Sacramento Kings vs LA Clippers: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Sacramento Kings vs LA Clippers Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Sacramento Kings vs LA Clippers match for the NBA regular season.
What time is theSacramento Kings vs LA Clippers match for NBA 2022?
This is the start time of the game Sacramento Kings vs LA Clippers of December 3rd in several countries:
Argentina: 5:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Argentina: 5:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Bolivia: 4:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Brazil: 5:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Chile: 5:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Colombia: 3:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Ecuador: 3:00 PM on NBA league pass.
United States (ET): 4:00 PM on ESPN.
Spain: 10:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Mexico: 3:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Paraguay: 5:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Peru: 4:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Uruguay: 5:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Sacramento Kings Last Lineup
The last five of the Sacramento Kings:
Domantas Sabonis, Harrison Barnes, KZ Okpala, De'Aaron Fox, and Kevin Huerter.
Domantas Sabonis, Harrison Barnes, KZ Okpala, De'Aaron Fox, and Kevin Huerter.
LA Clippers Last Lineup
The last five of the LA Clippers:
Paul George, Reggie Jackson, Ivica Zubac, Norman Powell, and Marcus Morris Sr.
Paul George, Reggie Jackson, Ivica Zubac, Norman Powell, and Marcus Morris Sr.
Sacramento Kings Players to Watch
You have to be attentive to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and they must guide their team to victory. First, power forward Domantas Sabonis (#10), is considered the best player on the team and this season would be his sixth year in the league. In the 2022-2023 regular season, he is averaging 16.5 points, 11 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game respectively, they will be very important for the offense and he has a lot of weight on the team. Another important player is forward Harrison Barnes (#40) who this season has managed to average 13.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2 assists per game. The team needs him to rebound and control the defense. Finally, point guard De'Aaron Fox (#5) will be key to assisting, he had a bad tournament last season, but he started this season well by averaging 24 points, 4.9 rebounds and 6 assists.
Sacramento Kings in the tournament
The Sacramento Kings had a good start to the regular season, with 11 wins and 9 losses, establishing themselves in sixth place in the Western Conference. Last tournament they were left out of the playoffs, they made several changes to the team and they hope that this season they can compete to enter the Play-in tournament or even qualify directly for the playoffs. Their last game was on November 30 against the Indiana Pacers, where the Kings won 137-114 at the Golden 1 Center and thus Sacramento Kings achieved their eleventh victory of the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win the series, but they could surprise and win the game because they are a good team from the Western Conference and because of the experience their players have.
LA Clippers Players to Watch
The next three players are the most important on the team and they will guide your team to victory. First power forward Paul George (#13), last season he was one of the best players in the league averaging 20.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. He is a very consistent player and is the star of the team. He must lead the offense and defense to win the game. This season he has managed to average 15 points, 10 rebounds and 4 assists. Another player is point guard John Wall (#11), the team uses him as the sixth man and at the moment he has averaged 12.9 points, 2.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists in the 2022-2023 season. Finally, the forward Kawhi Leonard (#2) who returns to play and is expected to dominate the court again. In the tournament he has averaged 12.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2 assists in the 2022-2023 season.
LA Clippers in the tournament
The LA Clippers started the tournament very well by winning their first two games of the season, this year they are a strong team that is competing for the championship. They had a regular start in the 2022-2023 season, with 13 wins and 10 losses, they are in fifth place in the Western Conference. Last season they stayed out of the playoffs and their goal this year is to win first place in the Western Conference, to achieve this they must win as many games as possible. Their last game was on November 25 against the Utah Jazz, where the LA Clippers lost 125-112 at Vivint Arena, earning their tenth loss of the tournament. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good moment they are going through. They have an advantage in Saturday's game by playing at home and having their fans support them.
The stadium
The Crypto.com Arena will be the venue for this regular season match, it is located in the city of Los Angeles, California. Since October 17, 1999, it has been the home of the Los Angeles Lakers and LA Clippers, has a capacity of 19,060 spectators and cost 375 million dollars to build.