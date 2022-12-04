Memphis Grizzlies vs Detroit Pistons: Live Score Updates (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
The prepared players listen to the latest instructions from their coaches;
Memphis Grizzlies starting lineup
Brooks, Clarke, Jackson, Konchar and Morant
Detroit Pistons starting lineup
Bagley, Bogdanovic, Hayes, Ivery and Stewart
Memphis Grizzlies as visitors
They are the eighth best visitors in the Western Conference with five wins and seven losses. However, they have won only one of their last five away from home.
Detroit Pistons at home
They are the second-worst home underdogs in the Eastern Conference with four wins and seven losses. This team has won only one of its last five home games.
Memphis Grizzlies losses and potential losses
QUESTIONABLE Steven Adams - RT Hip Soreness
DOUBTFUL Jake LaRavia - LT Foot Soreness
OUT Desmond Bane - RT Big Toe Sprain Danny Green - LT Knee Surgery Recovery Ziaire Williams - RT Patellar Tendinitis
1 hour
In 1 hour the game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Detroit Pistons will start, both the preview and the minute by minute of the game can be followed here on VAVEL
Stay tuned to follow Memphis Grizzlies vs Detroit Pistons NBA Regular Season 2022-2023!
the starting lineups for Memphis Grizzlies vs Detroit Pistons corresponding to the NBA Regular Season 2022-2023
What time and how to watch Memphis Grizzlies vs Detroit Pistons online NBA Regular Season 2022-2023?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 19:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Bolivia: 18:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Brazil: 19:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Chile: 18:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Colombia: 17:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Ecuador: 17:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Spain: 00:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Mexico: 17:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Paraguay: 18:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Peru: 17:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Uruguay: 19:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Player to watch in Detroit Pistons
Bojan Bogdanovic has averaged 20.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game this season. The Serbian forward was the most outstanding in his last game with 30 points, 4 rebounds and four assists.
Player to watch in Memphis Grizzlies
Ja Morant is averaging 28.2 points, 6.4 assists and 7.3 rebounds per game this season. The American point guard was the best of his team in the most recent game with 28 points, eight rebounds and three assists.
How are the Detroit Pistons coming along?
In their last game they managed to beat the Dallas Mavericks 131-125 and after an overtime. With this victory they cut a bad dynamic in which they had three consecutive defeats. They are the second last in the Eastern Conference standings with six wins and 18 losses and fifth in the Central Division.
How are the Memphis Grizzlies coming along?
The Memphis Grizzlies are coming off a 117-109 win over the Philadelphia 76ers. This team has won three of their last four games. They are fourth in the Western Conference standings with 13 wins and nine losses. They are in second place in the Southeast Division;
Background
During this 2022 these two teams have met a total of 3 times in which the Memphis Grizzlies have won in the last four times they have met. The last time they met was in October in the NBA preseason in which the Memphis Grizzlies won 111-126.
Venue: The game will be played at Little Caesars Arena, located in Detroit, which opened in September 2017 and has a capacity of 20491 spectators.
Preview of the match
Memphis Grizzlies and Detroit Pistons will meet in the game corresponding to the NBA regular season, this will be the 23rd game for Memphis and the 25th for the Pistons;
Memphis Grizzlies vs Detroit Pistons in the NBA
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; live from VAVEL.