Brooklyn Nets vs Toronto Raptors LIVE: Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match
Photo: NBA

How and where to watch the Brooklyn Nets vs Toronto Raptors match live?

If you want to directly stream it: NBA League Pass

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

What time is Brooklyn Nets vs Toronto Raptors match for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Brooklyn Nets vs Toronto Raptors of 2th December 2022 in several countries:

 

Argentina 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Bolivia 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Brazil 21:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Chile 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Colombia 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Ecuador 8:30  pm:NBA League Pass

USA 7:30 pm ET: NBA League Pass

Spain 5 am: NBA League Pass

Mexico 7:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Paraguay 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Peru 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Uruguay 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Venezuela 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Brooklyn Nets probable lineup

Royce O'Neale and Kevin Durant; Nic Claxton; Kyrie Irving and Joe Harris.
Brooklyn Nets Situation

Brooklyn Nets will be without Simmons, Watanabe, Sharpe, Williams and Warren. Everyone is injured.
Toronto raptors probable lineup

Trey Murphy III and Zion Williamson; Jonas Valaciunas; Jose Alvarado and Herb Jones.
Toronto Raptors Situation

The Toronto Raptors will be without Achiuwa and Porter Jr. Both players are injured.
Direct clashes

Toronto Raptors 98 - 112 Brooklyn Nets

Brooklyn Nets 109 - 105 Toronto Raptors

Toronto Raptors 109 - 108 Brooklyn Nets

Brooklyn Nets 97 -  133 Toronto Raptors

Brooklyn Nets 131 - 129 Toronto Raptors

Toronto Raptors 103 - 116 Brooklyn Nets

Toronto Raptors 86 - 72 Brooklyn Nets

Toronto Raptors 103 - 116 Brooklyn Nets

Toronto Raptors 114 - 103 Brooklyn Nets

Brooklyn Nets 117 - 123 Toronto Raptors

Brooklyn Nets 122 - 150 Toronto Raptors

Brooklyn Nets 92 - 117 Toronto Raptors

Toronto Raptors 104 - 99 Brooklyn Nets

Toronto Raptors 134 - 110 Brooklyn Nets

Brooklyn Nets 101 - 91 Toronto Raptors

Toronto Raptors 119 - 118 Brooklyn Nets
 

 

Latest Results

New Orleans Pelicans 126 - 108 Toronto Raptors

Toronto Raptors 100 - 88 Cleveland Cavaliers

Toronto Raptors 105 - 100 Dallas Mavericks

Toronto Raptors 98 - 112 Brooklyn Nets

Atlanta Hawks 112 - 104 Toronto Raptors

Toronto Raptors 118 - 104 Miami Heat

Detroit Pistons 111 - 115 Toronto Raptors

Indiana Pacers 118 - 104 Toronto Raptors

Oklahoma City Thunder 132 - 113 Toronto Raptors

Toronto Raptors 116 - 109 Houston Rockets
 

Toronto Raptors

Seventh-placed in the Eastern Conference, the Toronto Raptors come to the duel with 11 wins in their bag and 10 losses. The team is coming off a loss to the Pelicans.
Latest Results

Brooklyn Nets 113 - 107 Washigton Wizards

Brooklyn Nets 109 - 102 Orlando Magic

Brooklyn Nets 111 - 97 Portland Trail Blazers

Indiana Pacers 128 - 117 Brooklyn Nets

Toronto Raptors 98 - 112 Brooklyn Nets

Philadelphia 76ers 115 - 106 Brooklyn Nets

Brooklyn Nets 127 - 115 Memphis Grizzlies

Portland Trail Blazers 107 - 109 Brooklyn Nets

Sacramento Kings 153 - 121 Brooklyn Nets

Los Angeles Lakers 116 - 103 Brooklyn Nets
 

Brooklyn Nets

Brooklyn Nets are eighth in the Eastern Conference. In 23 games, there were twelve wins and eleven defeats. The Brooklyn Nets are on a 3-game winning streak.
Eye on the Game

Brooklyn Nets vs Toronto Raptors, live this Friday (02), at the Barclays Arena, at 19:30 pm ET, for the NBA. 
Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the NBA match: Brooklyn Nets vs Toronto Raptors Live Updates!

My name is Arthur Fernandes and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
