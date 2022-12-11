Chicago Bulls vs Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in NBA Season 2022
Foto: VAVEL

2:00 PMan hour ago

Tune in here Chicago Bulls vs Atlanta Hawks Live Score in NBA Season 2022

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Chicago Bulls vs Atlanta Hawks match for the NBA Season 2022 on VAVEL US.
1:55 PMan hour ago

What time is Chicago Bulls vs Atlanta Hawks match for NBA Season 2022?

This is the start time of the game Chicago Bulls vs Atlanta Hawks of December 11th in several countries:

Argentina: 8:30 PM on NBA Game Pass

Bolivia: 7:30 PM on NBA Game Pass

Brazil: 8:30 PM on NBA Game Pass

Chile: 8:30 PM on NBA Game Pass

Colombia: 6:30 PM on NBA Game Pass

Ecuador: 6:30 PM on NBA Game Pass

United States (ET): 6:30 PM on NBA Game Pass

Spain: 12:30 AM on NBA Game Pass

Mexico: 5:30 PM on NBA Game Pass

Paraguay: 8:30 PM on NBA Game Pass

Peru: 6:30 PM on NBA Game Pass

Uruguay: 8:30 PM on NBA Game Pass

1:50 PMan hour ago

Background Chicago Bulls vs Atlanta Hawks

The record between these two teams has been very even in the last five games with Chicago winning three games and losing two.

Chicago Bulls 124-130 Atlanta Falcons, season 2022

Atlanta Hawks 108-112 Chicago Bulls, 2022 season

Atlanta Hawks 117-131 Chicago Bulls, 2021 season

Chicago Bulls 130-118 Atlanta Falcons, 2021 season

Chicago Bulls 97-108 Atlanta Falcons, season 2021

1:45 PMan hour ago

Key player Atlanta Hawks

Who is becoming one of the stars of the team and also of the league is Trae Young, with an ability to take away opponents and find the hoop with ease. That's why he has just under 20 points in only two of his last 11 NBA games.
1:40 PMan hour ago

Key player Chicago Bulls

Although DeMar DeRozan's performance has dropped a bit compared to last season, he is still an important man on the team and continues to be the leading scorer in every game, so as long as he has space in front of the rim, Chicago's hopes of victory will grow.
Foto: ESPN
Image: ESPN
1:35 PMan hour ago

Last lineup Atlanta Hawks

14 AJ Griffin, small forward; 1 Jalen Johnson, small forward; 15 Clint Capela, center; 11 Trae Young, point guard; 5 Dejunte Murray, point guard.
1:30 PM2 hours ago

Last lineup Chicago Bulls

11 DeMar DeRozan, forward; 44 Patrick Williams, forward; 9 Nikola Vucevic, center; 8 Zach Levine, point guard; 6 Alex Caruso, point guard.
1:25 PM2 hours ago

Atlanta Hawks: Back home

After two straight visits, the last one on Friday at home to the Brooklyn Nets, the Atlanta Hawks return home with the mission of making the home court count in an Eastern Conference that is extremely tight and that, although they are in the top seven, with a couple of wins they would climb positions, but several defeats would take them down from where they are.
1:20 PM2 hours ago

Chicago Bulls: rebuilding their season

The Chicago Bulls of 2022 are nothing like what they did in 2021 and are the fourth worst team in the Eastern Conference, however, they are in time to correct the campaign and getting wins from difficult customs like this one will help them both in sporting and emotional terms.
1:15 PM2 hours ago

The Kick-off

The Chicago Bulls vs Atlanta Hawks match will be played at the State Farm Arena, in Atlanta, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 18:30 pm ET.
1:10 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the NBA Season 2022: Chicago Bulls vs Atlanta Hawks!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.
