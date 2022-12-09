Denver Nuggets vs Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Denver Nuggets vs Portland Trail Blazers Live Score!
How to watch Denver Nuggets vs Portland Trail Blazers Live Stream on TV and Online?
NBA League Pass

What time is the Denver Nuggets vs Portland Trail Blazers game for NBA?
Argentina: 12:00 AM (December 8) on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 11:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 12:00 AM (December 8) on NBA League Pass
Chile: 12:00 AM (December 8) on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Spain: 4:00 AM (December 8) on NBA League Pass
Mexico: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 12:00 AM (December 8) on NBA League Pass
Peru: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 12:00 AM (December 8) on NBA League Pass
Key player - Portland Trail Blazers
In Portland Trail Blazers the presence of Jerami Grant stands out. The 28-year-old player is coming from being the best scorer of the team in the previous game against the Indiana Pacers. In the season he has an average of 23.0 points per game, achieved in 23 games played, where he has an average of 36.3 minutes played per game.
Key player - Denver Nuggets
In Denver Nuggets, the presence of Aaron Gordon stands out. The 27-year-old player is coming from being the best scorer of the team in the previous game against the Dallas Mavericks. In the season he has an average of 16.6 points per game, achieved in 21 games played, where he has an average of 29.3 minutes played per game.
Last starting five - Portland Trail Blazers
0- Damian Lilard
1- Anfernee Simons
9- Jerami Grant
11- Josh Hart
27- Jusuf Nurkic
Last starting five - Denver Nuggets
5- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
11- Bruce Brown Jr.
15- Nikola Jokic
27- Jamal Murray
50- Aaron Gordon
Portland Trail Blazers
The Portland Trail Blazers are coming off a win in their most recent game against the Indiana Pacers and although they have two wins in a row, they are not going through a good moment in the season, with seven losses in the last 10 games. They currently occupy the eighth position in the Western Conference with a percentage of .542, product of 13 wins and 11 losses.
Denver Nuggets
The Denver Nuggets come into this game on the heels of a loss to the Dallas Mavericks, their third in a row. In the last 10 games, they have five wins and five losses. They currently rank fifth in the Western Conference with a .583 percentage, the product of 14 wins and 10 losses.