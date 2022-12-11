Brooklyn Nets vs Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in NBA Season 2022
Foto: VAVEL

Background Brooklyn Nets vs Indiana Pacers

The history between these two franchises has been very even with a favorable balance for the New York Nets with a balance of three wins and two losses.

Brooklyn Nets 117-128 Indiana Pacers, season 2022

Indiana Pacers 109-116 Brooklyn Nets, season 2022

Indiana Pacers 125-116 Brooklyn Nets, 2022 season

Indiana Pacers 126-134 Brooklyn Nets, 2022 season

Brooklyn Nets 129-121 Indiana Pacers, 2022 season

Key player Indiana Pacers

Although he has been recovering from an injury that sidelined him for a few games, Tyrese Haliburton is the key balance piece, so the more contact he has with the ball, the more the Pacers' winning aspirations will increase.
Key player Brooklyn Nets

Once healthy, Kevin Durant is one of the best players in the league and he has shown it again this season, having similar stats to the ones he had last season, where he averages 36.8 minutes per game and 29.8 points, one of the best in the league.
Last lineup Indiana Pacers

24 Buddy Hield, forward; 23 Aaron Nesmith, forward; 33 Myles Turner, center; 0 Tyrese Haliburton, point guard; 2 Andrew Nenbhard, point guard.
Last lineup Brooklyn Nets

00 Royce O'Neale, small forward; 7 Kevin Durant, small forward; 33 Nicholas Claxton, center; 11 Kyrie Irving, point guard; 12 Joe Harris, point guard.
Indiana Pacers: Taking advantage of home court

The Indiana Pacers will face with this game the second of four straight home games and will look to take advantage of all of them, which started yesterday against the Wizards and will end next Wednesday against the Warriors. Indiana is also there in the fight for the fourth place, where there is a very close difference and in a game against a direct rival it is important to impose conditions in front of their people.
Brooklyn Nets: for the top positions

Although there has been more talk about the off-court issue with everything that has happened with Kyrie Irving, the reality is that the Brooklyn Nets have had a good season and that is why they are in the first places of the Eastern Conference, although their Achilles heel has been as visitors where they have a negative record and must improve in this aspect.
The Kick-off

The Brooklyn Nets vs Indiana Pacers match will be played at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse, in Indiana, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 19:00 pm ET.
