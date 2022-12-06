Los Angeles Lakers vs Toronto Raptors Live Stream and Score (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Direct confrontations
March 14, 2022 | Los Angeles Lakers 103-114 Toronto Raptors
May 2, 2021 | Los Angeles Lakers 114-121 Toronto Raptors
April 6, 2021 | Toronto Raptors 101-110 Los Angeles Lakers
August 1, 2020 | Toronto Raptors 107-92 Los Angeles Lakers
How and where to watch the Los Angeles Lakers vs Toronto Raptors match live?
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
What time is Los Angeles Lakers vs Toronto Raptors match for NBA?
Argentina 9:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Bolivia 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Brazil 9:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Chile 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Colombia 7:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Ecuador 7:30 pm:NBA League Pass
USA 7:30 pm ET: NBA League Pass
Spain 1:30 am: NBA League Pass
Mexico 7:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Paraguay 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Peru 7:30 pm:NBA League Pass
Uruguay 9:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Venezuela 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass
What they say
Darvin Ham: "The confidence comes from him being healthy, getting in great, great shape and being able to play without pain. Once you are physically in that place, his game speaks for itself. People didn't see that a while ago because he dealt with different injuries, but now they are seeing it. [...] we wouldn't be in the position we are in now without him playing like that."
Probable lineup for the Lakers
LeBron James
Anthony Davis
Dennis Schröder
Patrick Beverley
Lakers' Situation
Lakers' roster
F-C: Anthony Davis
G: Patrick Beverley, Max Christie, Kendrick Nunn, Austin Reaves, Dennis Schröder, Russell Westbrook, Scotty Pippen Jr
G-F: Troy Brown Jr., Lonnie Walker IV
C: Damian Jones
C-F: Thomas Bryant
Coach: Darvin Ham
What they say
Precious Achiuwa: "I always got used to playing with another big player or a slightly bigger one in high school or college. It definitely helps and so I can be much more versatile on defense. If I'm marking a player who's not a threat from the outside, I can walk around, play a lot helping (defense), between the gaps and all that kind of stuff, kind of anchor the defense. I have defensive goals in terms of being one of those guys that gets talked about all over the league. That kind of plays into the same things that I'm trying to accomplish this year."
Probable lineup for the Raptors
Pascal Siakam
Christian Junior Koloko
Scott Barnes
Fred VanVleet
Raptors' Situation
Raptors roster
G-F: Gary Trent Jr, Justin Champagnie
G: Fred VanVleet, Jeff Dowtin Jr., Malachi Flynn
F-C: Chris Boucher
C: Christian Koloko, Khem Birch
Coach: Nick Nurse
Latest Results
Milwaukee Bucks 129-133 Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers 128-109 Portland Trail Blazers
Los Angeles Lakers 115-116 Indiana Pacers
San Antonio Spurs 138-143 Los Angeles Lakers
San Antonio Spurs 94-105 Los Angeles Lakers
Phoenix Suns 115-105 Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers 123-92 San Antonio Spurs
Los Angeles Lakers 128-121 Detroit Pistons
Los Angeles Lakers 116-103 Brooklyn Nets
Los Angeles Lakers 114-120 Sacramento Kings
Los Angeles Clippers 114-101 Los Angeles Lakers
Utah Jazz 139-116 Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers 100-114 Cleveland Cavaliers
Los Angeles Lakers 116-130 Utah Jazz
Los Angeles Lakers 120-117 New Orleans Pelicans
Los Angeles Lakers 121-110 Denver Nuggets
Minnesota Timberwolves 111-102 Los Angeles Lakers
Denver Nuggets 110-99 Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers 104-106 Portland Trail Blazers
Los Angeles Lakers 97-103 Los Angeles Clippers
Golden State Warriors 123-109 Los Angeles Lakers
Lakers
Latest Results
Toronto Raptors 121-108 Orlando Magic
Brooklyn Nets 114-105 Toronto Raptors
New Orleans Pelicans 126-108 Toronto Raptors
Toronto Raptors 100-88 Cleveland Cavaliers
Toronto Raptors 105-100 Dallas Mavericks
Toronto Raptors 98-112 Brooklyn Nets
Atlanta Hawks 124-122 Toronto Raptors
Toronto Raptors 112-104 Miami Heat
Detroit Pistons 111-115 Toronto Raptors
Indiana Pacers 118-104 Toronto Raptors
Oklahoma City Thunder 132-113 Toronto Raptors
Toronto Raptors 116-109 Houston Rockets
Chicago Bulls 111-97 Toronto Raptors
Toronto Raptors 113-104 Chicago Bulls
Dallas Mavericks 111-110 Toronto Raptors
San Antonio Spurs 100-143 Toronto Raptors
Toronto Raptors 139-109 Atlanta Hawks
Toronto Raptors 901-12 Philadelphia 76ers
Toronto Raptors 119-109 Philadelphia 76ers
Miami Heat 90-98 Toronto Raptors
Miami Heat 112-109 Toronto Raptors
Brooklyn Nets 109-105 Toronto Raptors
Toronto Raptors 108-105 Cleveland Cavaliers
Scottie Barnes
OG Anunoby
Pascal Siakam
Christian Koloko