Los Angeles Clippers vs Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this LA Clippers vs Charlotte Hornets match for the NBA regular season.
What time is the LA Clippers vs Charlotte Hornets match for NBA 2022?
This is the start time of the game LA Clippers vs Charlotte Hornets of December 5th in several countries:
Argentina: 8:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Bolivia: 7:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Brazil: 8:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Chile: 8:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Colombia: 6:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Ecuador: 6:00 PM on NBA league pass.
United States (ET): 7:00 PM on ESPN.
Spain: 1:00 AM on NBA league pass.
Mexico: 6:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Paraguay: 8:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Peru: 7:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Uruguay: 8:00 PM on NBA league pass.
LA Clippers Last Lineup
The last five of the LA Clippers:
Paul George, Reggie Jackson, Ivica Zubac, Norman Powell, and Marcus Morris Sr.
Charlotte Hornets Last Lineup
The last five of Charlotte Hornets:
P.J. Washington, Kelly Oubre Jr., Gordon Hayward, Terry Rozier, and Mason Plumlee.
LA Clippers Players to Watch
The next three players are the most important on the team and they will guide your team to victory. First power forward Paul George (#13), last season he was one of the best players in the league averaging 20.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. He is a very consistent player and is the star of the team. He must lead the offense and defense to win the game. This season he has managed to average 15 points, 10 rebounds and 4 assists. Another player is point guard John Wall (#11), the team uses him as the sixth man and at the moment he has averaged 12.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists in the 2022-2023 season. Finally, the forward Kawhi Leonard (#2) who returns to play and is expected to dominate the court again. In the tournament he has averaged 12.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2 assists in the 2022-2023 season.
LA Clippers in the tournament
The LA Clippers started the tournament very well by winning their first two games of the season, this year they are a strong team that is competing for the championship. They had a regular start in the 2022-2023 season, with 13 wins and 11 losses, they are in fifth place in the Western Conference. Last season they stayed out of the playoffs and their goal this year is to win first place in the Western Conference, to achieve this they must win as many games as possible. Their last game was on December 3 against the Sacramento Kings, where the LA Clippers lost 123-96 at Crypto.com Arena, earning their 11th loss of the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win the match, but they could surprise and win the game because they are a good team from the Western Conference and because of the experience their players have.
Charlotte Hornets Players to Watch
You have to be attentive to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and they must guide their team to victory. First point guard Terry Rozier (#3), is considered the best player on the team and this season would be his seventh year in the league. In the 2022-2023 regular season, he is averaging 21.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game respectively, they will be very important for the offense and he has a lot of weight on the team. Another important player is the center Mason Plumlee (#24) who this season has managed to average 9.4 points, 9 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. The team needs him to rebound and control the defense. Finally, power forward Gordon Hayward (#20) will be key to assisting, he helped the team a lot last season and this season he has averaged 16.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists.
Charlotte Hornets in the tournament
The Charlotte Hornets started the tournament very badly by losing most of their games of the season, this year they are again a team that competes in the eastern conference. They had a bad start to the 2022-2023 regular season, with 7 wins and 16 losses, they are in thirteenth place in the Eastern Conference. Last tournament they were left out of the playoffs, they made several changes to the team and they hope that this season they can compete to enter the Play-in tournament or even qualify directly for the playoffs. Their last game was on December 3 against the Milwaukee Bucks, where the Charlotte Hornets lost 105-96 at the Spectrum Center and thus achieved their sixteenth victory of the tournament. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good moment they are going through. They have an advantage in Monday's game by playing at home and having their fans support them.
The stadium
The Spectrum Center will be the venue for the regular season game, it is located in the city of Charlotte, North Carolina. It cost 260 million dollars to build it, it is the home of the Charlotte Hornets. Its opening was on October 21, 2005 and it has a capacity of 19,000 spectators.