31 points.
Last game between both teams
The last time these two teams faced each other was last October 13, 2022 in the framework of the NBA 2022-2023 preseason, where Oklahoma City Thunder managed to win by a score of 118 points against 112 for San Antonio Spurs.
The player who scored the most points for the Oklahoma City Thunder in that game was Jalen Williams with 21, while the player who scored the most points for the San Antonio Spurs in that game was Joshua Primo with 23.
The player who scored the most points for the Oklahoma City Thunder in that game was Jalen Williams with 21, while the player who scored the most points for the San Antonio Spurs in that game was Joshua Primo with 23.
History Oklahoma City Thunder vs San Antonio Spurs
The recent history between the two teams is in favor of San Antonio Spurs, as of the last five games they have won three, while Oklahoma City Thunder has won two, in total meetings and in terms of points, the balance is unbalanced in favor of San Antonio Spurs who has scored 595 points against 563 of Oklahoma City Thunder.
Actuality - San Antonio Spurs
San Antonio Spurs have had a very bad performance in the 2022-2023 NBA season, after playing 21 games, winning six and losing 15.
San Antonio Spurs 110 - 129 New Orleans Pelicans
- Last three games
San Antonio Spurs 110 - 129 New Orleans Pelicans
San Antonio Spurs 94 - 105 Los Angeles Lakers
San Antonio Spurs 138 - 143 Los Angeles Lakers
Actuality - Oklahoma City Thunder
The Oklahoma City Thunder has had a poor performance in the actuality of the NBA season. After playing 21 games, they have won eight and lost 13.
Oklahoma City Thunder 123 - 119 Chicago Bulls
- Last three games
Oklahoma City Thunder 123 - 119 Chicago Bulls
Houston Rockets 118 - 105 Oklahoma City Thunder
New Orleans Pelicans 105 - 101 Oklahoma City Thunder
The match will be played at the Paycom Center Stadium
The match between Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs will take place at the Paycom Center Stadium in Oklahoma City (United States), the stadium is where the Oklahoma City Thunder plays its home games, it was built in 2002 and has a capacity for approximately 19,600 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Oklahoma City Thunder vs San Antonio Spurs game, valid for NBA 2022-2023 regular season game.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this game. We will offer you pregame analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this game. We will offer you pregame analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.