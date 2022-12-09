Houston Rockets vs San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA 2022 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Houston Rockets vs San Antonio Spurs can be tuned in from NBA League Pass live streams.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Spurs player
Keldon Johnson, a 23 year old forward, is taking advantage of the fact that his team usually generates great stars, for a team that wants to renew itself this player fits perfectly in its equation, in the current season his numbers are: 23.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists, no doubt the player will have to be noticed game after game to get into the Playoffs.
Watch out for this Rockets player
Jalen Green, 20-year-old shooting guard, is one of the players who is a product of the G League, is considered one of the players with the greatest projection in the coming years, being drafted as second, the expectation is great on him, but he must remain calm because he is only 20 years old and still has much to learn, a great season would put him on the lips of many, if injuries respect him his future as a star of the NBA is assured.
JG 🤝 Sengun pic.twitter.com/uxSWcRFU6B— Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) December 6, 2022
Spurs all-star roster
Jones, Vassell, Johnson, Sochan, Poeltl.
Rockets All-Star Team
Porter, Green, Tate, Smith, Sengun.
Face to face
Spurs and Rockets have been in charge of fighting for the last position in their conference, last season they played a four-game series in which Spurs after losing the first game turned it around and took the remaining three games, now the teams are going through a similar situation and a victory would be very good for both of them.
Spurs in search of their best level
San Antonio Spurs, a sleeping giant that is going through one of its worst modern times and it seems that their aspirations are reduced to scratch a place in the Play-In, the team has among its roster many young players that practically comprise half of the roster, something that in the championship era was more complicated to see, the Spurs stood out for the generation of great players, but in recent seasons the talent is not abundant and they have not been able to place in the Playoffs, the goal for this season is to look for a position that allows them to compete again, but the last results do not assure that they can reach the mid-table, they are currently in the last position of the Western Conference with a 6-18 record, the team has 11 consecutive defeats and the Suns were the last team to defeat them, against the Bucks was their last victory on November 11th and after almost a month they will look for a return to victory.
Houston Rockets look to advance
Rockets are in a complicated process where the results are not the best and that causes them to be owners of the last place in the conference, to talk about a good recent moment of the team is to return to the Harden era, currently they do not have a team full of stars that allows them to fight in the first places and be a contender in the Playoffs, this team puts its hopes in talent that emerges in the G League to recruit young talent, this team has the need to get out of the last places and start competing with the most powerful teams or at least in the mid-table, in the current season they have a negative record of 7-17, despite the red numbers, they are not the worst in the conference and still have time to improve in the standings, they recently got an important win against the 76ers and should give their best games after facing the Spurs, as they have to face the Suns and Mavericks.
Duel of the bottom teams in the West
Rockets and Spurs have several seasons in the last places and it seems that they will remain at the bottom by the results of this season, both have a negative record and can not find how to get out of the bottom, for both will be a great challenge to seek a place in the Play-In and for that they must improve in many aspects to obtain victories, the game this Thursday is essential for both.
