Chicago Bulls vs Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in NBA Season 2022

Tune in here Chicago Bulls vs Atlanta Hawks Live Score in NBA Season 2022
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
What time is Chicago Bulls vs Atlanta Hawks match for NBA Season 2022?
This is the start time of the game Chicago Bulls vs Atlanta Hawks of December 11th in several countries:
Argentina: 8:30 PM on NBA Game Pass
Bolivia: 7:30 PM on NBA Game Pass
Brazil: 8:30 PM on NBA Game Pass
Chile: 8:30 PM on NBA Game Pass
Colombia: 6:30 PM on NBA Game Pass
Ecuador: 6:30 PM on NBA Game Pass
United States (ET): 6:30 PM on NBA Game Pass
Spain: 12:30 AM on NBA Game Pass
Mexico: 5:30 PM on NBA Game Pass
Paraguay: 8:30 PM on NBA Game Pass
Peru: 6:30 PM on NBA Game Pass
Uruguay: 8:30 PM on NBA Game Pass
Background Chicago Bulls vs Atlanta Hawks
The record between these two teams has been very even in the last five games with Chicago winning three games and losing two.
Chicago Bulls 124-130 Atlanta Falcons, season 2022
Atlanta Hawks 108-112 Chicago Bulls, 2022 season
Atlanta Hawks 117-131 Chicago Bulls, 2021 season
Chicago Bulls 130-118 Atlanta Falcons, 2021 season
Chicago Bulls 97-108 Atlanta Falcons, season 2021
Key player Atlanta Hawks
Who is becoming one of the stars of the team and also of the league is Trae Young, with an ability to take away opponents and find the hoop with ease. That's why he has just under 20 points in only two of his last 11 NBA games.
Key player Chicago Bulls
Although DeMar DeRozan's performance has dropped a bit compared to last season, he is still an important man on the team and continues to be the leading scorer in every game, so as long as he has space in front of the rim, Chicago's hopes of victory will grow.
Last lineup Atlanta Hawks
14 AJ Griffin, small forward; 1 Jalen Johnson, small forward; 15 Clint Capela, center; 11 Trae Young, point guard; 5 Dejunte Murray, point guard.
Last lineup Chicago Bulls
11 DeMar DeRozan, forward; 44 Patrick Williams, forward; 9 Nikola Vucevic, center; 8 Zach Levine, point guard; 6 Alex Caruso, point guard.
Atlanta Hawks: Back home
After two straight visits, the last one on Friday at home to the Brooklyn Nets, the Atlanta Hawks return home with the mission of making the home court count in an Eastern Conference that is extremely tight and that, although they are in the top seven, with a couple of wins they would climb positions, but several defeats would take them down from where they are.
Chicago Bulls: rebuilding their season
The Chicago Bulls of 2022 are nothing like what they did in 2021 and are the fourth worst team in the Eastern Conference, however, they are in time to correct the campaign and getting wins from difficult customs like this one will help them both in sporting and emotional terms.
The Kick-off
The Chicago Bulls vs Atlanta Hawks match will be played at the State Farm Arena, in Atlanta, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 18:30 pm ET.
