Phoenix Suns vs New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned here to follow Phoenix Suns vs New Orleans Pelicans
In a few moments we will share with you minute-by-minute coverage of Phoenix Suns vs New Orleans Pelicans, as well as the latest information coming out of the Smoothie King Center. Don't miss any detail of the game with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
How to watch Phoenix Suns vs New Orleans Pelicans?
If you want to watch the Phoenix Suns vs New Orleans Pelicans game on TV, your option is NBA TV.
If you want to watch it on the internet,VAVEL;is your best option.
What time is the Phoenix Suns vs New Orleans Pelicans in NBA game?
This is the time the match starts in several countries:
Argentina: 15:30 AM
Argentina: 15:30 AM
Bolivia: 15:30 AM
Brazil: 16:30 AM
Chile: 15:30 AM
Colombia: 14:30 AM
Ecuador: 14:30 AM
USA (ET): 15:30 AM
Spain: 21:30 PM
Mexico: 14:30 AM
Paraguay: 15:30 AM
Peru: 15:30 AM
Uruguay: 15:30 AM
Venezuela: 15:30 AM
England : 20.30 AM
Australia : 05:30 AM
India: 00:40 AM
Player to watch in New Orleans Pelicans
The great protagonist of this team is Zion Wiliamson with 24.5 points, 7.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists on average. The power forward was the most outstanding of his team in the last game with 35 points, 7 rebounds and four assists.
Player to watch in Phoenix Suns
Devin Booker is the most outstanding with an average of 27.4 points, 4.8 assists and 5.8 assists. The American guard in his last game had 14 points, two rebounds and seven assists
How are the New Orleans Pelicans coming along?
This team has six consecutive wins and has lost only one of its last nine games. They lead the Western Conference with 17 wins and eight losses, the same number of wins as the second-place Memphis Grizzlies. They also occupy the first position in the Pacific Division.
How are the Phoenix Suns doing?
This team has three consecutive losses, in their last game they lost precisely against the New Orleans Pelicans. The Phoenix Suns, who have not won since December 4, are in third place in the Eastern Conference with 16 wins and 10 losses and in first place in the Pacific Division.
Background
A total of 11 times the Phoenix Suns and New Orleans Pelicans have met during this 2022 with a favorable balance for the Suns who have won seven times, while four times the New Orleans Pelicans have won. The last time they met was on December 10, when the New Orleans Pelicans won 128-117.
Venue: The game will be played at the Smoothie King Center, which was inaugurated in 1999 and has a capacity for 17,791 spectators.
Preview of the match
Phoenix Suns and New Orleans Pelicans will meet in the 2022-23 NBA regular season, in what will be the 26th game for the Orlens, while the 27th for the Phoenix Suns.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Phoenix Suns vs New Orleans Pelicans in the NBA
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Phoenix Suns vs New Orleans Pelicans in the NBA