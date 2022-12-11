Los Angeles Clippers vs Washington Wizards: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here LA Clippers vs Washington Wizards Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this LA Clippers vs Washington Wizards match for the NBA regular season.
What time is the LA Clippers vs Washington Wizards match for NBA 2022?
This is the start time of the game LA Clippers vs Washington Wizards of December 10th in several countries:
Argentina: 8:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Argentina: 8:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Bolivia: 7:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Brazil: 8:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Chile: 8:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Colombia: 6:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Ecuador: 6:00 PM on NBA league pass.
United States (ET): 7:00 PM on ESPN.
Spain: 1:00 AM on NBA league pass.
Mexico: 6:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Paraguay: 8:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Peru: 7:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Uruguay: 8:00 PM on NBA league pass.
LA Clippers Last Lineup
The last five of the LA Clippers:
Paul George, Reggie Jackson, Ivica Zubac, Norman Powell, and Marcus Morris Sr.
Paul George, Reggie Jackson, Ivica Zubac, Norman Powell, and Marcus Morris Sr.
Washington Wizards Last Lineup
The last five of Washington Wizards:
Anthony Gill, Monte Morris, Kyle Kuzma, Kristaps Porzingis, and Bradley Beal.
Anthony Gill, Monte Morris, Kyle Kuzma, Kristaps Porzingis, and Bradley Beal.
LA Clippers Players to Watch
The next three players are the most important on the team and they will guide your team to victory. First power forward Paul George (#13), last season he was one of the best players in the league averaging 20.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. He is a very consistent player and is the star of the team. He must lead the offense and defense to win the game. This season he has managed to average 15 points, 10 rebounds and 4 assists. Another player is point guard John Wall (#11), the team uses him as the sixth man and at the moment he has averaged 12.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists in the 2022-2023 season. Finally, the forward Kawhi Leonard (#2) who returns to play and is expected to dominate the court again. In the tournament he has averaged 12.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2 assists in the 2022-2023 season.
LA Clippers in the tournament
The LA Clippers started the tournament very well by winning their first two games of the season, this year they are a strong team that is competing for the championship. They had a regular start in the 2022-2023 season, with 14 wins and 13 losses, they are in ninth place in the Western Conference. Last season they stayed out of the playoffs and their goal this year is to win first place in the Western Conference, to achieve this they must win as many games as possible. Their last game was on December 8 against the Miami Heat, where the LA Clippers lost 115-110 at FTX Arena and thus earned their thirteenth loss of the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win the match, but they could surprise and win the game because they are a good team from the Western Conference and because of the experience their players have.
Washington Wizards Players to Watch
You have to be attentive to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and they must guide their team to victory. First point guard Bradley Beal (#3), is considered the best player on the team and this season would be his tenth year in the league. In the 2022-2023 regular season, he is averaging 21.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 6 assists per game respectively, they will be very important for the offense and he has a lot of weight on the team. Another important player is the center Kristaps Porzingis (#6) who this season has managed to average 21 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. The team needs him to rebound and control the defense. Finally, power forward Kyle Kuzma (#33) will be key to being a backup player, he had an excellent tournament last season and this season he has averaged 17.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists.
Washington Wizards in the tournament
The Washington Wizards have played very well at the beginning of this season, this year they are once again a strong team that competes in the Eastern Conference. They had a regular start to the 2022-2023 regular season, with 11 wins and 15 losses, they are in eleventh place in the Eastern Conference. Last season they were left out of the playoffs and their goal this year is to get back into the postseason, to achieve this they must win as many games as possible. Their last game was on November 9 against the Indiana Pacers, where the Washington Wizards won 121-111 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse and thus recorded their eleventh loss of the tournament. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good moment they are going through. They have an advantage in Saturday's game by playing at home and having their fans support them.
The stadium
The Capital One Arena will be the venue for this regular season game, it is located in the city of Washington D.C., United States. Since December 2, 1997, it has been the home of the Washington Wizards, has a capacity of 20,356 spectators and cost 507 million dollars to build.