Dallas Mavericks vs Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match

What time is the Dallas Mavericks vs Denver Nuggets game for NBA?
This is the start time of the game Dallas Mavericks vs Denver Nuggets of December 5th, 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 12:00 AM (December 6) on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 11:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 12:00 AM (December 6) on NBA League Pass
Chile: 12:00 AM (December 6) on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Spain: 4:00 AM (December 6) on NBA League Pass
Mexico: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 12:00 AM (December 6) on NBA League Pass
Peru: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 12:00 AM (December 6) on NBA League Pass
Key player - Denver Nuggets
In Denver Nuggets, the presence of Nikola Jokic stands out. The 27-year-old player is coming from being the team's best scorer in the previous game against the New Orleans Pelicans. He has averaged 23.2 points per game in 20 games played, with an average of 32.2 minutes played per game.
Key player - Dallas Mavericks
In the Dallas Mavericks the presence of Luka Doncic stands out. The 23-year-old player is coming from being the best scorer of the team in the previous game against the Phoenix Suns. In the season he averages 33.4 points per game, achieved in 21 games played, where he has an average of 37.1 minutes played per game.
Last starting five - Denver Nuggets
5- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
11- Bruce Brown
15- Nikola Jokic
27- Jamal Murray
50- Aaron Gordon
Last starting five - Dallas Mavericks
7- Dwight Powell
10- Dorian Finney Smith
11- Tim Hardaway Jr.
26- Spencer Dinwiddie
77- Luka Doncic
Denver Nuggets
The Denver Nuggets have been very consistent in the season, although they are coming off two losses to the Hawks and the New Orleans Pelicans that give a wake-up call to correct the aspects that have failed in these games. They currently rank fourth in the Western Conference with 14 wins and nine losses, for a .609 percentage, which they will be looking to increase again.
Dallas Mavericks
The Dallas Mavericks have had an irregular performance so far this season, however, they just lost their most recent game at home against the Phoenix Suns. They are currently in tenth place in the Western Conference with 12 wins and 11 losses, for a percentage of .522, with which they will try to seek the third win in a row to maintain their confidence in improving results.