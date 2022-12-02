Philadelphia 76ers vs Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match
Last 76ers' quintet

The visitors used these elements as starters for their last game:

12. Tobias Harris A.

17. P. J. Tucker A.

21. Joel Embiid P.

18. Shake Milton B.

8. De'Anthony Melton B.

Grizzlies final roster

This is how the home team came out to face its rival in the previous match:

24. Dillon Brooks - A.

13. Jaren Jackson Jr. - A.

4. Steven Adams - P.

12. Ja Morant - B.

46. John Konchar - B.

76ers' key player

The 28-year-old pivot, Joel Embiid, has been quite important for the Sixers squad this season, as he has scored a great amount of points. 

It will be important for his teammates to take advantage of his enormous height of 2.13 meters so that they can score as many points as possible and win the game. 

Grizzlies' key player

Despite being defeated, the 1.88 meter point guard, Ja Morant, scored 24 points for his team in the previous game. 

That is why this time he will have to take advantage of his great agility to unbalance and look for the victory for his team. 

Sixers also looking to win

The 76ers are also coming off a loss, but this one was away, so they will be looking for a win at all costs to avoid returning home without a victory. 

In their previous game they were crushingly defeated by the Cavaliers, with a score that ended 113-85.

Opportunity for the Grizzlies

The Memphis team has a loss in the previous game, however, they do not want to go down that road.

That is why today they will try to overcome that bad game where they faced the Timberwolves and the score ended 109-101 against the Grizzlies. 

The match will be played at the FedEx Forum

The 76ers vs Grizzlies match will be played at the FedEx Forum, in Memphis, Tennessee with a capacity of 18,165 people.

It is one of the most unique multi-sport pavilions in the NBA and its official inauguration took place in September 2004. 
Its name is due to the fact that its main sponsor, the well-known courier company FedEx, acquired the rights to the venue and has the particularity that it can host all kinds of events, from basketball games, concerts or all kinds of shows. 
It is currently home to the NBA's Memphis Grizzlies, who previously played their games at the Pyramid Arena.

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022 NBA match: 76ers vs Grizzlies Live Updates!

My name is Salvador Espino and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

It will be a very interesting game in which two teams from different conferences meet.

The Grizzlies are currently in fourth place in the West and host the Philadelphia 76ers, who are in fourth place in the East. 

Both teams are in a good position in their respective table, so it will be a game in which a lot of intensity and desire to go for the win is expected. 

