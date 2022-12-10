New York Knicks vs Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here New York Knicks vs Charlotte Hornets Live Score!
How to watch New York Knicks vs Charlotte Hornets Live Stream on TV and Online?
What time is the New York Knicks vs Charlotte Hornets game for NBA?
Argentina: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Chile: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Spain: 2:00 AM (December 10) on NBA League Pass
Mexico: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Peru: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Key player - Charlotte Hornets
In Charlotte Hornets the presence of Terry Rozier stands out. The 28-year-old player is coming from being the best scorer of the team in the previous game against the Brooklyn Nets. In the season he averages 21.7 points per game, achieved in 17 games played, where he has an average of 37.5 minutes played per game.
Key player - New York Knicks
In New York Knicks the presence of Julius Randle stands out. The 28-year-old player is coming from being the best scorer of the team in the previous game against the Atlanta Hawks. In the season he has an average of 21.6 points per game, achieved in 25 games played, where he has an average of 33.2 minutes played per game.
Last starting five - Charlotte Hornets
3- Terry Rozier
6- Jalen McDaniels
12- Kelly Oubre
24- Mason Pumlee
25- P. J. Washington
Last starting five - New York Knicks
6- Quentin Grimes
9- Rowan Alexander
11- Jalen Brunson
23- Mitchell Robinson
30- Julius Randle
Charlotte Hornets
The Charlotte Hornets are coming off a loss in their most recent game against the Brooklyn Nets and continue to be one of the most inconsistent teams this season in terms of performance, losing seven of their last 10 games. They currently rank 13th in the Eastern Conference with a .280 percentage, a product of seven wins and 18 losses.
New York Knicks
The New York Knicks are coming off a win in their most recent game against the Atlanta Hawks and although they have two wins in a row, they are not going through a good moment in the season, with six losses in the last 10 games. They currently occupy the ninth position in the Eastern Conference with a percentage of .480, product of 12 wins and 13 losses.