Orlando Magic vs Toronto Raptors: LIVE Stream, Score Updates and How to watch NBA Game

En unos momentos les compartiremos las alineaciones iniciales del Orlando Magic vs Toronto Raptors en vivo correspondiente a la Temporada Regular de la NBA 2022-2023, además de la más reciente información que surja desde la Scotiabank Arena. No pierdas detalle del partido con el minuto a minuto y en directo online de VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Orlando Magic vs. Toronto Raptors online and live in the Regular Season NBA 2022-2023?
This is the start time of the Magic vs Raptors match in various countries:
Argentina: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
Chile: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 18 hours in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 18 hours in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 7 p.m. on NBATV
Spain: 01 hours in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 6 pm on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
Peru: 18 hours in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Paolo Banchero, a must see player!
The Orlando power forward is the Magic's new promise and will start his first season in the NBA with great reflectors by being the #1 pick in the draft. He finished the season as Duke University's offensive leader as top scorer averaging 17.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. The Duke star is back on the court and will look to take advantage of Orlando's youth to carve out a spot in the starting five. Banchero's goal is to be one of the candidates for the Rookie of the Year award and shine in his first year in the NBA. Without a doubt, the connection of the power forward with Franz Wagner, Mo Bamba and Cole Anthony will be vital to generate victories in a team that could be one of the most interesting next season.
How does the Magic arrive?
Those from Orlando begin a new season with a complete renewal of the squad and being one of the youngest teams in the league. The Magic had a bad season last season but were rewarded with the #1 pick in the NBA Draft, with this, the Orlando brought Paolo Banchero from Duke University. The Magic finished the season in last place in the Eastern Conference with a record of 22 wins and 60 losses. Orlando's young squad is still in the process of rebuilding and hopes that with figures like Franz Wagner, Mo Bamba, Paolo Banchero, Jalen Suggs, Bol Bol and Jonathan Isaac they can fight for a place in the Play-In to show the advancement of the squad . The loss of Robin López was one of the most anticipated for the team, but it will give players like Moritz Wagner and Mo Bamba a better chance in the center position. Those from Orlando continue to search for their new franchise player and hope that Banchero or Franz Wagner will become one of their greatest figures. Orlando's goal is to be an awkward team on the season and pull off upset wins against more powerful opponents.
Fred VanVleet, a must see player!
The Raptors point guard is one of the team's top figures and expects the 2022-2023 season to be one of the best. He finished the season as one of Toronto's offensive leaders averaging 20.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game. The project in Toronto is not one of the ones that has the greatest reflectors but, without a doubt, it has great potential and good players to seek to qualify for the next round. The point guard's connection to the likes of Pascal Siakam, Scottie Barnes and Gary Trent Jr. will be critical to meeting Toronto's goals. VanVleet will be the one who attracts all the reflectors and that will help take the pressure off the young promise.
How does the Raptors get here?
The Toronto team starts a new NBA season, after falling in the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs. The Raptors ranked fifth with a record of 48 wins and 38 losses. The Canadians are in a good sporting moment and have a solid base of players such as: Fred VanVleet, Pascal Siakam, Gary Trent Jr. and OG Anunoby. During free agency, good reinforcements for the second unit arrived like Juancho Hernangomez, Otto Porter Jr. and Josh Jackson. Toronto has good pieces to have another good year and qualify for the playoffs, although it seems difficult for the team to fight for the ring. The team's good season last season was enough for Scottie Barnes to win the rookie of the year award and we will continue to see his development this year. The goal this year is to get into the playoffs and fight to be one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference.
Where's the game?
The Scotiabank Arena located in the city of Toronto will host this regular season duel between two teams that seek to continue their path within the 2022-2023 NBA regular season in their respective conference. This stadium has a capacity for 19,800 fans and was inaugurated in 1999.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Orlando Magic vs. Toronto Raptors game, corresponding to the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season. The meeting will take place at the Scotiabank Arena, at 8:00 p.m.