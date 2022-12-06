Philadelphia 76ers vs Houston Rockets LIVE (30-27)
Photo: Disclosure/76ers

8:57 PMa few seconds ago

7'

76ers take advantage after two straight threes.
8:56 PMa minute ago

10'

Game even and 76ers win by just four points.
8:50 PM7 minutes ago

END OF FIRST PERIOD

Rockets 27-30 76ers.
8:40 PM17 minutes ago

3'

Lots of mistakes at the end of the first period. 76ers lead by just one point.
8:29 PM28 minutes ago

5'

Rockets reacted in the confrontation, scored five straight points and the advantage dropped to just three points.
8:24 PM33 minutes ago

7'

Rockets reacted with a six-point streak, but the 76ers returned to open a good lead on the scoreboard. Visiting team wins by nine points difference.
8:22 PM34 minutes ago

9'

76ers started with everything and opened 10 to 0 on the scoreboard.
8:12 PMan hour ago

GAME STARTED

It's NBA at VAVEL.
7:23 PM2 hours ago

Historic

In the last 20 games between the two teams, each had 10 wins.
12:00 PM9 hours ago

Watch Houston Philadelphia 76ers vs Houston Rockets Live Score Here

Don't miss a detail Philadelphia 76ers vs Houston Rockets match live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL
11:55 AM9 hours ago

Speak up, Silas!

"I think it had a lot to do with the effort we put in [Friday] night," said Silas. "We tried a lot today; night, but we didn't have that click. The guys were short of all the shots and we couldn't get that extra step in the paint."

"This was the end of six games in nine days," said Silas."We went 3-3 during this run. Overall, I'm proud of our players. The way they fought playing the champions back to back, I'm proud of how they played."

“We could have easily let go of the rope early in the game, but we didn’t,” “We keep fighting, and the mental strength needed to compete and get the game back to six points is not enough. It’s necessarily something you can do.   in many young teams. So I'm proud of the group we have in the locker room and their fight. And we showed yesterday to night and we showed it again tonight and we continue to show it. Like I said, the second Denver game and the Milwaukee game are the two where we basically laid an egg, but every other game we were right about that.

11:50 AM9 hours ago

Probable Houston Rockets!

PG - Jalen Green

SG - Kevin Porter Jr.

SF - Kenyon Martin Jr.

PF - Jalen Green

C - Alperen Sengun.


 

11:45 AM9 hours ago

How do the Houston Rockets arrive?

The Houston Rockets have a negative campaign of 17 losses and only six wins in the season. One of the worst teams in the NBA right now.
11:40 AM9 hours ago

Open quotes!

"Every game you play. you have to bring it... But especially when you have to bring it. "You play against a team like Memphis," said Shake Milton.“They are going to come out with a lot of energy and it’s going to be fun.  you have to be ready to match it.”

“ You have to be ready to take the position, and I think we will be," Milton said.“We will bounce back.”

“[Morant’s] hard to protect, especially when he’s coming down.  He's so fast, he's got so much jump, he can dunk on you, he's got a great floater, he's great. kicking the ball well from three. It will be a difficult confrontation, but we have guys who like this type of confrontation.” 

“All game long, we were saying, “keep fighting,”, Tobias Harris (24 pts, 10 reb) said after the game.“We fought all night and we managed to create something late in the game… We can just flow and do what we do to close a good home win.”

“I think lately they’ve been moving the ball, they’re taking shots, and then we’ve been playing well on defense.  I wanted to come in and feed myself to try and make sure that everybody keeps doing what they're doing because they're doing a great job.


“He was great. His presence and his dominance is huge for our entire group and I think he did a great job getting everyone involved in the game, seven assists.   His ability to dominate games, especially in the fourth period, is outstanding. He's really important to us. He was amazing and we were excited to have him back, said Harris on Joel Embiid's return.


11:35 AM9 hours ago

Philadelphia 76ers likely!

PG - De'Anthony Melton

SG - Shake Milton

SF - PJ Tucker

PF - Tobias Harris

C - Joel Embiid.


 

11:30 AM9 hours ago

How do the Philadelphia 76ers arrive?

The  Philadelphia 76ers have a positive campaign of 12 wins and 11 losses in the season. But, the 76ers lost their last two games in the league, snapping their three-game winning streak.
11:25 AM10 hours ago

76ers

Photo: Disclosure/76ers
11:20 AM10 hours ago

The game will be played at Toyota Center

The Philadelphia 76ers vs Houston Rockets game will be played at Toyota Center, with a capacity of 18.300 people.
11:15 AM10 hours ago

