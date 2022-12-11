Brooklyn Nets vs Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in NBA Season 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Brooklyn Nets vs Indiana Pacers Live Score in NBA Season 2022
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Brooklyn Nets vs Indiana Pacers match for the NBA Season 2022 on VAVEL US.
What time is Brooklyn Nets vs Indiana Pacers match for NBA Season 2022?
This is the start time of the game Brooklyn Nets vs Indiana Pacers of December 10th in several countries:
Argentina: 9:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Bolivia: 8:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Brazil: 9:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Chile: 9:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Colombia: 7:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Ecuador: 7:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
United States (ET): 7:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Spain: 1:00 AM on NBA Game Pass
Mexico: 6:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Paraguay: 9:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Peru: 7:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Uruguay: 9:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Background Brooklyn Nets vs Indiana Pacers
The history between these two franchises has been very even with a favorable balance for the New York Nets with a balance of three wins and two losses.
Brooklyn Nets 117-128 Indiana Pacers, season 2022
Indiana Pacers 109-116 Brooklyn Nets, season 2022
Indiana Pacers 125-116 Brooklyn Nets, 2022 season
Indiana Pacers 126-134 Brooklyn Nets, 2022 season
Brooklyn Nets 129-121 Indiana Pacers, 2022 season
Key player Indiana Pacers
Although he has been recovering from an injury that sidelined him for a few games, Tyrese Haliburton is the key balance piece, so the more contact he has with the ball, the more the Pacers' winning aspirations will increase.
Key player Brooklyn Nets
Once healthy, Kevin Durant is one of the best players in the league and he has shown it again this season, having similar stats to the ones he had last season, where he averages 36.8 minutes per game and 29.8 points, one of the best in the league.
Last lineup Indiana Pacers
24 Buddy Hield, forward; 23 Aaron Nesmith, forward; 33 Myles Turner, center; 0 Tyrese Haliburton, point guard; 2 Andrew Nenbhard, point guard.
Last lineup Brooklyn Nets
00 Royce O'Neale, small forward; 7 Kevin Durant, small forward; 33 Nicholas Claxton, center; 11 Kyrie Irving, point guard; 12 Joe Harris, point guard.
Indiana Pacers: Taking advantage of home court
The Indiana Pacers will face with this game the second of four straight home games and will look to take advantage of all of them, which started yesterday against the Wizards and will end next Wednesday against the Warriors. Indiana is also there in the fight for the fourth place, where there is a very close difference and in a game against a direct rival it is important to impose conditions in front of their people.
Brooklyn Nets: for the top positions
Although there has been more talk about the off-court issue with everything that has happened with Kyrie Irving, the reality is that the Brooklyn Nets have had a good season and that is why they are in the first places of the Eastern Conference, although their Achilles heel has been as visitors where they have a negative record and must improve in this aspect.
The Kick-off
The Brooklyn Nets vs Indiana Pacers match will be played at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse, in Indiana, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 19:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the NBA Season 2022: Brooklyn Nets vs Indiana Pacers!
My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.