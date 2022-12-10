San Antonio Spurs vs Miami Heat: LIVE Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Game

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Stay with us to follow the Spurs vs Heat live of the NBA Regular Season 2022-2023!
In a few moments we will share the starting lineups for the San Antonio Spurs vs. Miami Heat live for the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season, in addition to the latest information that emerges from the FTX Arena. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch San Antonio Spurs vs. Miami Heat online and live in the Regular Season NBA 2022-2023?
This is the start time of the Spurs vs Heat match in various countries:
Argentina: 18 hours in NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 17 hours in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 18 hours in NBA League Pass
Chile: 17 hours in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 16 hours in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 16 hours in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 5 p.m. on NBATV
Spain: 23 hours in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 16 hours on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 18 hours in NBA League Pass
Peru: 16 hours in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 18 hours in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 17 hours in NBA League Pass
Argentina: 18 hours in NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 17 hours in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 18 hours in NBA League Pass
Chile: 17 hours in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 16 hours in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 16 hours in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 5 p.m. on NBATV
Spain: 23 hours in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 16 hours on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 18 hours in NBA League Pass
Peru: 16 hours in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 18 hours in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 17 hours in NBA League Pass
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Jimmy Butler, a must see player!
The Miami forward is the top figure of the Heat and finished the season as the team's offensive leader as the best scorer and best assister with an average of 21.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game. The Heat star is back on the court and is taking advantage of the team's great moment to be at the top of the Eastern Conference and, after being considered one of the starters for the all-star game, he was regarded as one of the great players of the season and postseason for his good moment. Without a doubt, the point guard's connection with Tyler Hero, Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry is paying off for a team full of spotlights that hopes to get back into the conference finals.
How does the Heat get here?
The Miami team started this season after having reached the Eastern Conference Final with a team full of young promises and led by Jimmy Butler. The Heat ended a 53-29 losing streak to move into first place in the East and ahead of Boston, Philadelphia and Milwaukee. One of the factors that did the most damage to the team was Jimmy Butler's loss due to injury at the most important moments, the Heat star hurt his knee and missed some games but the squad surprised with the great performance of Tyler Hero, who won the best sixth man, Bam Adebayo, Víctor Oladipo and Kyle Lowry, who enjoyed their great moment and contributed to win more and more duels. For this season the great nucleus of young people was maintained and the team renewed players like Dewayne Dedmon, Caleb Martin and Victor Oladipo, in addition they only suffer few casualties, being Markieff Morris and PJ Tucker the most fundamental. The most notable addition was that of Nikola Jovic, who was selected in position 27 in the NBA draft. Miami's objective is to take advantage of the few movements of the squad to get back into the NBA final.
Keldon Johnson, a must see player!
The San Antonio point guard is one of the team's jewels and expects the 2022-2023 season to be one of the best. The Olympic medalist will try to improve his numbers this season and become the top figure of the Spurs. He finished the season as one of the team's offensive leaders averaging 17.0 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. The young promise of the Spurs will try to take this title to become the figure of the team and get the Spurs to the next round. The point guard's connection with players like Jakob Poeltl and Zach Collins will be critical to meeting San Antonio's goals. After the departure of Dejounte Murray, all the offensive responsibility of the team will fall on Johnson and he will try to monopolize all the reflectors.
How does the Spurs arrive?
Those from San Antonio begin a new season with a complete renewal of the squad and with one of the youngest teams in the league. Despite that, the team led by Greg Popovich managed to get into the Play-In tournament last season, where they were eliminated by the Pelicans. The Spurs finished the season in tenth position with a record of 34 wins and 48 losses. San Antonio's young roster is still in the rebuilding process and hopes that with figures like Keldon Johnson, Jakob Poeltl, Zach Collins, Tre Jones and Jeremy Sochan they can fight for a place in the Play-In to show the advancement of the roster. The loss of Dejounte Murray was one of the most sensitive for the team, who expected him to be the franchise player for many more years, however, Keldon Johnson aims to be the key player of this team. San Antonio's goal is to be an awkward team on the season and pull off upset wins against more powerful opponents.
Where's the game?
The FTX Arena located in the city of Miami will host this regular season duel between two teams that seek to continue their path within the 2022-2023 NBA regular season in their respective conference. This stadium has a capacity for 21,000 fans and was inaugurated in 1999.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the San Antonio Spurs vs. Miami Heat game, corresponding to the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season. The meeting will take place at the FTX Arena, at 4:00 p.m.