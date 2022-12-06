Indiana Pacers vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score updates in NBA

ADVERTISEMENT
Target Center
The game will take place at the Target Center, home of the Timberwolves, built in 1988 and that today has a capacity of 18798 people for basketball games - and 17500 people for field hockey games.
Injury Report: Pacers
The Pacers on the other hand have out Daniel Theis, with a knee injury, Chris Duarte, with an ankle injury and Tyrese Haliburton, with a groin injury, as well as having the doubts of James Johnson, with an elbow injury, TJ McConnell, sick, and Myles Turner, with a hamstring injury, as a doubt for the match.
Injury Report: Timberwolves
The Timberwolves have only two players out of the game due to injury, which are Karl-Anthony Towns with a calf injury and Taurean Prince with a shoulder injury.
Western Conference
In the Western Conference the Timberwolves are 11-12 on the season, ranking 11th, above the last-place Spurs, 6-18, the Rockets, who are 7-17 on the season, the Lakers, 10-13 and the Thunder, who are 11-13. The Wolves are also below the Warriors, who are 13-12, the Mavericks, 12-11 and the Jazz, 14-12 on the season.
Eastern Conference
Last Matches: Pacers
The Pacers on the other side come into this game on the back of three losses and two wins. The sequence began with a win, over the Lakers, by 116 to 115 on Tuesday (29). On Thursday (01), the loss was to the Kings, by 137 to 114. On Friday (2), the loss was to the Jazz, with 139 to 119. To the Trail Blazers another loss, on Sunday (4), by 116 to 100. Finally, last Tuesday (6), the victory came over the Warriors, by 112 to 104.
Last Matches: Timberwolves
The Timberwolves come into this game on the back of one win and four losses in their last few games. The first loss came to the Hornets, on Friday (25), by 110 to 108. After that, on Sunday (27), the loss was to the Warriors, by 137 to 114. To the Wizards, on Monday (28), the loss was by 142 to 127. Then came the victory, now over the Grizzlies, by 109 to 101, on Wednesday (30). But then, on Saturday (3), the loss came to the Thunder, by 135 to 128.
