Indiana Pacers vs Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA 2022 Match

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Indiana Pacers vs Golden State Warriors live, as well as the latest information from the Chase Center.
Indiana Pacers vs Golden State Warriors can be tuned in from NBA League Pass live streams.
Watch out for this Warriors player
Stephen Curry, a player who could already be considered a legend, is known for his three pointers that he scores with ease, in the previous NBA season he broke the record for three pointers, besides being the MVP of the All Star Game, his numbers were very good and after the championship he has the mission to keep the team in the high competition, Curry is essential for the team and with his points is making the team stay in competition despite the bad start, he is also being one of the best scorers in the league.
Watch out for this Pacers player
Tyrese Halliburton, 22 year old guard, is a promising young player that can make the team a playoff contender, this season the player is delivering good numbers averaging 19.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 11.1 assists, if he continues like this the player could fight as one of the most talented young players.
Warriors all-star roster
Curry, Thompson, Wiggins, Green, Looney.
Pacers all-star roster
Haliburton, Hield, Duarte, Smith, Turner.
Face to face
Warriors and Pacers faced each other last season in a short two-game series, both teams had one win and now in a new season they started a two-game series, here there is no favorite and a great clash is expected in order to keep adding victories, both teams have a similar record and a loss could hurt them.
Warriors to show character on the road
The current NBA champion, Golden State Warriors, is going through a great moment and is turning around the bad results, the team is taking advantage of playing at home in recent games and has achieved important victories regardless that their defense has not behaved at its best, the team currently has a positive record and begins to shore up towards the top positions, Warriors is a team that can never be given up and their quick reaction to bad results is a great example, the home team is very strong and that is where they have added more victories, recently the two consecutive games of the weekend, now against Pacers they have a more complicated test when facing a better quality team and being a home game the probability of a third home game is very high.
Pacers with Playoff chances
Pacers have a goal in the season and it is not to finish with ten consecutive losses as they did at the end of last season, for this season the team should be looking for the mid-table and fight for the Play-in or a direct place in Playoffs, as the weeks go by the Pacers goal materializes in a Playoff spot, this because they occupy the fifth position , the team adds a record of 12-10, One of the keys for the team to be there is their consistency both at home and away, not being placed since the beginning of the season was a great relief to take the pressure off and focus on their game, now that several weeks have passed the team in a good position will seek to defend it and look to climb to the top, although in the last two games they have been defeated they must turn the streak around.
Duel in search of the first places
Pacers and Warriors are in a position in the table where victories make them climb positions and losing has strong consequences, this Monday they will face each other in a confrontation that will dry sparks for the moment that both teams are going through, the weeks go by and it is important to get in a good place to have the possibility of fighting in the Playoffs.
