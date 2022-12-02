Chicago Bulls vs Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA 2022 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Chicago Bulls vs Golden State Warriors can be tuned in from NBA League Pass live streams.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Bulls player
Zach LaVine, last season showed he had the character and ability to make the team a winner, his performance during the season was good until injury kept him away from the court, now in this new season he has everything to become an idol and along with his great team can fight for the top positions, DeRozan stole the spotlight in the season finale and now together they can give a great show.
Watch out for this Warriors player
Stephen Curry, a player who could already be considered a legend, is known for his three pointers that he scores with ease, in the previous NBA season he broke the record for three pointers, besides being the MVP of the All Star Game, his numbers were very good and after the championship he has the mission to keep the team in the high competition, Curry is essential for the team and with his points is making the team stay in competition despite the bad start, he is also being one of the best scorers in the league.
*Chef's kiss* pic.twitter.com/6uEBVTSNCI— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) November 30, 2022
Bulls All-Star Team
Dosunmu, LaVine, DeRozan, Williams, Vucevic.
Warriors all-star roster
Curry, Thompson, Wiggins, Green, Looney.
Face to face
Warriors to continue winning streak
Golden State Warriors, the current NBA champion did not have a great start of the season and after several weeks already played, the team is still looking for its best version, the team has problems on defense and with Curry has not been enough the great contribution in points, the team is currently looking to balance their results and begin to shore up in the top positions, Warriors is a team that can never be given up and its prompt reaction to bad results is a great example, the home team is hard to beat and has achieved nine wins, while their weakest point in the season is that they are 2-10, their current record is 11-11 occupying the ninth position in the Eastern Conference, their last game ended in a loss against Mavericks and they were one triple away from sending the game to overtime, now against the visiting Bulls they have the opportunity to put the wins on top.
Bulls can't get off the ground
Chicago Bulls is trying to create a team capable of seeking championships, many years ago they had a winning dynasty, but they have not been winners again, for this season the team has been responsible for combining experience and youth in order to achieve a contending team, last season they were very close to fight in the finals and for the current season it would be logical to have more power and therefore fight, Unfortunately Bulls have not had a good season and remain far from the Playoffs, their record is 9-12 and with that they are in the 12th position, part of the problem is that at home they have not had a good season, they have a 5-5 record and at home they have a 4-7 record, the rounds go by and the team does not improve, recently they lost against Suns in a big score and in the next days they have big rivals to face.
A great duel ahead
Warriors and Bulls will face each other in what promises to be a great game, both franchises are looking to get out of the bottom of their conferences and being two candidates to fight in the Playoffs the show is guaranteed, both have very talented players and will want to show the best they have to add an important victory.
