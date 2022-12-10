Atlanta Hawks vs Brooklyn Nets : Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Atlanta Hawks vs Brooklyn Nets match live?
What time is Atlanta Hawks vs Brooklyn Nets match for NBA?
Argentina 9:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Bolivia 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Brazil 9:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Chile 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Colombia 7:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Ecuador 7:30 pm:NBA League Pass
USA 7:30 pm ET: NBA League Pass
Spain 1:30 am: NBA League Pass
Mexico 7:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Paraguay 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Peru 7:30 pm:NBA League Pass
Uruguay 9:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Venezuela 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Probable lineup for the Hawks
Jalen Johnson
Clint Capela
Bogdan Bogdanovic
Trae Young
Hawks' Situation
Hawks' roster
G: Trent Forrest, Aaron Holiday, Dejounte Murray, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Tyrese Martin, Vit Krejci, Trae Young
G-F: Jarrett Culver
F-C: John Collins, Frank Kaminsky, Onyeka Okongwu
C: Clint Capela
F-G: De'Andre Hunter, Justin Holiday
Coach: Nate McMillan
Probable lineup for the Nets
Royce O'Neale
Nicolas Claxton
Joe Malcolm Harris
Kyrie Irving
Nets' Situation
Nets' roster
G-F: Ben Simmons, Joe Harris, Yuta Watanabe
G: Edmond Sumner, David Duke Jr., Patty Mills, Kyrie Irving, Cam Thomas, Seth Curry, Alondes Williams
C: Day'Ron Sharpe, Nic Claxton
Coach: Jacque Vaughn
Latest Results
Atlanta Hawks 114-121 Oklahoma City Thunder
Atlanta Hawks 117-109 Denver Nuggets
Orlando Magic 108-125 Atlanta Hawks
Philadelphia 76ers 104-101 Atlanta Hawks
Atlanta Hawks 98-106 Miami Heat
Houston Rockets 128-122 Atlanta Hawks
Atlanta Hawks 115-106 Sacramento Kings
Cleveland Cavaliers 114-102 Atlanta Hawks
Atlanta Hawks 124-122 Toronto Raptors
Atlanta Hawks 101-126 Boston Celtics
Hawks
Latest Results
Brooklyn Nets 92 - 103 Boston Celtics
Brooklyn Nets 114 - 105 Toronto Raptors
Brooklyn Nets 113 - 107 Washington Wizards
Brooklyn Nets 109 - 102 Orlando Magic
Brooklyn Nets 111 - 97 Portland Trail Blazers
Indiana Pacers 128 - 117 Brooklyn Nets
Toronto Raptors 98 - 112 Brooklyn Nets
Philadelphia 76ers 115 - 106 Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn Nets 127 - 115 Memphis Grizzlies
Portland Trail Blazers 107 - 109 Brooklyn Nets
