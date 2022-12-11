Oklahoma City Thunder vs Cleveland Cavaliers: LIVE Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay with us to follow the Thunder vs Cavaliers live of the NBA Regular Season 2022-2023!
In a few moments we will share the starting lineups for the Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Cleveland Cavaliers live for the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season, as well as the latest information from Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Cleveland Cavaliers online and live in the Regular Season NBA 2022-2023?
This is the start time of the Thunder vs Cavaliers game in various countries:
Argentina: 11:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 11:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 11:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Chile: 10:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 9:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 9:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 10:30 p.m. on NBATV
Spain: 04:30 hours in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 9:30 p.m. on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 11:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Peru: 10:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 11:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 10:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Donovan Mitchell, a must see player!
The new Cleveland forward is one of the team's new figures and expects the 2022-2023 season to be one of the best. He finished the season as one of the Jazz's offensive leaders averaging 25.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game per game. The project in Utah and the bad relationship between Mitchell and Rudy Gobert were an important part for "Spida" to look for a new team, as part of the negotiation Collin Sexton and Lauri Markkanen left. The new figure of the Cavaliers, comes to reinforce one of the sensational teams from last season and with great young talent to become a competitive squad. The point guard's connection to the likes of Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen and Kevin Love will be critical to fulfilling Cleveland's goals. Mitchell will be the one who attracts all the reflectors and that will help take the pressure off the young promise.
How does the Cavs get here?
The Cleveland team arrives after having had a revelation season, after losing its starting point guard and substitute, very few trusted that Darius Garland would be the best point guard for the team, however, he surprised everyone by making the team get involved to Play-In. The Cavs had a great year with Kevin Love nominated for sixth man of the year, Evan Mobley nominated for rookie of the year and Garland nominated for most improved player, unfortunately they failed to make the playoffs, ending one of the most attractive seasons for the team. Last season, Cleveland had a positive record with 44 wins and 38 losses, finishing in eighth place in the standings. Now, the team has been reinforced with big names such as Donova Mitchell, Ricky Rubio and Robin López, to reinforce all the lines of the team that already has several stars such as Jarret Allen, Kevin Love, Darius Garland and Evan Mobley. The goal this year is to get into the playoffs and fight to be one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, a must see player!
The Oklahoma City point guard is leading the team offensively as its top scorer and rebounder averaging 31.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game. Sahi is in a great moment and is taking advantage of the good moment of the team so that the team is fighting to get away from the bottom of the Western Conference table and have a chance of sneaking into the Play-In. Shai has a high chance of being considered for the all-star game and could be one of the starters in February, currently ranked as the third leading scorer this season behind only Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo. Without a doubt, the point guard's connection to Josh Giddey and Luduentz Dort is paying off for a team that is under-reflected but worth watching.
How does the Thunder arrive?
The Oklahoma team arrives at a moment of reconstruction by being located in thirteenth place in the Western Conference with a record of 9 wins and 13 losses. The Thunder took pick #2 in the NBA with which they brought Chet Holmgren hoping that he would become one of the new jewels of the team, however he failed to debut and will miss the entire season. During free agency the team did not have many options to strengthen the team and they had to settle for renewing players like Mike Muscala, Kenrich Willias, Aaron Wiggins and Luguentz Dort, added to this the team recovered Josh Giddey after being out since the end of last season due to injury. Oklahoma's future looks very interesting, but its present is being even more surprising with an intractable Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and sneaking into the MVP talk. The team's objective is to fight to sneak into the Playoffs and show an improvement against projects from other rebuilding teams such as the Pistons, Magic and Rockets.
Where's the game?
The Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse located in the city of Cleveland will host this regular season duel between two teams looking to continue the 2022-2023 NBA campaign in good shape in their respective Conference. This stadium has a capacity for 19,400 fans and was inaugurated in 1994.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Cleveland Cavaliers game, corresponding to the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season. The meeting will take place at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, sharp at 6:30 p.m.