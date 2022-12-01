Portland Trail Blazers vs Los Angeles Lakers LIVE: Score Updates (12-4)

ADVERTISEMENT
1Q 06:46
Winslow adds for Blazers.
1Q 07:40
Reaves scores for Lakers.
1Q 08:09
Grant scores for Blazers.
1Q 08:33
Nurkic scores for Blazers.
1Q 09:27
Simons scores for Blazers.
1Q 10:06
James scores for Lakers.
1Q 11:18
Winslow scores for Blazers.
1Q 12:00
Start the game.
Lakers starting lineup
This is how the home team comes out:
It’s time 🍿 @ToyotaSoCal | #SuitingUpTogether pic.twitter.com/T5DygmFbDP— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) December 1, 2022
Lakers let victory slip away
Prior to the game against the Pacers, the Lakers were on a good three-game winning streak, but it ended when Indiana snatched the victory in the last minutes, now they will look for a win to start another winning streak.
Lillard does not go
The Blazers' best player will not be available for tonight's game against the Lakers, so they will have to rely on Simons and Grant to get the win, which will undoubtedly be a very close game.
Lillard close to a new record
Lillard is just 242 points away from becoming the leading scorer in franchise history, Drexler is the current Blazers leading scorer, but is likely to change the name for this season.
Lakers are at home
This is how the home team arrives:
On the scene pic.twitter.com/qWsHiXX7nX— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) December 1, 2022
Lillard shines against Lakers
In 33 games that Lillard has played against the Lakers, the player has scored more than 30 points in 16 games, undoubtedly great numbers against an always competitive team, in the first duel of the series the player showed his quality scoring 41 points.
Lillard key player
Blazers with Lillard were on a 10-6 streak; however, an injury took him away from the court and the negative results started to reach 11-10, the team needs to add victories to avoid surrendering its position.
Lakers have a difficult journey ahead
After the matchup against the Blazers, the Los Angeles team will have a long six-game road trip against Eastern Conference teams. The Lakers have not had the best record when visiting their rivals and now with six visits ahead of them, the team will have to give their best.
We continue
Thank you for following the Portland Trail Blazers vs Los Angeles Lakers game, tonight both teams will be looking for the victory to increase their chances to qualify for the Playoffs.
Stay tuned for live coverage of Portland Trail Blazers vs Los Angeles Lakers
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Portland Trail Blazers vs Los Angeles Lakers live, as well as the latest information from the Crypto.com Arena. Don't miss any details of the game with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Portland Trail Blazers vs Los Angeles Lakers live online
The game will be televised on STAR +.
Portland Trail Blazers vs Los Angeles Lakers can be tuned in from NBA League Pass live streams.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Lakers player
LeBron James, one of the best players in the NBA in recent years, is not having a good time with the Lakers team, although they were recently champions, James has not had a great roster available due to injuries of teammates and low performance, the King has been in charge of putting the team on his shoulders, but his effort has not been translated into good results, now with a small positive streak the NBA star must give his best version to not break the streak.
Watch out for this Blazers player
Damian Lillard, the 32 year old point guard, is fundamental for the Blazers rebuilding project, so far this season the player is averaging 31 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.6 rebounds, with the support of the young group they will seek to return to the Playoffs, and at the beginning of the season they have already beaten teams that will certainly be in the final phase, Lillard knows he is essential in the star quintet and his contribution on the court has been extraordinary.
💬 @CarMax Quote of the Night pic.twitter.com/QLhoEuWtE0— Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) November 18, 2022
Lakers all-star roster
Beverley, Reaves, James, Davis, Jones.
Blazers All-Star Team
Lillard, Simons, Hart, Grant, Nurkic.
Face to face
Blazers and Lakers last season played a four-game series, in that series there was no winner because they shared victories, however Lakers took a crushing victory of 106-139, for this season they have already met and it was Blazers the victor with a score of 106-104, there is no doubt that the series will be very close.
Los Angeles Lakers to keep the streak going
The Lakers have just reaffirmed that they are a team of ups and downs, the negative results do not stop appearing just like last season, the team is not able to generate a winning streak with more than four games, Lakers have a talented starting five, but at the same time very dependent on the individuality of their players, they have not been enough to create a vintage Lakers, The title won in past seasons was not well assimilated to make a better team, injuries have diminished the team's performance, Lakers is in the 13th position with a record of 7-12, Pacers broke a streak of three consecutive victories on Monday night by beating them 116-115, in that game Lakers let go the win in the last seconds and now has a tough matchup at home against Lakers.
Portland Trail Blazers is surprising everyone
Blazers is giving an acceptable season and keeps with good results in the upper part classified to Playoffs so far, the team is showing that playing beyond the regular season is possible, after having a season with negative record, now with a boosted team they could emulate a season like 2020/21 where they qualified to playoffs in sixth position, the roster has a lot of youth and that is being key to maintain the winning pace, Blazers started the season with four consecutive wins, now with 19 games played they have a record of 11-9, staying very close to the first places, Blazers comes from a loss against Nets, and before that went through a streak of four consecutive losses, this pass through Los Angeles has a pair of duels against Clippers this Tuesday and Lakers on Wednesday, Blazers have a positive streak of visit so they can add two victories.
The West has a great duel ahead
Blazers and Lakers will play a great duel fundamental for their aspirations in the season, one fighting at the top needs not to leave its position and the other urgently needs victories because it is very low in the table, both come to the meeting after having a period and this duel will give them a chance to start a winning streak.
Welcome
Welcome to the live broadcast of the Portland Trail Blazers vs Los Angeles Lakers game, corresponding to the NBA 2022. The match will take place at Crypto.com Arena, at 10:30 pm ET.