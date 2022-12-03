Phoenix Suns vs San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned to follow Phoenix Suns vs San Antonio Spurs NBA Regular Season 2022-2023!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Phoenix Suns vs San Antonio Spurs for the NBA Regular Season 2022-2023, as well as the latest information coming out of the AT&T Center. Don't miss any detail of the game with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Phoenix Suns vs San Antonio Spurs online NBA Regular Season 2022-2023?
This is the kickoff time for the game in several countries:
Argentina: 5 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 4 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 5 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Chile: 4 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 3 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 3 p.m. on NBA League Pass
USA: 5 p.m. on NBA League Pass (ET): 17 hours on NBATV
Spain: 22 hours on NBA League Pass
Mexico: 15 hours on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 17 hours on NBA League Pass
Peru: 15 hours on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 17 hours on NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 16 hours on NBA League Pass
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Player to watch at San Antonio Spurs
Devin Vassell is the team's most outstanding player with an average of 20.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists. In his last game he was the most outstanding of his team with 25 points, 4 rebounds and three assists.
Player to watch in Phoenix Suns
Devin Booker is the Suns' leader with a season average of 29.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.9 assists. The American shooting guard in his last game was the best of the game with 41 points, 4 rebounds and eight assists, although he did not prevent his team's defeat.
How are the San Antonio Spurs coming along?
They have ten consecutive losses and have not won since November 12 when they beat Milwaukee Bucks. They are bottom of the Western Conference with 6 wins and 17 losses and are also last in the Southeast Division;
How are the Phoenix Suns doing?
The Phoenix Suns are coming off a 121-122 loss to the Houston Rockets in their last game. With this loss they cut the positive streak after six consecutive victories. They are the leaders of the Western Conference with a balance of 15 wins and seven losses and also first in the Pacific Division.
Background
A total of two times the Phoenix Suns and San Antonio Spurs have met during the 2022 season, both times the Phoenix team has won the last six meetings. The last time they met and the Spurs won was in April 2021. The last meeting was played on January 31 in which the Phoenix Suns won with a score of 115-110.
Venue: The game will be played at the AT&T Center, which was inaugurated in December 2002 and has a capacity of 18,581 spectators.
Preview of the match
Phoenix Suns and San Antonio Spurs will meet in the 2022-23 NBA regular season, the 22nd meeting for the Phoenix Suns and the 24th for the Spurs.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Phoenix Suns vs San Antonio Spurs in the NBA
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; live from VAVEL.