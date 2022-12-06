Highlights and points: Mavericks 116-115 Nuggets in NBA 2022-23
Image: VAVEL

1:01 AM16 hours ago

📺 Final moments of the match

12:48 AM17 hours ago

12:36 AM17 hours ago

End of the match

With suspense, this is how the game ends. Tim Hardaway missed two free throws, but fortunately there wasn't enough time to score, a victory for the Mavericks! 116-115.
12:32 AM17 hours ago

4 | 0:06

Once again, the Nuggets are one point away from a tie. This time after two free throws by Jamal Murray.
12:31 AM17 hours ago

4 | 0:11

Two free throws scored by Spencer Dinwiddie and now the Mavericks are three points behind the Nuggets.
12:30 AM17 hours ago

4 | 0:12

Nikola Jokic scores one of two free throws and the Nuggets get within one point of a tie. 114-113.
12:28 AM17 hours ago

4 | 0:17

THREE-POINTER! MAVERICKS UP! Nice shot by Dorian Finney-Smith. Now one possession left for the Nuggets.
12:26 AM17 hours ago

4 | 0:37

THREE-POINTER! NUGGETS COMEBACK! Nice shot by Bruce Brown to put the Nuggets ahead. Less than a minute left in the game. 112-111.
12:24 AM17 hours ago

4 | 1:43

TWO POINTS AWAY! Bruce Brown scores two free throws and now the Nuggets get within two points of the tie.
12:20 AM17 hours ago

4 | 2:59

Nikola Jokic scores! The Nuggets get closer. 111-106.
12:19 AM17 hours ago

4 | 3:45

Three-pointer! Bruce Brown scores for the Nuggets. Now there are seven points difference. 111-104.
12:18 AM17 hours ago

4 | 4:45

Aaron Gordon scores for the Nuggets, who pass 100 points.
12:13 AM17 hours ago

4 | 5:03

Three-pointer! Tim Hardaway Jr. scores for the Mavericks. 107-99.
12:12 AM17 hours ago

4 | 6:33

Three-pointer! Bones Hyland scores for the Nuggets. 102-99.
12:09 AM17 hours ago

4 | 6:57

Three-pointer! Maxi Kleber scores for the Mavericks, who already surpass 100 points.
12:04 AM17 hours ago

4 | 8:26

Three-pointer! Christian Braun scores for the Nuggets, who are one point away from tying the game. 97-96.
12:04 AM17 hours ago

4 | 10:39

Good start for the Mavericks in the fourth period. 95-88 now.
11:58 PM18 hours ago

Fourth period begins

Last 12 minutes of the match. We will see how the game turns out.
11:55 PM18 hours ago

End of the third period

The third period of the game is over. Five points difference. 91-86.
11:54 PM18 hours ago

0:44

Luka Doncic appears with a basket and a free throw scored. 89-84 the score.
11:50 PM18 hours ago

3 | 1:52

The Nuggets are trying to get closer. Four points difference at this point. 86-82.
11:47 PM18 hours ago

3 | 4:14

Christian Wood scores for the Mavericks. Eight points difference again. 84-76.
11:46 PM18 hours ago

3 | 5:44

Three-pointer! Tim Hardaway scores for the Mavericks. Again, eight points.
11:46 PM18 hours ago

3 | 5:58

Three-pointer! Bones Hyland scores for the Nuggets. 79-74.
11:42 PM18 hours ago

3 | 6:42

Three-pointers! Two scores by the Mavericks thanks to Tim Hardaway Jr. and Dorian Finney-Smith to stretch the differences. 79-71.
11:39 PM18 hours ago

3 | 7:59

Three-pointer! Tim Hardaway Jr. scores for the Mavericks, who go ahead on the scoreboard. 73-71.
11:37 PM18 hours ago

3 | 8:54

Nuggets bounce back! Bruce Brown scores. 69-67.
11:32 PM18 hours ago

3 | 9:16

Tied game! The Nuggets score thanks to Aaron Gordon. 67-67.
11:31 PM18 hours ago

3 | 10:36

Three-pointer! Dorian Finney-Smith scores for the Mavericks. 67-63.
11:29 PM18 hours ago

3 | 10:52

Three-pointer! Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scores for the Nuggets.
11:28 PM18 hours ago

Third period begins

The match restarts at the Ball Arena after the break.
11:11 PM18 hours ago

End of the second period

The second period ends. The Mavericks win partially by six points. 64-58.
11:09 PM18 hours ago

2 | 0:17

Three-pointer! Luka Doncic scores for the Mavericks. Again, six points behind.
11:08 PM18 hours ago

2 | 0:31

Three-pointer! Aaron Gordon scores for the Nuggets, who get within three points of tying the game. 61-58.
11:07 PM18 hours ago

2 | 1:34

Three-pointer! Tim Hardaway Jr. scores for the Mavericks. 59-51.
10:59 PM18 hours ago

2 | 2:57

Three-pointer! Luka Doncic scores for the Mavricks. Eight points difference now. 55-47.
10:51 PM19 hours ago

2 | 5:56

Nikola Jokic makes a layup to bring the Nuggets closer to the tie. 46-43.
10:51 PM19 hours ago

2 | 6:55

Max Kleber scores for the Mavericks. 46-39.
10:50 PM19 hours ago

2 | 8:35

The difference between the teams remains at five points 42-37 with the Mavericks winning.
10:43 PM19 hours ago

2 | 10:57

Two free throws scored by Spencer Dinwiddie. Seven points difference. 38-31.
10:36 PM19 hours ago

End of the first period

The first 12 minutes are over. The Mavericks partially win. 36-29.
10:35 PM19 hours ago

1 | 0:29

Three-pointer! Luka Doncic scores again for the Mavericks. 36-29.
10:34 PM19 hours ago

1 | 0:34

Three-pointer! Bones Hyland scores for the Nuggets.
10:34 PM19 hours ago

1 | 0:55

Three-pointer! Luka Doncic scores for the Mavericks.
10:33 PM19 hours ago

1 | 1:41

Two free throws scored by Luka Doncic and the Mavericks take a four-point lead. 30-26.
10:31 PM19 hours ago

1 | 3:32

Three-pointer! Jeff Green scores for the Nuggets. Three points difference. 26-23.
10:22 PM19 hours ago

1 | 4:39

Three-pointer! Tim Hardaway Jr. scores for the Mavericks. 23-17.
10:21 PM19 hours ago

1 | 6:10

Mavericks try to take the lead. 15-14 after two free throws by Tim Hardaway Jr.
10:20 PM19 hours ago

1 | 8:02

¡Triple! Anota Dorian Finney-Smith. 11-10.
10:19 PM19 hours ago

1 | 9:07

Three-pointer! Dorian Finney Smith scores to tie the score. 8-8.
10:17 PM19 hours ago

1 | 10:15

Three-pointer! Spencer Dinwiddie scores for the Mavericks. 8-3.
10:17 PM19 hours ago

1 | 10:33

Three-pointer! Aaron Gordon scores for the Nuggets. 8-0.
10:16 PM19 hours ago

1 | 10:55

Three-pointer! Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scores the first of the game.
10:15 PM19 hours ago

1 | 11:40

Aaron Gordon opens the scoring for the Nuggets.
10:13 PM19 hours ago

Match starts

The match starts at the Ball Arena.
10:10 PM19 hours ago

Referee Assignment

Crew Chief: Eric Lewis (#42)

Referee: Nick Buchert (#3)

Umpire: Ray Acosta (#54)

10:05 PM19 hours ago

Injury Report

Tyler Dorsey and McKinley Wright IV are the Mavericks' casualties for this game.

Michael Porter Jr. and Collin Gillespie are the Nuggets' absences for this game.

10:00 PM19 hours ago

Starting five - Denver Nuggets

9:55 PM20 hours ago

Starting five - Dallas Mavericks

9:50 PM20 hours ago

Last five matches - Denver Nuggets

December 4: 121-106 vs Pelicans (Lost)

December 2: 117-109 vs Hawks (Loss)

November 30: 120-100 vs Rockets (Won)

November 28: 129-113 vs Rockets (Won)

November 25: 104-114 vs Clippers (Won)

9:45 PM20 hours ago

Last five matches - Dallas Mavericks

December 5: 130-111 vs Suns (Won)

December 3: 100-121 vs Knicks (Won)

December 1: 131-125 vs Pistons (Lost)

November 29: 116-113 vs Warriors (Won)

November 27: 124-115 vs Bucks (Lost)

9:40 PM20 hours ago

Last match between the two teams

The most recent game between the two teams took place on November 20, when they met for the second time this season, ending in a 98-97 victory for the Denver Nuggets.

9:35 PM20 hours ago

Dallas Mavericks vs Denver Nuggets history

These two teams have met 195 times. The statistics favor the Dallas Mavericks who have been victorious 100 times, while the Denver Nuggets have been victorious 95 times.

In the regular season

Facing each other in regular seasons, these two teams have met 184 times. The statistics favor Dallas Mavericks, who have won 95 times, while Denver Nuggets have won 89 times.

9:30 PM20 hours ago

Teams ready for the match

9:25 PM20 hours ago

Welcome back

We are now ready to bring you the action from this game between Dallas Mavericks and Denver Nuggets.
9:20 PM20 hours ago

Tune in here Dallas Mavericks vs Denver Nuggets Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Dallas Mavericks vs Denver Nuggets live game, as well as the latest information from the Ball Arena. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
9:15 PM20 hours ago

How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs Denver Nuggets Live Stream on TV and Online?

The Dallas Mavericks vs Denver Nuggets game will not be broadcast live on television.

If you want to watch directly stream it: NBA League Pass

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

9:10 PM20 hours ago

What time is the Dallas Mavericks vs Denver Nuggets game for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Dallas Mavericks vs Denver Nuggets of December 6th, 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 12:00 AM (December 6) on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 11:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 12:00 AM (December 6) on NBA League Pass
Chile: 12:00 AM (December 6) on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Spain: 4:00 AM (December 6) on NBA League Pass
Mexico: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 12:00 AM (December 6) on NBA League Pass
Peru: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 12:00 AM (December 6) on NBA League Pass

9:05 PM20 hours ago

Key player - Denver Nuggets

In Denver Nuggets, the presence of Nikola Jokic stands out. The 27-year-old player is coming from being the team's best scorer in the previous game against the New Orleans Pelicans. He has averaged 23.2 points per game in 20 games played, with an average of 32.2 minutes played per game.

9:00 PM20 hours ago

Key player - Dallas Mavericks

In the Dallas Mavericks the presence of Luka Doncic stands out. The 23-year-old player is coming from being the best scorer of the team in the previous game against the Phoenix Suns. In the season he averages 33.4 points per game, achieved in 21 games played, where he has an average of 37.1 minutes played per game.

8:55 PM21 hours ago

Last starting five - Denver Nuggets

5- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

11- Bruce Brown

15- Nikola Jokic

27- Jamal Murray

50- Aaron Gordon

8:50 PM21 hours ago

Last starting five - Dallas Mavericks

7- Dwight Powell

10- Dorian Finney Smith

11- Tim Hardaway Jr.

26- Spencer Dinwiddie 

77- Luka Doncic

8:45 PM21 hours ago

Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets have been very consistent in the season, although they are coming off two losses to the Hawks and the New Orleans Pelicans that give a wake-up call to correct the aspects that have failed in these games. They currently rank fourth in the Western Conference with 14 wins and nine losses, for a .609 percentage, which they will be looking to increase again.

8:40 PM21 hours ago

Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks have had an irregular performance so far this season, however, they just lost their most recent game at home against the Phoenix Suns. They are currently in tenth place in the Western Conference with 12 wins and 11 losses, for a percentage of .522, with which they will try to seek the third win in a row to maintain their confidence in improving results.

8:35 PM21 hours ago

The match will be played at the Ball Arena

The Dallas Mavericks vs Denver Nuggets game will be played at the Ball Arena, located in the city of Denver, in the state of Colorado, in the United States. This venue, inaugurated in 1999, has a capacity for 19,309 spectators.
8:30 PM21 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the NBA 2022-23 match: Dallas Mavericks vs Denver Nuggets Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
