Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets match for the NBA regular season.
What time is the Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets match for NBA 2022?
This is the start time of the game Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets of December 4th in several countries:
Argentina: 7:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Bolivia: 6:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Brazil: 7:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Chile: 7:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Colombia: 5:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Ecuador: 5:00 PM on NBA league pass.
United States (ET): 6:00 PM on ESPN.
Spain: 12:00 AM on NBA league pass.
Mexico: 5:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Paraguay: 7:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Peru: 6:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Uruguay: 7:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Brooklyn Nets Last Lineup
Brooklyn Nets Ultimate Quintet:
Kyrie Irving, Joe Harris, Royce O'Neale, Kevin Durant and Nic Claxton.
Boston Celtics Last Lineup
The last five of Boston Celtics:
Blake Griffin, Derrick White, Jayson Tatum, Marcus Smart, and Jaylen Brown.
Boston Celtics Players to Watch
You have to be attentive to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and they must guide their team to victory. First forward Jayson Tatum (#0), he is considered the best player on the team and this season would be his fifth year in the league. In the 2022-2023 regular season, he is averaging 30.8 points, 8 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game, they will be very important for the offense and he has a lot of weight on the team. Another important player is guard Marcus Smart (#36) who last season was awarded Defender of the Year and this season has managed to average 11.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game. The team needs him to rebound and control the defense. Finally, forward Jaylen Brown (#7) is the second most important player on the team, last season he had an excellent tournament and it is his sixth tournament in the NBA, this season he has averaged 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists.
Boston Celtics in the tournament
The Boston Celtics have played very well at the beginning of this season, this year they are once again a strong team that competes in the Eastern Conference. They had an excellent start to the 2022-2023 regular season, with 18 wins and 5 losses, they are in first place in the Eastern Conference. Last season they reached the NBA Finals, but they lost to the Golden State Warriors and their goal this year is to get back into the postseason, to achieve this they must win as many games as possible. His last game was on December 2 against the Miami Heat, where the Boston Celtics lost 120-116 at the TD Garden and in that way they got their fifth loss of the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win the game, but they could surprise and win the match because they are a good team from the Eastern Conference and because of the experience their players have.
Brooklyn Nets Players to Watch
You have to be attentive to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and they must guide their team to victory. First power forward Kevin Durant (#7), is considered one of the best players on the team and this season would be his sixth year in the league. In the 2022-2023 regular season, he is averaging 29.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game respectively, they will be very important for the offense and he has a lot of weight on the team. Another important player is center Nic Claxton (#33) who this season has managed to average 11.9 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. The team needs him to rebound and control the defense. Finally, point guard Kyrie Irving (#11) will be key to assisting, he is considered the best player on the team and averages 24.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game.
Brooklyn Nets in the tournament
The Brooklyn Nets had a good start to the regular season, with 13 wins and 11 losses, establishing themselves in sixth place in the Eastern Conference. Last tournament they lost in the first round of the playoffs, they made several changes to the team and they hope that this season they can compete to enter the Play-in tournament or even qualify directly for the playoffs. His last game was on December 2 against the Toronto Raptors, where the Brooklyn Nets won 114-105 at the Barclays Center and thus the Brooklyn Nets achieved their thirteenth victory of the tournament. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good moment they are going through. They have an advantage in Sunday's game by playing at home and having their fans support them.
The stadium
The Barclays Center will be the venue for this NBA regular season game, it is located in Brooklyn, New York. Since September 21, 2012, it is the home of the Brooklyn Nets and has a capacity of 17,732 spectators.