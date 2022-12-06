Indiana Pacers vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score updates in NBA
1:31 PM25 minutes ago

Tune in here Minnesota Timberwolves vs Indiana Pacers Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Minnesota Timberwolves vs Indiana Pacers match.
1:26 PM30 minutes ago

How to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs Indiana PacersLive in TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game Minnesota Timberwolves vs Indiana Pacers live on TV, your options is: CBS Sports.

If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and NBA League Pass app.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

1:21 PM35 minutes ago

Target Center

The game will take place at the Target Center, home of the Timberwolves, built in 1988 and that today has a capacity of 18798 people for basketball games - and 17500 people for field hockey games.
1:16 PM40 minutes ago

Injury Report: Pacers

The Pacers on the other hand have out Daniel Theis, with a knee injury, Chris Duarte, with an ankle injury and Tyrese Haliburton, with a groin injury, as well as having the doubts of James Johnson, with an elbow injury, TJ McConnell, sick, and Myles Turner, with a hamstring injury, as a doubt for the match.
1:11 PMan hour ago

Injury Report: Timberwolves

The Timberwolves have only two players out of the game due to injury, which are Karl-Anthony Towns with a calf injury and Taurean Prince with a shoulder injury.
1:06 PMan hour ago

Western Conference

In the Western Conference the Timberwolves are 11-12 on the season, ranking 11th, above the last-place Spurs, 6-18, the Rockets, who are 7-17 on the season, the Lakers, 10-13 and the Thunder, who are 11-13. The Wolves are also below the Warriors, who are 13-12, the Mavericks, 12-11 and the Jazz, 14-12 on the season.
1:01 PMan hour ago

Eastern Conference

The Pacers are in the Eastern Conference, in fifth place, and are with 13 wins and 11 losses in the competition, tied with the Hawks and staying below the Cavaliers, who are 16-9, the Bucks, 17-6 and the leader Celtics, who are 20-5, and stay above the Nets, 13-12 and 76ers and Raptors, both 12-12.
12:56 PMan hour ago

Last Matches: Pacers

The Pacers on the other side come into this game on the back of three losses and two wins. The sequence began with a win, over the Lakers, by 116 to 115 on Tuesday (29). On Thursday (01), the loss was to the Kings, by 137 to 114. On Friday (2), the loss was to the Jazz, with 139 to 119. To the Trail Blazers another loss, on Sunday (4), by 116 to 100. Finally, last Tuesday (6), the victory came over the Warriors, by 112 to 104.
12:51 PMan hour ago

Last Matches: Timberwolves

The Timberwolves come into this game on the back of one win and four losses in their last few games. The first loss came to the Hornets, on Friday (25), by 110 to 108. After that, on Sunday (27), the loss was to the Warriors, by 137 to 114. To the Wizards, on Monday (28), the loss was by 142 to 127. Then came the victory, now over the Grizzlies, by 109 to 101, on Wednesday (30). But then, on Saturday (3), the loss came to the Thunder, by 135 to 128.
12:46 PMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022-23 NBA match: Indiana Pacers vs Minnesota Timberwolves Live Score!

My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

