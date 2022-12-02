Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match
Photo: Disclosure/Cavs

1:00 PMan hour ago

12:55 PMan hour ago

Speak, J.B. Bickerstaff!

"The ball went in the basket," JB Bickerstaff told a Cavs postgame press conference.“I think it gave him confidence. But again, Ive watched his work. and you?   the energy he puts into it. We know what he's all about. You are capable and it is up to us to put you in a position to succeed.''

“These guys do that a lot,”, said LeVert.“Theyre always looking out for me, theyre always trying to help me.

“ It's something we're trying to work on, playing together with three point guards who dominate the ball like that. But I think we're finding our rhythm every game.”

“We don’t want it to be put in a box and have small dimensions in your game. We want it to flourish because we believe it’s a great game.   You can. These different points that you will be able to learn. You'll see, these are conversations we have with him, it's true. the time we spend working with him and it is him taking his time alone and wanting to be the player he is; could be'', commented Evan Mobely.

12:50 PMan hour ago

Probable Cleveland Cavaliers!

PG - Darius Garland

SG - Donovan Mitchell

SF - Caris LeVert

PF - Evan Mobely

C - Jarett Allen.


 

12:45 PMan hour ago

How do the Cleveland Cavaliers arrive?

The Cleveland Cavaliers have a 14-8 record in the NBA season. The team easily beat the Philadelphia 76ers in the last game and won again, after the defeat by the Toronto Raptors.
12:40 PMan hour ago

Speak up, Fultz!

“I feel amazing. I think it will take time for the guys to get used to the way I play again, and just be ready to play that quick game... The energy I bring when I get there. ;, just trying to put constant pressure on the defense and have our team play the same. I feel like my pace was pretty good. I didn’t feel like I missed a beat really' ’ said Fultz.

“One thing I will add to this is this. keep each other's feet in the fire," Fultz said. “We know we want to compete. In those moments in the game when things aren’t going well or even going well, we have to stick together and talk to each other. We can’t stop talking. when something is wrong?  This is wrong.  with everything on and off the court.  This is our next step, again, in terms of growing and maturing as basketball players and as young men”.

"Telling each other what we are doing right and what we are doing wrong," This is constructive criticism and is not accepted. hate or attempt to put someone down. É just try to get the best out of the next guy.   something that will happen fast. Once again, we already know. we have chemistry off the court and on the court too, yeah. something we need to do to move to the next step.”

12:35 PMan hour ago

Orlando Magic likely!

PG - Markelle Fultz

SG - Gary Harris

SF - Paolo Banchero

PF - Franz Wagner

C - Bol Bol.


 

12:30 PMan hour ago

How does the Orlando Magic arrive?

The  Orlando Magic has a negative campaign in the NBA with 17 losses and five wins, having the second worst campaign in the Eastern Conference, in front of only the Detroit Pistons, who have one more loss. The Magics have lost their last six games in the competition.
12:25 PM2 hours ago

NBA!

Photo: Disclosure/NBA
12:20 PM2 hours ago

The game will be played at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

The Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers game will be played at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, with a capacity of 19.432 people.
12:15 PM2 hours ago

