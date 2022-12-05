Boston Celtics vs Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match
“ Kind of a blast, right?” said Nurse. “Or very little of one.  He is blessed with a super body, athleticism and power and should be a near double digit rebound for us. He was going after them tonight for sure.

“I always got used to playing with another big body or a bigger body in high school or college,” it definitely helps and that way I can be much more versatile in defence. If I'm guarding a player who isn't good enough. I'm a threat from the outside, I can walk, play a lot helping [defense], between the gaps and all that kind of stuff, kind of anchor the defense.''

“I have defensive goals in terms of being one of those guys that gets talked about around the league,” ;

“It takes some time to figure out where to put it and let it go,” That’s what I’m trying to be consistent with because there”   if he plays hard to not be productive.”

Possible Toronto Raptors!


PG -  Fred VanVleet

SG - OG Anunony

SF - Scottie Barnes

PF - Pascal Siakam

C - Christian Koloko.



 

How do the Toronto Raptors arrive?

The Toronto Raptors have a positive campaign of 12 wins and 11 losses in the season. The team won in the last round and reached 12º league wins, rebounding after two straight defeats.
“Jaylen has been making big shots for us all year round, her entire career here, and it’s great. That's what we trust him for," said Marcus Smart, whose 18-point drive tied Grant Williams for second on the team in scoring.

“I think it was just one of those nights,” That's what we get out of this game.    in great positions against great teams, you'll be able to compete. You have to execute. So they go on a run from 13-0 to go up 96-91 and that's it. It's the difference in the game sometimes. It's not over in the fourth quarter or overtime;  we have to better manage the pockets of the game.''

“When we’re playing as good as we’re playing, everyone is going to want to catch you,” .  the responsibility that comes with that.  This is a compliment for us. And for that, we have to go out and be ready.  At night, we weren't as ready as we usually are, and they got the better of us.''

“It keeps us understanding that we are not a perfect juggernaut that cannot be knocked down,” to play as long as we keep our heads on straight and keep our minds at ease”.


“More than anything, you want to be somewhere where you have a chance to compete, where you have a chance to win, and a place that is, to me, more than basketball,” Horford said Friday morning of his decision to stay. for a long time. “In Boston, I feel a real connection here with the people and what the Celtics are, and that's something I'm really excited about. The fact that I have this opportunity and [President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens] believe in me and bring me here is something special and I'm so grateful for the opportunity."

“I feel like we're building something really special here, and it's something I want to be a part of and the reason I came here in the first place,” said Horford. “Everything is kind of coming together now.”

“I always wanted to win,” said Horford, a 14-time playoff player in 15 NBA seasons. “That has always been my number one priority and it hasn't changed since I joined the league. That's something you can ask any of my teammates from my rookie year in Atlanta. My goal with that team was to make the playoffs because we hadn't made the playoffs in nine years, or a long time before I got there. So my whole thing my rookie year was, I don't care about Rookie of the Year, I don't care about averages or whatever. It's always been about winning and that's what I'm all about."

“I thought I wouldn't play for that long, but when I started playing I felt like I had an opportunity if I took care of myself to play for a long time,” Horford said. “And not just staying healthy, but always finding ways to impact winning and trying to stay relevant as best I can.”

“Coming back here last year, I felt the steps the group started to take and we continue to take steps in the right direction,” he said. “I feel like there's a real purpose to trying to win and the group we have is a really good group. So I'm happy and we know we have a lot of work ahead of us, but that kind of stability is hard to find."

“My family, we are very happy about this,” said Horford. “This is where we wanted to be. So now that we know this is over, we can just focus on continuing to do the things that we're doing here, continue to work every day, and continue to build what we're trying to build here."

Boston Celtics likely!

PG - Marcus Smart

SG - Jaylen Brown

SF - Derrick White

PF - Jayson Tatum

C - Al Hoford.


 

How do the Boston Celtics arrive?

Boston Celtic has a positive campaign in the NBA with 18 wins and five losses, being the best team and team with the most wins in the entire league.
NBA!

The game will be played at Air Canada Centre

The Boston Celtics vs Toronto Raptors game will be played at Air Canada Centre, with a capacity of 19.800 people.
