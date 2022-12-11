Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors match for the NBA regular season.
What time is the Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors match for NBA 2022?
This is the start time of the game Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors of December 10th in several countries:
Argentina: 9:30 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Bolivia: 8:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Brazil: 9:30 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Chile: 9:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Colombia: 7:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Ecuador: 7:30 PM on NBA league pass.
United States (ET): 8:30 PM on ESPN.
Spain: 2:30 AM on NBA league pass.
Mexico: 7:30 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Paraguay: 9:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Peru: 8:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Uruguay: 9:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Golden State Warriors Last Lineup
The last quintet of Golden State Warriors:
Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevon Looney, Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green.
Boston Celtics Last Lineup
The last five of Boston Celtics:
Blake Griffin, Derrick White, Jayson Tatum, Marcus Smart, and Jaylen Brown.
Boston Celtics Players to Watch
You have to be attentive to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and they must guide their team to victory. First forward Jayson Tatum (#0), he is considered the best player on the team and this season would be his fifth year in the league. In the 2022-2023 regular season, he is averaging 30.8 points, 8 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game, they will be very important for the offense and he has a lot of weight on the team. Another important player is guard Marcus Smart (#36) who last season was awarded Defender of the Year and this season has managed to average 11.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game. The team needs him to rebound and control the defense. Finally, forward Jaylen Brown (#7) is the second most important player on the team, last season he had an excellent tournament and it is his sixth tournament in the NBA, this season he has averaged 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists.
Boston Celtics in the tournament
The Boston Celtics have played very well at the beginning of this season, this year they are once again a strong team that competes in the Eastern Conference. They had an excellent start to the 2022-2023 regular season, with 21 wins and 5 losses, they are in first place in the Eastern Conference. Last season they reached the NBA Finals, but they lost to the Golden State Warriors and their goal this year is to get back into the postseason, to achieve this they must win as many games as possible. Their last game was on December 7 against the Phoenix Suns, where the Boston Celtics won 125-98 at the Footprint Center and thus recorded their twenty-first loss of the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win the game, but they could surprise and win the match because they are a good team from the Eastern Conference and because of the experience their players have.
Golden State Warriors Players to Watch
The next three players are the most important on the team and they will guide your team to victory. First point guard Stephen Curry (#30), is one of the best players in the league, averaging 32.2 points, 6.7 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game this season. He is a very consistent player and is the star of the team. He must lead the offense and defense to win the game. Another player is forward Klay Thompson (#11), last tournament helped the team have a good season and so far he has averaged 15.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists in the 2022-2023 season. He is one of the best shooters in the league and we should keep an eye on him. Finally, forward Andrew Wiggins (#22) had his contract extended this season and is expected to become the third most important player on the team. In the tournament he has averaged 18.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game.
Golden State Warriors in the tournament
The current NBA champions started the tournament very well by winning their first game of the season, this year they are again a strong team that competes for the championship. They had a regular start to the 2022-2023 season, with 13 wins and 13 losses, they are in tenth place in the Western Conference. Last season they were the NBA champions and their goal this year is to win first place in the Western Conference, to achieve this they must win as many games as possible. Their last game was on December 7 against the Utah Jazz, where the Warriors lost 124-123 at Vivint Arena, earning their thirteenth loss of the tournament. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good moment they are going through. They have an advantage in Saturday's game by playing at home and having their fans support them.
The stadium
The Chase Center will be the venue for this NBA regular season game, it is located in the city of San Francisco, California. Since September 6, 2019, it is the home of the Golden State Warriors, it cost 140 million dollars and has a capacity of 18,064 spectators.