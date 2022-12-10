Atlanta Hawks vs Brooklyn Nets : Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the NBA Match
Photo: Brooklyn Nets

How and where to watch the Atlanta Hawks vs Brooklyn Nets match live?

If you want to directly stream it: NBA League Pass

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

What time is Atlanta Hawks vs Brooklyn Nets match for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Atlanta Hawks vs Brooklyn Nets of 9th December 2022 in several countries:

Argentina 9:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Bolivia 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Brazil 9:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Chile 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Colombia 7:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Ecuador 7:30 pm:NBA League Pass

USA 7:30 pm ET: NBA League Pass

Spain 1:30 am: NBA League Pass

Mexico 7:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Paraguay 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Peru 7:30 pm:NBA League Pass

Uruguay 9:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Venezuela 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Foto: Atlanta Hawks
Probable lineup for the Hawks

AJ Griffin

Jalen Johnson

Clint Capela

Bogdan Bogdanovic

Trae Young

Hawks' Situation

John Collins, with a knee injury, and De'Andre Hunter, with a hip injury, will not be at Nate McMillan's disposal. Trent Forrest suffered a concussion and is doubtful.
Hawks' roster

F: Jalen Johnson, AJ Griffin

G: Trent Forrest, Aaron Holiday, Dejounte Murray, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Tyrese Martin, Vit Krejci, Trae Young

G-F: Jarrett Culver

F-C: John Collins, Frank Kaminsky, Onyeka Okongwu

C: Clint Capela

F-G: De'Andre Hunter, Justin Holiday

Coach: Nate McMillan

Photo: Brooklyn Nets
Probable lineup for the Nets

Kevin Durant

Royce O'Neale

Nicolas Claxton

Joe Malcolm Harris

Kyrie Irving

Nets' Situation

Jacque Vaughn will not be able to count on Ben Simmmons and Yuta Watanabe.  Both with knee and hamstring problems, respectively.
Nets' roster

F: Royce O'Neale, T.J. Warren, Kevin Durant, Markieff Morris, Kessler Edwards

G-F: Ben Simmons, Joe Harris, Yuta Watanabe

G: Edmond Sumner, David Duke Jr., Patty Mills, Kyrie Irving, Cam Thomas, Seth Curry, Alondes Williams

C: Day'Ron Sharpe, Nic Claxton

Coach: Jacque Vaughn

Latest Results

New York Knicks 113-89 Atlanta Hawks  

Atlanta Hawks 114-121 Oklahoma City Thunder  

Atlanta Hawks 117-109 Denver Nuggets 

Orlando Magic 108-125 Atlanta Hawks 

Philadelphia 76ers 104-101 Atlanta Hawks 

Atlanta Hawks 98-106 Miami Heat 

Houston Rockets 128-122 Atlanta Hawks 

Atlanta Hawks 115-106 Sacramento Kings 

Cleveland Cavaliers 114-102 Atlanta Hawks 

Atlanta Hawks 124-122 Toronto Raptors 

Atlanta Hawks 101-126 Boston Celtics 

Hawks

With one game down, 25, the Atlanta Hawks have 13 wins on the season and 12 losses. With the performance, it ranks sixth.
Latest Results

Brooklyn Nets 122-116 Charlotte Hornets

Brooklyn Nets 92 - 103 Boston Celtics

Brooklyn Nets 114 - 105 Toronto Raptors

Brooklyn Nets 113 - 107 Washington Wizards

Brooklyn Nets 109 - 102 Orlando Magic

Brooklyn Nets 111 - 97 Portland Trail Blazers 

Indiana Pacers 128 - 117 Brooklyn Nets

Toronto Raptors 98 - 112 Brooklyn Nets

Philadelphia 76ers 115 - 106 Brooklyn Nets

Brooklyn Nets 127 - 115 Memphis Grizzlies

Portland Trail Blazers 107 - 109 Brooklyn Nets

Nets

Brooklyn Nets are fourth in the Eastern Conference, with 14 wins and 12 losses from 26 games played.
Eye on the Game

Atlanta Hawks vs Brooklyn Nets, live this Friday (9), at the Barclays Center, at 7:30 pm ET, for the NBA.
Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the NBA match: Atlanta Hawks vs Brooklyn Nets Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
