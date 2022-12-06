Highlights and points: Pistons 116-96 Heat in NBA 2022-23
10:54 PM15 hours ago

📺 Game Highlights

10:53 PM15 hours ago

9:54 PM16 hours ago

End of the match

Game over! The Pistons win at the home of Miami Heat. 116-96, final score.
9:51 PM16 hours ago

4 | 0:43

Three-pointer! Nikola Jovic scores for the Heat. 114-96.
9:50 PM16 hours ago

4 | 1:21

Three-pointer! Bojan Bogdanovic scores and it's already 22 points difference. 112-90.
9:50 PM16 hours ago

4 | 2:35

Saddiq Bey made a basket and then made a free throw. 109-90.
9:47 PM16 hours ago

4 | 3:47

Three-pointer! Bojan Bogdanovic scores for the Pistons. 16 points difference. 106-90.
9:43 PM16 hours ago

4 | 4:24

Three-pointer! Bojan Bogdanovic scores for the Pistons. It's already 15 points difference. 103-88.
9:42 PM16 hours ago

4 | 5:33

100 POINTS! Jaden Ivey scores for the Pistons.
9:41 PM16 hours ago

4 | 6:03

Three-pointer! Bojan Bogdanovic scores for the Pistons. 98-88.
9:35 PM16 hours ago

4 | 6:53

Three-pointer! Alec Burks scores for the Pistons. 93-84 the score.
9:34 PM16 hours ago

4 | 8:58

The Pistons hold a six-point lead. 86-80.
9:31 PM16 hours ago

4 | 10:18

Three-pointer! Victor Oladipo scores for the Heat. 82-76.
9:30 PM16 hours ago

4 | 10:36

The Pistons start well in the fourth period. 82-73 the score.
9:29 PM16 hours ago

Fourth period begins

Last 12 minutes of the game. The Pistons' advantage continues.
9:27 PM16 hours ago

End of the third period

The third period of the game is over. Five points difference now.
9:25 PM17 hours ago

3 | 0:13

Three-pointer! Alec Burks scores for the Pistons. 78-73.
9:23 PM17 hours ago

3 | 2:06

The Pistons pulled within five points, after Cory Joseph scored a free throw on a foul called while making a two-point basket.
9:13 PM17 hours ago

3 | 4:02

Three-pointer! Killian Hayes scores for the Pistons. 71-68.
9:13 PM17 hours ago

3 | 4:25

Tied game! Two free throws by Kyle Lowry effectively charged. 68-68.
9:12 PM17 hours ago

3 | 5:46

Three-pointer! Alec Burks scores. 66-63 Pistons win.
9:11 PM17 hours ago

3 | 6:39

Three-pointer! Bojan Bogdanovic scores, which ends a good moment for the Pistons, who now lead the scoreboard. 63-61.
9:10 PM17 hours ago

3 | 8:31

Three-pointer! Caleb Martin scores for the Heat, who are again within seven points.
9:09 PM17 hours ago

3 | 8:48

Bojan Bogdanovic Three-pointer! Bojan Bogdanovic scores for the Pistons. Four points difference. 58-54.
9:08 PM17 hours ago

3 | 9:49

It's business as usual. Five points behind by the Heat. 56-51.
9:07 PM17 hours ago

3 | 11:10

Good start for the Heat in the third period. They keep the five-point difference.
9:06 PM17 hours ago

Third quarter begins

The match restarts after the break.
8:41 PM17 hours ago

End of the second period

The second period ends and with the Heat leading the Pistons by three points, the teams go to the break.
8:40 PM17 hours ago

2 | 0:25

Three-pointer! Max Strus scores for the Heat, who take three points of difference. 50-47.
8:38 PM17 hours ago

2 | 1:00

Jaden Ivey scores one of two free throws to tie the game at 47 points.
8:37 PM17 hours ago

2 | 1:13

Three-pointer! Tyler Herro scores for the Heat, who come back on the scoreboard. 47-46.
8:34 PM17 hours ago

2 | 2:04

Three-pointer! Jaden Ivey for the Pistons. 46-42.
8:32 PM17 hours ago

2 | 2:59

Three-pointer! Max Strus scores for the Heat. 43-41.
8:30 PM17 hours ago

2 | 3:18

Three-pointer! Bojan Bogdanovic scores and after Isaiah Stewart's basket, the Pistons come back.
8:28 PM17 hours ago

2 | 4:18

Three-pointer! Isaiah Stewart scores. Still tied at 38 points.
8:22 PM18 hours ago

2 | 5:48

Three-pointer! Cory Joseph scores for the Pistons, who are one point away from tying the game. 36-35.
8:19 PM18 hours ago

2 | 8:12

Tyler Herro culminates a good moment for the Heat, who are up by five points.
8:17 PM18 hours ago

2 | 9:28

Three-pointer! Cory Joseph scores for the Pistons. Game tied at 27 points.
8:16 PM18 hours ago

2 | 10:04

Saddiq Bey and Jalen Duren score for the Pistons. 25-24.
8:15 PM18 hours ago

Second period begins

The match restarts.
8:09 PM18 hours ago

End of the first period

The first 12 minutes of the game are over. Miami Heat partially wins. 25-20.
8:06 PM18 hours ago

1 | 1:08

Three-pointer! Kevnin Knox II scores for the Pistons, who are one point away from a tie. 21-20.
8:05 PM18 hours ago

1 | 2:58

Three-pointer! Saddiq Bey scores for the Pistons, who close the gap.
7:58 PM18 hours ago

1 | 4:18

Three-pointer! Alec Burks scores for the Pistons. 17-12 the score.
7:55 PM18 hours ago

1 | 4:59

Three-pointer! Killian Hayes scores for the Pistons. 17-9.
7:54 PM18 hours ago

1 | 6:03

Three-pointer! Kyle Lowry scores for Miami Heat. 17-6 the score now.
7:52 PM18 hours ago

1 | 6:37

Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro score for the Heat. Eight points difference. 14-6.
7:51 PM18 hours ago

1 | 8:02

Three-pointer! Tyler Herro scores for the Heat to put the difference in four points. 10-6.
7:51 PM18 hours ago

1 | 10:08

Three-pointer! Max Strus scores for the Heat.
7:50 PM18 hours ago

1 | 11:06

Marvin Bagley III scores the first two points of the game for the Pistons.
7:46 PM18 hours ago

Match starts

The game between Detroit Pistons and Miami Heat is underway.
7:38 PM18 hours ago

Referee Assignment

Crew Chief: Tyler Ford (#39)

Referee: Eric Dalen (#37)

Umpire: Cheryl Flores (#91)

 

7:36 PM18 hours ago

Injury report

Isaiah Livers and Cade Cunningham are the Pistons' absentees for this game.

Gabe Vincent, Dewayne Dedmon, Jimmy Butler and Omer Yurtseven are absent for this game.

7:30 PM18 hours ago

Starting five - Miami Heat

7:25 PM19 hours ago

Starting five - Detroit Pistons

7:20 PM19 hours ago

Last five matches - Miami Heat

December 5: 101-93 vs Grizzlies (Lost)

December 2: 116-120 vs Celtics (Won)

November 30: 134-121 vs Celtis (Lost)

November 27: 98-106 vs Hawks (Won)

November 25: 110-107 vs Wizards (Won)

7:15 PM19 hours ago

Last five matches - Detroit Pistons

December 4: 112-122 vs Grizzlies (Lost)

December 1: 131-125 vs Mavericks (Won)

November 29: 110-140 vs Knicks (Lost)

November 27: 94-102 vs Cavaliers (Lost)

November 25: 108-102 vs Suns (Lost)

7:10 PM19 hours ago

Last match between the two teams

The most recent game between the two teams took place last March 15, when they met for the fourth time in the 2021-22 season, which ended in a 105-98 victory for the Miami Heat.

7:05 PM19 hours ago

Detroit Pistons vs Miami Heat history

These two teams have met 137 times. The statistics favor the Miami Heat who have emerged victorious on 75 occasions, while the Detroit Pistons have been victorious on 62 occasions.

In the regular season

In regular seasons, these two teams have met 121 times. The statistics favor the Miami Heat, who have come out on top 65 times, while the Detroit Pistons have come out on top 56 times.

7:00 PM19 hours ago

This is how the players of both teams arrived

6:55 PM19 hours ago

Welcome back

We are now ready to bring you the action from this game between Detroit Pistons and Miami Heat.
6:50 PM19 hours ago

6:40 PM19 hours ago

6:35 PM19 hours ago

Key player - Miami Heat

In Miami Heat the presence of Tyler Herro stands out. The 22-year-old player is coming from being the best scorer of the team in the previous game against the Memphis Grizzlies. In the season he averages 18.9 points per game, achieved in 15 games played, where he has an average of 33.2 minutes played per game.

6:30 PM19 hours ago

Key player - Detroit Pistons

In Detroit Pistons the presence of Saddiq Bey stands out. The 23-year-old player is coming from being the best scorer of the team in the previous game against the Memphis Grizzlies. In the season he averages 14.6 points per game, achieved in 21 games played, where he has an average of 30.1 minutes played per game.

6:25 PM20 hours ago

Last starting five - Miami Heat

7- Kyle Lowry

13- Bam Adebayo

14- Tyler Herro

16- Caleb Martin

22- Jimmy Butler

6:20 PM20 hours ago

Last starting five - Detroit Pistons

7- Killian Hayes

23- Jaden Ivey

28- Isaiah Stewart

35- Marvin Bagley III

44- Bojan Bogdanovic

6:15 PM20 hours ago

Miami Heat

The Miami Heat lost their most recent game against the Memphis Grizzlies and are going through a critical moment in the regular season, although they have four wins in their last six games. They are currently ninth in the Eastern Conference with 11 wins and 13 losses, for a percentage of .458, so they will have to keep rebounding to improve their stats.

6:10 PM20 hours ago

Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons have not had a good season and are coming off a loss in their most recent home game against the Memphis Grizzlies. They currently occupy the fourteenth position (second to last) in the Eastern Conference with six wins and 19 losses, for a percentage of .240, so they will have to work hard if they want to aspire at least to the playoffs.

6:05 PM20 hours ago

The match will be played at the FTX Arena

The Detroit Pistons vs Miami Heat game will be played at the FTX Arena, located in the city of Miami, Florida, United States. This venue, which was inaugurated in 1999, has a capacity for 19,600 spectators.
6:00 PM20 hours ago

