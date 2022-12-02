Philadelphia 76ers vs Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Last 76ers' quintet
12. Tobias Harris A.
17. P. J. Tucker A.
21. Joel Embiid P.
18. Shake Milton B.
8. De'Anthony Melton B.
Grizzlies final roster
24. Dillon Brooks - A.
13. Jaren Jackson Jr. - A.
4. Steven Adams - P.
12. Ja Morant - B.
46. John Konchar - B.
76ers' key player
It will be important for his teammates to take advantage of his enormous height of 2.13 meters so that they can score as many points as possible and win the game.
Grizzlies' key player
That is why this time he will have to take advantage of his great agility to unbalance and look for the victory for his team.
Sixers also looking to win
In their previous game they were crushingly defeated by the Cavaliers, with a score that ended 113-85.
Opportunity for the Grizzlies
That is why today they will try to overcome that bad game where they faced the Timberwolves and the score ended 109-101 against the Grizzlies.
The match will be played at the FedEx Forum
It is one of the most unique multi-sport pavilions in the NBA and its official inauguration took place in September 2004.
Its name is due to the fact that its main sponsor, the well-known courier company FedEx, acquired the rights to the venue and has the particularity that it can host all kinds of events, from basketball games, concerts or all kinds of shows.
It is currently home to the NBA's Memphis Grizzlies, who previously played their games at the Pyramid Arena.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022 NBA match: 76ers vs Grizzlies Live Updates!
It will be a very interesting game in which two teams from different conferences meet.
The Grizzlies are currently in fourth place in the West and host the Philadelphia 76ers, who are in fourth place in the East.
Both teams are in a good position in their respective table, so it will be a game in which a lot of intensity and desire to go for the win is expected.