Denver Nuggets vs Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match
4:00 PM36 minutes ago

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Denver Nuggets vs Portland Trail Blazers live game, as well as the latest information from the Moda Center. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
3:55 PM41 minutes ago

How to watch Denver Nuggets vs Portland Trail Blazers Live Stream on TV and Online?

The Denver Nuggets vs Portland Trail Blazers game will not be broadcast live on television.

If you want to watch directly stream it: NBA League Pass

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

3:50 PMan hour ago

What time is the Denver Nuggets vs Portland Trail Blazers game for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Denver Nuggets vs Portland Trail Blazers of December 8th, 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 12:00 AM (December 8) on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 11:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 12:00 AM (December 8) on NBA League Pass
Chile: 12:00 AM (December 8) on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Spain: 4:00 AM (December 8) on NBA League Pass
Mexico: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 12:00 AM (December 8) on NBA League Pass
Peru: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 12:00 AM (December 8) on NBA League Pass

3:45 PMan hour ago

Key player - Portland Trail Blazers

In Portland Trail Blazers the presence of Jerami Grant stands out. The 28-year-old player is coming from being the best scorer of the team in the previous game against the Indiana Pacers. In the season he has an average of 23.0 points per game, achieved in 23 games played, where he has an average of 36.3 minutes played per game.

3:40 PMan hour ago

Key player - Denver Nuggets

In Denver Nuggets, the presence of Aaron Gordon stands out. The 27-year-old player is coming from being the best scorer of the team in the previous game against the Dallas Mavericks. In the season he has an average of 16.6 points per game, achieved in 21 games played, where he has an average of 29.3 minutes played per game.

3:35 PMan hour ago

Last starting five - Portland Trail Blazers

0- Damian Lilard

1- Anfernee Simons

9- Jerami Grant

11- Josh Hart

27- Jusuf Nurkic

3:30 PMan hour ago

Last starting five - Denver Nuggets

5- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

11- Bruce Brown Jr.

15- Nikola Jokic

27- Jamal Murray

50- Aaron Gordon

3:25 PMan hour ago

Portland Trail Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers are coming off a win in their most recent game against the Indiana Pacers and although they have two wins in a row, they are not going through a good moment in the season, with seven losses in the last 10 games. They currently occupy the eighth position in the Western Conference with a percentage of .542, product of 13 wins and 11 losses.

3:20 PMan hour ago

Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets come into this game on the heels of a loss to the Dallas Mavericks, their third in a row. In the last 10 games, they have five wins and five losses. They currently rank fifth in the Western Conference with a .583 percentage, the product of 14 wins and 10 losses.

3:15 PMan hour ago

The game will be played at the Moda Center

The Denver Nuggets vs Portland Trail Blazers game will be played at the Moda Center, located in the city of Portland, in the state of Oregon, in the United States. This venue, inaugurated in 1995, has a capacity for 19,980 spectators.
3:10 PMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the NBA 2022-23 match: Denver Nuggets vs Portland Trail Blazers Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
