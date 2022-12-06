Clippers vs Hornets: LIVE Score Updates in NBA (0-0)
6:46 PMa few seconds ago

Charlotte Hornets lineup

These are the 5 players that will start the match:
6:44 PM2 minutes ago

Injury report

The casualties for this match are as follows:

Charlotte Hornets: LaMelo Ball (out), Mark Williams (out), and Dennis Smith Jr. (out).

LA Clippers: Kawhi Leonard (out), Paul George (out), Luke Kennard (out) and Norman Powell (out).

6:27 PM20 minutes ago

Referees

The referee appointment for today's game is as follows:

Crew Chief: Pat Fraher (#26).
Referee: Mitchell Ervin (#27).
Referee: IScott Wall (#31).
Play Center: Tom Washington, Gediminas Petraitis, Andy Nagy and Brandon Schwab.

6:26 PM20 minutes ago

Battle for victory

A big game is coming up between these two teams from the eastern and western conference. Do not take off and below we share the statistics of the last game between these two teams.
6:25 PM21 minutes ago

Last showdown!

The last time these two teams met was on January 30, 2022 at the Spectrum Center, in that game the LA Clippers won 115-90. That matchup was very even in points and rebounds that we hope will happen again today.
6:12 PM34 minutes ago

History between both teams

LA Clippers and Charlotte Hornets met a total of 2 times during the 2021-2022 regular season, in which the LA Clippers won twice.
6:06 PM40 minutes ago

Arrival Charlotte Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets are already in the stadium and ready for today's game.
6:04 PM42 minutes ago

Welcome!

We're just under an hour before the game between the LA Clippers and Charlotte Hornets kicks off at the Spectrum Center. Both teams will go out looking for victory. Who will make it tonight? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
1:30 PM5 hours ago

1:20 PM5 hours ago

LA Clippers Last Lineup

The last five of the LA Clippers:
Paul George, Reggie Jackson, Ivica Zubac, Norman Powell, and Marcus Morris Sr.
1:15 PM6 hours ago

Charlotte Hornets Last Lineup

The last five of Charlotte Hornets:
P.J. Washington, Kelly Oubre Jr., Gordon Hayward, Terry Rozier, and Mason Plumlee.
1:10 PM6 hours ago

LA Clippers Players to Watch

The next three players are the most important on the team and they will guide your team to victory. First power forward Paul George (#13), last season he was one of the best players in the league averaging 20.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. He is a very consistent player and is the star of the team. He must lead the offense and defense to win the game. This season he has managed to average 15 points, 10 rebounds and 4 assists. Another player is point guard John Wall (#11), the team uses him as the sixth man and at the moment he has averaged 12.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists in the 2022-2023 season. Finally, the forward Kawhi Leonard (#2) who returns to play and is expected to dominate the court again. In the tournament he has averaged 12.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2 assists in the 2022-2023 season.
1:05 PM6 hours ago

LA Clippers in the tournament

The LA Clippers started the tournament very well by winning their first two games of the season, this year they are a strong team that is competing for the championship. They had a regular start in the 2022-2023 season, with 13 wins and 11 losses, they are in fifth place in the Western Conference. Last season they stayed out of the playoffs and their goal this year is to win first place in the Western Conference, to achieve this they must win as many games as possible. Their last game was on December 3 against the Sacramento Kings, where the LA Clippers lost 123-96 at Crypto.com Arena, earning their 11th loss of the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win the match, but they could surprise and win the game because they are a good team from the Western Conference and because of the experience their players have.
1:00 PM6 hours ago

Charlotte Hornets Players to Watch

You have to be attentive to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and they must guide their team to victory. First point guard Terry Rozier (#3), is considered the best player on the team and this season would be his seventh year in the league. In the 2022-2023 regular season, he is averaging 21.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game respectively, they will be very important for the offense and he has a lot of weight on the team. Another important player is the center Mason Plumlee (#24) who this season has managed to average 9.4 points, 9 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. The team needs him to rebound and control the defense. Finally, power forward Gordon Hayward (#20) will be key to assisting, he helped the team a lot last season and this season he has averaged 16.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists.
12:55 PM6 hours ago

Charlotte Hornets in the tournament

The Charlotte Hornets started the tournament very badly by losing most of their games of the season, this year they are again a team that competes in the eastern conference. They had a bad start to the 2022-2023 regular season, with 7 wins and 16 losses, they are in thirteenth place in the Eastern Conference. Last tournament they were left out of the playoffs, they made several changes to the team and they hope that this season they can compete to enter the Play-in tournament or even qualify directly for the playoffs. Their last game was on December 3 against the Milwaukee Bucks, where the Charlotte Hornets lost 105-96 at the Spectrum Center and thus achieved their sixteenth victory of the tournament. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good moment they are going through. They have an advantage in Monday's game by playing at home and having their fans support them.
12:50 PM6 hours ago

The stadium

The Spectrum Center will be the venue for the regular season game, it is located in the city of Charlotte, North Carolina. It cost 260 million dollars to build it, it is the home of the Charlotte Hornets. Its opening was on October 21, 2005 and it has a capacity of 19,000 spectators.
12:45 PM6 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the NBA 2022: LA Clippers vs Charlotte Hornets!

My name is Pablo Bernal and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
