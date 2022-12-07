Detroit Pistons vs Miami Heat: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match
1:00 PM2 hours ago

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Detroit Pistons vs Miami Heat live game, as well as the latest information from the FTX Arena. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
12:55 PM2 hours ago

How to watch Detroit Pistons vs Miami Heat Live Stream on TV and Online?

The Detroit Pistons vs Miami Heat game will not be broadcast on television.

If you want to watch directly stream it: NBA League Pass

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

12:50 PM2 hours ago

What time is the Detroit Pistons vs Miami Heat game for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Detroit Pistons vs Miami Heat of December 5th, 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 9:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 8:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 9:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Chile: 9:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 7:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 7:30 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 7:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Spain: 1:30 AM (December 6) on NBA League Pass
Mexico: 6:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 9:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Peru: 7:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 9:30 PM on NBA League Pass

12:45 PM2 hours ago

Key player - Miami Heat

In Miami Heat the presence of Tyler Herro stands out. The 22-year-old player is coming from being the best scorer of the team in the previous game against the Memphis Grizzlies. In the season he averages 18.9 points per game, achieved in 15 games played, where he has an average of 33.2 minutes played per game.

12:40 PM2 hours ago

Key player - Detroit Pistons

In Detroit Pistons the presence of Saddiq Bey stands out. The 23-year-old player is coming from being the best scorer of the team in the previous game against the Memphis Grizzlies. In the season he averages 14.6 points per game, achieved in 21 games played, where he has an average of 30.1 minutes played per game.

12:35 PM2 hours ago

Last starting five - Miami Heat

7- Kyle Lowry

13- Bam Adebayo

14- Tyler Herro

16- Caleb Martin

22- Jimmy Butler

12:30 PM2 hours ago

Last starting five - Detroit Pistons

7- Killian Hayes

23- Jaden Ivey

28- Isaiah Stewart

35- Marvin Bagley III

44- Bojan Bogdanovic

12:25 PM2 hours ago

Miami Heat

The Miami Heat lost their most recent game against the Memphis Grizzlies and are going through a critical moment in the regular season, although they have four wins in their last six games. They are currently ninth in the Eastern Conference with 11 wins and 13 losses, for a percentage of .458, so they will have to keep rebounding to improve their stats.

12:20 PM2 hours ago

Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons have not had a good season and are coming off a loss in their most recent home game against the Memphis Grizzlies. They currently occupy the fourteenth position (second to last) in the Eastern Conference with six wins and 19 losses, for a percentage of .240, so they will have to work hard if they want to aspire at least to the playoffs.

12:15 PM2 hours ago

The match will be played at the FTX Arena

The Detroit Pistons vs Miami Heat game will be played at the FTX Arena, located in the city of Miami, Florida, United States. This venue, which was inaugurated in 1999, has a capacity for 19,600 spectators.
12:10 PM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the NBA 2022-23 match: Detroit Pistons vs Miami Heat Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
