Los Angeles Lakers vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA 2022 Match

Watch out for this Lakers player
LeBron James, one of the best players in the NBA in recent years, is not having a good time with the Lakers team, although they were recently champions, James has not had a great roster available due to injuries of teammates and low performance, the King has been in charge of putting the team on his shoulders, but his effort has not been translated into good results, now with a small positive streak the NBA star must give his best version to not break the streak.
Watch out for this Cavaliers player
Donovan Mitchell, shooting guard, the player arrives from the Utah Jazz and it seems that his presence with the Cavaliers has been great, the team is second in the conference and his numbers are very good, after eleven games the player has a record of 31.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 5.8 assists, no doubt if they seek to transcend in the Playoffs this player in combination with the rest of the team, will make Cavaliers a very dangerous squad.
Throw the hammer, Don 🔨🤯@spidadmitchell | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/gGYvzak7Ki— Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) December 5, 2022
Lakers all-star roster
Beverley, Reaves, James, Davis, Jones.
Cavaliers all-star roster
Garland, Mitchell, Okoro, Mobley, Allen.
Face to face
Cavaliers and Lakers faced each other last season in a short two-game series, in that series Lakers swept by winning both games, to the misfortune of both, they failed to enter the Playoffs, for this season they have already met once and the victory went to Cavaliers 114-100, now with a Lakers on a roll will seek to equalize the series and add their fourth consecutive win.
Los Angeles Lakers to keep the streak going
The Lakers are overcoming their lousy start and are beginning to add important victories to get into the Playoffs fight, the negative results have been constant since last season, but the team is beginning to have a positive reaction to recover key players, it is no secret that the team is dependent on LeBron James and Anthony Davis, although with injuries, They have not been enough to make the team transcend, Lakers in recent weeks is showing a great level and so with a record of 10-12 is in position 12, for the clash against Cavaliers comes with three consecutive wins in very demanding clashes, Lakers must seize the moment and although they have suffered as visitors they are not the worst team visiting.
Cavaliers continue to improve
The Cavaliers are proving that they can be a very successful franchise, because in recent years they have been responsible for providing the team with key players, the Cavs are coming from a season in which they were very close to qualify for the Playoffs, but unfortunately injuries depleted the team and added another season without Playoffs, now in this new season the team has forged great opportunities to qualify for the Playoffs, Cavaliers are in the third position with a 15-9, it seems that the home games are the team's strong point and now that they receive Lakers they have a great chance to win, but they must give a better game than the one shown against Knicks, if they continue with the good results the team has a good chance to fight for the first place in the conference.
Train wreck in the NBA
Lakers and Cavaliers will face each other in what promises to be a very intense duel with two teams looking for the victory, undoubtedly a special game for LeBron James to face his former team, now Cavaliers unlike the first time he emigrated from the team, seems to have a plan and is doing things well to the extent of being in playoff positions.
Welcome
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the game Los Angeles Lakers vs Cleveland Cavaliers, corresponding to the NBA 2022. The match will take place at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, at 7:30 pm ET.