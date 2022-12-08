Boston Celtics vs Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA 2022 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
The game will be televised on ESPN Star+.
Boston Celtics vs Phoenix Suns can be tuned in from NBA League Pass live streams.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Suns player
Devin Booker, the young player from the University of Kentucky has become one of the most important players of the Phoenix Suns, last season he showed his worth and now in a new season with the team practically the same, he will look to improve his numbers of the regular season in which he averaged: 26.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists, Booker and the Suns are favorites to obtain a place in the Playoffs and this time to be able to be champions.
Watch out for this Celtics player
Jayson Tatum, one of the young players that is giving a lot to talk about in the Boston team, coming from Duke University, has become the one in charge of giving joy to the Celtics, having a great team will always make things easier, but this player was fundamental in last season's Playoffs, where they were very close to take the title, this season with a more prepared team they are serious candidates and this player is a possible MVP.
Good morning to Celtics fans only 😁 pic.twitter.com/h37NcywNH9— Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 6, 2022
Suns all-star quintet
Paul, Booker, Bridges, Johnson, Ayton.
Celtics All-Star Team
Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, Horford.
Background
Phoenix Suns in their prime
The Phoenix Suns are aiming for the NBA title and are doing everything in their power to achieve it, the team led their conference last season with a 64-18 record, and after being unexpectedly eliminated in the Playoffs, this season they will look to emulate a great season like the previous one and be better in the Playoffs, They are currently first in the Western Conference with a 16-8 record, in this conference no team can relax, as those who had a bad start are improving week by week and are beginning to approach the top positions, Suns just lost to Mavericks, a team that left them out of the Playoffs last season and will face Celtics who are going all out in search of the title.
Celtics great candidate for champion
Boston Celtics has in mind the NBA championship and after losing the finals last season, now the team knows that it has a very talented roster for this new season and Celtics is emerging as a candidate for the NBA title, the team is shown that it can compete for the title and is having a great performance that is giving them the first position in the Eastern conference, the team has a record of 20-5 and is on a streak of two consecutive victories, if they continue with this rhythm they will be the first to qualify for the playoffs and a strong contender Heat was the last to defeat them and after that defeat the Nets and Raptors were the victims of the runner-up, Celtics undoubtedly have a great opportunity to be placed as the top winner of the NBA.
Possible final duel
Celtics and Suns will face each other in what will be a great show, as they are the leaders of their conferences and are delivering game after game their best version, this Wednesday we will see two contenders for the NBA title and from this clash both could draw many conclusions for future clashes and a possible final.
