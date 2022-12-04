Memphis Grizzlies vs Detroit Pistons: Live Score Updates (0-0)
Photo: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
6:02 PM6 minutes ago

All set

The prepared players listen to the latest instructions from their coaches;
5:57 PM11 minutes ago

Memphis Grizzlies starting lineup

Brooks, Clarke, Jackson, Konchar and Morant
5:52 PM16 minutes ago

Detroit Pistons starting lineup

Bagley, Bogdanovic, Hayes, Ivery and Stewart
5:47 PM21 minutes ago

Memphis Grizzlies as visitors

They are the eighth best visitors in the Western Conference with five wins and seven losses. However, they have won only one of their last five away from home.
5:42 PM26 minutes ago

Detroit Pistons at home

They are the second-worst home underdogs in the Eastern Conference with four wins and seven losses. This team has won only one of its last five home games.
5:37 PM31 minutes ago

Memphis Grizzlies losses and potential losses

QUESTIONABLE Steven Adams - RT Hip Soreness

DOUBTFUL Jake LaRavia - LT Foot Soreness

OUT Desmond Bane - RT Big Toe Sprain Danny Green - LT Knee Surgery Recovery Ziaire Williams - RT Patellar Tendinitis

5:32 PM36 minutes ago

1 hour

In 1 hour the game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Detroit Pistons will start, both the preview and the minute by minute of the game can be followed here on VAVEL 
 
5:27 PM41 minutes ago

Stay tuned to follow Memphis Grizzlies vs Detroit Pistons NBA Regular Season 2022-2023!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Memphis Grizzlies vs Detroit Pistons  corresponding to the NBA Regular Season 2022-2023, as well as the latest information coming out of the Little Caesars Arena. Don't miss any detail of the game with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
5:22 PMan hour ago

What time and how to watch Memphis Grizzlies vs Detroit Pistons online NBA Regular Season 2022-2023?

This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 19:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Bolivia: 18:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Brazil: 19:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Chile: 18:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Colombia: 17:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Ecuador: 17:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Spain: 00:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Mexico: 17:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Paraguay: 18:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Peru: 17:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Uruguay: 19:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
5:17 PMan hour ago

Player to watch in Detroit Pistons

Bojan Bogdanovic has averaged 20.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game this season. The Serbian forward was the most outstanding in his last game with 30 points, 4 rebounds and four assists. 
Photo:Getty Images
Photo:Getty Images
5:12 PMan hour ago

Player to watch in Memphis Grizzlies

Ja Morant is averaging 28.2 points, 6.4 assists and 7.3 rebounds per game this season. The American point guard was the best of his team in the most recent game with 28 points, eight rebounds and three assists. 
Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images
5:07 PMan hour ago

How are the Detroit Pistons coming along?

In their last game they managed to beat the Dallas Mavericks 131-125 and after an overtime. With this victory they cut a bad dynamic in which they had three consecutive defeats. They are the second last in the Eastern Conference standings with six wins and 18 losses and fifth in the Central Division.
5:02 PMan hour ago

How are the Memphis Grizzlies coming along?

The Memphis Grizzlies are coming off a 117-109 win over the Philadelphia 76ers. This team has won three of their last four games. They are fourth in the Western Conference standings with 13 wins and nine losses. They are in second place in the Southeast Division;
4:57 PMan hour ago

Background

During this 2022 these two teams have met a total of 3 times in which the Memphis Grizzlies have won in the last four times they have met. The last time they met was in October in the NBA preseason in which the Memphis Grizzlies won 111-126.
4:52 PMan hour ago

Venue: The game will be played at Little Caesars Arena, located in Detroit, which opened in September 2017 and has a capacity of 20491 spectators.

Photo: Trip Advisor
Photo: Trip Advisor
4:47 PMan hour ago

Preview of the match

Memphis Grizzlies and Detroit Pistons will meet in the game corresponding to the NBA regular season, this will be the 23rd game for Memphis and the 25th for the Pistons;
 
4:42 PMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Memphis Grizzlies vs Detroit Pistons in the NBA

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; live from VAVEL.
 
VAVEL Logo