Golden State Warriors vs Utah Jazz: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match
Photo: Disclosure/Utah Jazz

2:00 PM2 hours ago

1:55 PM2 hours ago

"Those he doesn’t block, he is blocking. everywhere it seems," Hardy said of Kessler.    As your instinct is, If you protect the rim and change shots, it may be out of position. ... I thought he chose his points well. These decisions are difficult to make in real time. ... I think he keeps getting better.

"I thought our guys kept their aggression," Hardy said of the final race.  ... I thought it was at both ends of the runway. This got our momentum going and then we had them on their heels for a few moments."

"The last few days have been amazing not thinking about packing a bag and heading to the airport," Hardy said. "Our people have been spending more time in the facility getting treatment and taking care of their bodies. … É It's great to be home."

“They really competed at both ends, but down the stretch, we just didn’t make enough plays,” can always look at the little things in the game. …   just unfortunate moments that can happen at the end of the game. That's how it is. life in the NBA.”

“It should have been two,” Hardy said of his first technical foul after arguing a no-call in which Clarkson tied at the rim. That play was disgusting. Not that I thought there was any intent. … But he could have been badly hurt.

"Nice win for the team," said coach Will Hardy. "Im proud of the guys. ... These games are difficult to play. É It's hard to play when you're playing. It was great for a long period of time, and I think our guys kept their mental focus most of the time."

"Pretty disjointed game for a lot of reasons, but I thought our guys really liked it," many fouls going on, this can lead to a disconnected feeling. It was a strange night. … It happens a few times a season, but I think it's better to win these games than to lose them.''

1:50 PM2 hours ago

Probable Utah Jazz!

PG - Collin Sexton

SG - Jordan Clarkson

SF - Jarred Vanderbilt

PF - Lauri Markkanen

C - Kelly Olynyk.


 

1:45 PM2 hours ago

How does the Utah Jazz arrive?

The Utah Jazz has a positive campaign of 14 wins and 12 losses in the season, and the team lost the last match, stopping the sequence of two consecutive victories.
1:40 PM2 hours ago

UTAH JAZZ!

Photo: Disclosure/Utah Jazz
Photo: Disclosure/Utah Jazz
1:35 PM2 hours ago

Speak up, Steve Kerr!

“It’s been great, just the practice time he’s been on. getting it," Kerr said of Wiseman's progress in the G League. “He's had good practice and scrimmage now and we will re-evaluate here in the next few days.”

“The game was scattered and they were getting to the rim a little bit,” Kerr said.“And our defense wasnt very good, we didnt attack very well. we adapt and adjust to; the way they were protecting us, and that's it. on my account .”

“I thought they did a good job on Steph tying him up,” metro , and just tried to keep it off the three-point line as much as they could.''

1:30 PM2 hours ago

Probable Golden State Warriors!

PG - Stephen Curry

SG - Klay Thompson

SF - Jordan Poole

PF - Draymond Green

C - Kevon Looney.


 

1:25 PM2 hours ago

How do the Golden State Warriors arrive?

The Golden State Warriors have a campaign of 13 wins and 12 losses in the season, well below what was done last season, for example. The team lost the last showdown to the Indiana Pacers by 112 to 104 and stopped the streak of two straight victories.
1:20 PM2 hours ago

The game will be played at EnergySolutions Arena

The Golden State Warriors vs Utah Jazz game will be played at EnergySolutions Arena, with a capacity of 18.300 people.
1:15 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the NBA: Golden State Warriors vs Utah Jazz live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
