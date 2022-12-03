Los Angeles Lakers vs Washington Wizards: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in NBA Season 2022
Tune in here Los Angeles Lakers vs Washington Wizards Live Score in NBA Season 2022

Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Los Angeles Lakers vs Washington Wizards match for the NBA Season 2022.
What time is Los Angeles Lakers vs Washington Wizards match for NBA Season 2022?

This is the start time of the game Los Angeles Lakers vs Washington Wizards of December 4th in several countries:

Argentina: 8:00 PM on NBA Games Pass

Bolivia: 7:00 PM on NBA Games Pass

Brazil: 8:00 PM on NBA Games Pass

Chile: 8:00 PM on NBA Games Pass

Colombia: 6:00 PM on NBA Games Pass

Ecuador: 6:00 PM on NBA Games Pass

United States (ET): 6:00 PM on NBA Games Pass

Spain: 12:00 AM on NBA Games Pass

Mexico: 5:00 PM on NBA Games Pass

Paraguay: 8:00 PM on NBA Games Pass

Peru: 6:00 PM on NBA Games Pass

Uruguay: 8:00 PM on NBA Games Pass

Background Los Angeles Lakers vs Washington Wizards

The Lakers have a very poor winless streak against the Wizards since 2015 as visitors; while in the last five regular season games, Washington has the advantage with a balance of three wins to only two losses.

Los Angeles Lakers 119-127 Washington Wizards, 2022 season.

Washington Wizards 109-122 Los Angeles Lakers, season 2022

Los Angeles Lakers 107-116 Washington Wizards, 2021 season

Washington Wizards 127-124 Los Angeles Lakers, 2021 season (overtime)

Washington Wizards 103-125 Los Angeles Lakers, season 2020

Key player Washington Wizards

The reality is that Bradley Beal has lowered his points rate in the last seasons, but he is still effective and the man who has the team on his shoulders, where in this way they have achieved some victories that keep them in the middle of the NBA Eastern Conference.
Key player Los Angeles Lakers

Despite being one of the most veteran players in the league, this does not mean that magic and talent are disappearing; on the contrary, it is becoming a more important and determining aspect for the team. This is happening with the star of LeBron James, who when healthy as he is right now, is the player who makes the difference and in recent games has scored more than 20 points and in two of them more than 30 units.
Last lineup Washington Wizards

33 Kyle Kuzma, forward; 9 Deni Avdija, forward; 6 Kristaps Porzingis, center; 3 Bradley Beal, point guard; 22 Monté Morris, point guard.
Last lineup Los Angeles Lakers

15 Austin Reaves, small forward; 6 LeBron James, small forward; 3 Anthony Davis, center; 17 Dennis Schroder, point guard; 21 Patrick Beverley, point guard.
Washington Wizards: Getting back on track

While the Washington Wizards return home with the mission of getting back to winning ways, remembering that they have a positive record and that they have three consecutive victories, they are in an irregular situation as they have not been able to string together victories and even losses.
Los Angeles Lakers: recovering the essence

It seems that little by little the Los Angeles Lakers have found themselves again and have returned, or at least have given sparks of what they can become and there is hope both for the fans and for the team itself to be able to straighten out the season and now get into the Playoffs, remembering that last year they did not make it and fell apart on the final stretch.
The Kick-off

The Los Angeles Lakers vs Washington Wizards match will be played at the Capital One Arena, in Washington, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 18:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the NBA Season 2022: Los Angeles Lakers vs Washington Wizards!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.
