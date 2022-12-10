Sacramento Kings vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Sacramento Kings vs Cleveland Cavaliers Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Sacramento Kings vs Cleveland Cavaliers match for the NBA regular season.
What time is the Sacramento Kings vs Cleveland Cavaliers match for NBA 2022?
This is the start time of the game Sacramento Kings vs Cleveland Cavaliers of December 9th in several countries:
Argentina: 8:30 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Bolivia: 7:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Brazil: 8:30 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Chile: 8:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Colombia: 6:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Ecuador: 6:30 PM on NBA league pass.
United States (ET): 7:30 PM on ESPN.
Spain: 1:30 AM on NBA league pass.
Mexico: 6:30 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Paraguay: 8:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Peru: 7:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Uruguay: 8:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Sacramento Kings Last Lineup
The last five of the Sacramento Kings:
Domantas Sabonis, Harrison Barnes, KZ Okpala, De'Aaron Fox, and Kevin Huerter.
Cleveland Cavaliers Last Lineup
Cleveland Cavaliers Ultimate Quintet:
Dean Wade, Evan Mobley, Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, and Jarrett Allen.
Sacramento Kings Players to Watch
You have to be attentive to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and they must guide their team to victory. First, power forward Domantas Sabonis (#10), is considered the best player on the team and this season would be his sixth year in the league. In the 2022-2023 regular season, he is averaging 16.5 points, 11 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game respectively, they will be very important for the offense and he has a lot of weight on the team. Another important player is forward Harrison Barnes (#40) who this season has managed to average 13.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2 assists per game. The team needs him to rebound and control the defense. Finally, point guard De'Aaron Fox (#5) will be key to assisting, he had a bad tournament last season, but he started this season well by averaging 24 points, 4.9 rebounds and 6 assists.
Sacramento Kings in the tournament
The Sacramento Kings had a good start to the regular season, with 13 wins and 10 losses, establishing themselves in fifth place in the Western Conference. Last tournament they were left out of the playoffs, they made several changes to the team and they hope that this season they can compete to enter the Play-in tournament or even qualify directly for the playoffs. His last game was on December 7 against the Milwaukee Bucks, where the Kings lost 126-113 at the Fiserv Forum and thus the Sacramento Kings got their tenth loss of the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win the series, but they could surprise and win the game because they are a good team from the Western Conference and because of the experience their players have.
Cleveland Cavaliers Players to Watch
The next three players are the most important on the team and they will guide your team to victory. First, forward Donovan Mitchell (#45), is one of the best players in the league, averaging 30 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game this season. He is a very consistent player and is the star of the team. He must lead the offense and defense to win the game. Another player is point guard Darius Garland (#10), last tournament helped the team have a good season and so far he has averaged 23.6 points, 2.1 rebounds and 7.8 assists in the 2022-2023 season. He is one of the best shooters in the league and we should keep an eye on him. Finally, center Jarrett Allen (#31) who had his contract extended this season and is expected to become the third most important player on the team. In the tournament he has averaged 13.5 points, 10.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game.
Cleveland Cavaliers in the tournament
The Cleveland Cavaliers had a good start to the regular season, with 16 wins and 9 losses, establishing themselves in third place in the Eastern Conference. Last tournament they entered the playoffs, they made several changes to the team and they hope that this season they can compete to be the champions of this season. His last game was on December 6 against the Los Angeles Lakers, where the Cleveland Cavaliers won 116-102 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse for his 16th victory of the tournament. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good moment they are going through. They have an advantage in Friday's game by playing at home and having their fans support them.
The stadium
The Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse will be the venue for this regular season game, it is located in the city of Cleveland, Ohio. Since October 17, 1994, it has been the home of the Cleveland Cavaliers, has a capacity of 19,432 spectators and cost 100 million dollars to build.