Los Angeles Lakers vs Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the NBA Match
Photo: Toronto Raptors

3:30 PM15 minutes ago

How and where to watch the Los Angeles Lakers vs Toronto Raptors match live?

If you want to directly stream it: NBA League Pass

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

3:25 PM20 minutes ago

What time is Los Angeles Lakers vs Toronto Raptors match for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Los Angeles Lakers vs Toronto Raptors of 7th December 2022 in several countries:

Argentina 9:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Bolivia 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Brazil 9:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Chile 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Colombia 7:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Ecuador 7:30 pm:NBA League Pass

USA 7:30 pm ET: NBA League Pass

Spain 1:30 am: NBA League Pass

Mexico 7:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Paraguay 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Peru 7:30 pm:NBA League Pass

Uruguay 9:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Venezuela 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass

3:20 PM25 minutes ago
Photo: Los Angeles Lakers
3:15 PM30 minutes ago

What they say

LeBron James: "He's been unbelievable, man (Anthony Davis). On both sides of the court. I mean, playing like the MVP of this league. Just direct dominance. Direct dominance."

Darvin Ham: "The confidence comes from him being healthy, getting in great, great shape and being able to play without pain. Once you are physically in that place, his game speaks for itself. People didn't see that a while ago because he dealt with different injuries, but now they are seeing it. [...] we wouldn't be in the position we are in now without him playing like that."

3:10 PM35 minutes ago

Probable lineup for the Lakers

Lonnie Walker

LeBron James

Anthony Davis

Dennis Schröder

Patrick Beverley

3:05 PM40 minutes ago

Lakers' Situation

Because of a shoulder injury, Wenyen Gabriel is a doubt for Darvin Ham.
3:00 PMan hour ago

Lakers' roster

F:  Wenyen Gabriel, LeBron James, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Cole Swider

F-C: Anthony Davis

G: Patrick Beverley, Max Christie, Kendrick Nunn, Austin Reaves, Dennis Schröder, Russell Westbrook, Scotty Pippen Jr

G-F: Troy Brown Jr., Lonnie Walker IV

C: Damian Jones

C-F: Thomas Bryant

Coach: Darvin Ham

2:55 PMan hour ago
Photo :Toronto Raptors
2:50 PMan hour ago

What they say

Nick Nurse: "It's kind of a blast, right? He (Precious Achiuwa) is blessed with a super body, athleticism and power and should be a near double-digit rebounder for us. He was going after them tonight for sure. It takes some time to figure out where to fit him and let him go. He played with tremendous energy now, that's what I'm trying to be consistent about because there's too much there if he plays hard to not be productive."

Precious Achiuwa: "I always got used to playing with another big player or a slightly bigger one in high school or college. It definitely helps and so I can be much more versatile on defense. If I'm marking a player who's not a threat from the outside, I can walk around, play a lot helping (defense), between the gaps and all that kind of stuff, kind of anchor the defense. I have defensive goals in terms of being one of those guys that gets talked about all over the league. That kind of plays into the same things that I'm trying to accomplish this year." 

2:45 PMan hour ago

Probable lineup for the Raptors

Ogugua Anunoby

Pascal Siakam

Christian Junior Koloko

Scott Barnes

Fred VanVleet

2:40 PMan hour ago

Raptors' Situation

Precious Achiuwa has an ankle injury and will not be at Nick Nurse's disposal, while Juan Hernangomez, who also has ankle problems, and Otto Porter, a foot injury, are still doubts.
2:35 PMan hour ago

Raptors roster

F: O.G Anunoby, Scottie Barnes, Precious Achiuwa, Ron Harper Jr., Thaddeus Young, Otto Porter Jr., Juancho Hernangomez, Pascal Siakam, Dalano Banton

G-F: Gary Trent Jr, Justin Champagnie

G: Fred VanVleet, Jeff Dowtin Jr., Malachi Flynn

F-C: Chris Boucher

C: Christian Koloko, Khem Birch

Coach: Nick Nurse

2:30 PMan hour ago

Latest Results

Washington Wizards 119-130 Los Angeles Lakers 

Milwaukee Bucks 129-133 Los Angeles Lakers 

Los Angeles Lakers 128-109 Portland Trail Blazers 

Los Angeles Lakers 115-116 Indiana Pacers 

San Antonio Spurs 138-143 Los Angeles Lakers 

San Antonio Spurs 94-105 Los Angeles Lakers 

Phoenix Suns 115-105 Los Angeles Lakers 

Los Angeles Lakers 123-92 San Antonio Spurs 

Los Angeles Lakers 128-121 Detroit Pistons 

Los Angeles Lakers 116-103 Brooklyn Nets 

Los Angeles Lakers 114-120 Sacramento Kings 

Los Angeles Clippers 114-101 Los Angeles Lakers 

Utah Jazz 139-116 Los Angeles Lakers 

Los Angeles Lakers 100-114 Cleveland Cavaliers 

Los Angeles Lakers 116-130 Utah Jazz 

Los Angeles Lakers 120-117 New Orleans Pelicans 

Los Angeles Lakers 121-110 Denver Nuggets 

Minnesota Timberwolves 111-102 Los Angeles Lakers 

Denver Nuggets 110-99 Los Angeles Lakers 

Los Angeles Lakers 104-106 Portland Trail Blazers 

Los Angeles Lakers 97-103 Los Angeles Clippers 

Golden State Warriors 123-109 Los Angeles Lakers 

2:25 PMan hour ago

Lakers

Coming off three straight wins, the Los Angeles Lakers are only 13th out of 15 teams in the Western Conference. Of the 22 games played, the Lakers have won 10 and lost another 12.
2:20 PMan hour ago

Latest Results

Toronto Raptors 110-116 Boston Celtics 

Toronto Raptors 121-108 Orlando Magic 

Brooklyn Nets 114-105 Toronto Raptors 

New Orleans Pelicans 126-108 Toronto Raptors 

Toronto Raptors 100-88 Cleveland Cavaliers 

Toronto Raptors 105-100 Dallas Mavericks 

Toronto Raptors 98-112 Brooklyn Nets 

Atlanta Hawks 124-122 Toronto Raptors 

Toronto Raptors 112-104 Miami Heat 

Detroit Pistons 111-115 Toronto Raptors 

Indiana Pacers 118-104 Toronto Raptors 

Oklahoma City Thunder 132-113 Toronto Raptors 

Toronto Raptors 116-109 Houston Rockets 

Chicago Bulls 111-97 Toronto Raptors 

Toronto Raptors 113-104 Chicago Bulls 

Dallas Mavericks 111-110 Toronto Raptors 

San Antonio Spurs 100-143 Toronto Raptors 

Toronto Raptors 139-109 Atlanta Hawks 

Toronto Raptors 901-12 Philadelphia 76ers 

Toronto Raptors 119-109 Philadelphia 76ers 

Miami Heat 90-98 Toronto Raptors 

Miami Heat 112-109 Toronto Raptors 

Brooklyn Nets 109-105 Toronto Raptors 

Toronto Raptors 108-105 Cleveland Cavaliers 

2:15 PMan hour ago

Raptors

Toronto Raptors are coming off a loss against the Eastern Conference Boston Celtics. In eighth place, the Raptors have 12 wins and 12 losses from 24 games played.
2:10 PM2 hours ago

Eye on the Game

Los Angeles Lakers vs Toronto Raptors, live this Wednesday (7), at the Air Canada Centre, at 7:30 pm ET, for the NBA.
2:05 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the NBA match: Los Angeles Lakers vs Toronto Raptors Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
