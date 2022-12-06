Clippers vs Hornets: LIVE Score Updates in NBA (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Charlotte Hornets lineup
Injury report
Charlotte Hornets: LaMelo Ball (out), Mark Williams (out), and Dennis Smith Jr. (out).
LA Clippers: Kawhi Leonard (out), Paul George (out), Luke Kennard (out) and Norman Powell (out).
Referees
Crew Chief: Pat Fraher (#26).
Referee: Mitchell Ervin (#27).
Referee: IScott Wall (#31).
Play Center: Tom Washington, Gediminas Petraitis, Andy Nagy and Brandon Schwab.
Battle for victory
Last showdown!
History between both teams
Arrival Charlotte Hornets
Starting off the week with GAME DAY!!#LetsFly | @BankofAmerica pic.twitter.com/g4IB9IE0cm— Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) December 5, 2022
Welcome!
Tune in here LA Clippers vs Charlotte Hornets Live Score
What time is the LA Clippers vs Charlotte Hornets match for NBA 2022?
Argentina: 8:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Bolivia: 7:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Brazil: 8:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Chile: 8:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Colombia: 6:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Ecuador: 6:00 PM on NBA league pass.
United States (ET): 7:00 PM on ESPN.
Spain: 1:00 AM on NBA league pass.
Mexico: 6:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Paraguay: 8:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Peru: 7:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Uruguay: 8:00 PM on NBA league pass.
LA Clippers Last Lineup
Paul George, Reggie Jackson, Ivica Zubac, Norman Powell, and Marcus Morris Sr.
Charlotte Hornets Last Lineup
P.J. Washington, Kelly Oubre Jr., Gordon Hayward, Terry Rozier, and Mason Plumlee.