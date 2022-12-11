Los Angeles Lakers vs Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Los Angeles Lakers vs Detroit Pistons Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Los Angeles Lakers vs Detroit Pistons match for the NBA regular season.
What time is the Los Angeles Lakers vs Detroit Pistons match for NBA 2022?
This is the start time of the game Los Angeles Lakers vs Detroit Pistons of December 11th in several countries:
Argentina: 7:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Argentina: 7:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Bolivia: 6:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Brazil: 7:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Chile: 7:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Colombia: 5:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Ecuador: 5:00 PM on NBA league pass.
United States (ET): 6:00 PM on ESPN.
Spain: 12:00 AM on NBA league pass.
Mexico: 5:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Paraguay: 7:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Peru: 6:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Uruguay: 7:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Los Angeles Lakers last lineup
The last five of the Los Angeles Lakers:
Troy Brown Jr, Patrick Beverley, Austin Reaves, LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
Troy Brown Jr, Patrick Beverley, Austin Reaves, LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
Detroit Pistons last lineup
Detroit Pistons Ultimate Quintet:
Saddiq Bey, Jaden Ivey, Killian Hayes, Bojan Bogdanovic, and Isaiah Stewart.
Saddiq Bey, Jaden Ivey, Killian Hayes, Bojan Bogdanovic, and Isaiah Stewart.
Los Angeles Lakers Players to Watch
You have to be attentive to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and they must guide their team to victory. First, power forward LeBron James (#6), is considered the best player on the team and this season would be his 19th year in the league. In the 2022-2023 regular season, he is averaging 25.7 points, 8.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game, they will be very important for the offense and he has a lot of weight on the team. Another important player is center Anthony Davis (#3) who this season has managed to average 27.5 points, 12.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. The team needs him to rebound and control the defense. Finally, point guard Russell Westbrook (#0) is the third most important player on the team, last season he had an excellent tournament and it is his fourteenth tournament in the NBA, this season he has averaged 14.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 7.5 assists.
Los Angeles Lakers in the tournament
The Los Angeles Lakers started the tournament very badly by losing almost all their first games of the season, this year they are a strong team that competes for the championship. They had a bad start in the 2022-2023 season, with 10 wins and 15 losses, they are in thirteenth place in the Western Conference. Last tournament they were left out of the playoffs, they made several changes to the team and they hope that this season they can compete to enter the Play-in tournament. His last game was on December 9 against the Philadelphia 76ers, where the Los Angeles Lakers lost 133-122 at the Wells Fargo Center and in that way they got their fifteenth loss of the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win the series, but they could surprise and win the game because they are a good team from the Western Conference and because of the experience their players have.
Detroit Pistons Players to Watch
You have to be attentive to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and they must guide their team to victory. First, power forward Bojan Bogdanovic (#44), is considered the best player on the team and this season would be his eighth year in the league. In the 2022-2023 regular season, he is averaging 20.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game respectively, they will be very important for the offense and he has a lot of weight on the team. Another important player is the center Isaiah Stewart (#28) who this season has managed to average 11.9 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. The team needs him to rebound and control the defense. Finally, point guard Cade Cunningham (#2) will be key to assisting, last season was his Rookie year and this season he has averaged 19.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 6 assists.
Detroit Pistons in the tournament
The Detroit Pistons started the tournament very badly by losing most of their games of the season, this year they are again a strong team that competes in the eastern conference. They had a bad start to the 2022-2023 regular season, with 7 wins and 21 losses, they are in fifteenth place in the Eastern Conference. Last tournament they were left out of the playoffs, they made several changes to the team and they hope that this season they can compete to enter the Play-in tournament or even qualify directly for the playoffs. Their last game was on December 9 against the Memphis Grizzlies, where the Detroit Pistons lost 114-103 at FedExForum, earning their twenty-first loss of the tournament. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good moment they are going through. They have an advantage in Sunday's game by playing at home and having their fans support them.
The stadium
The Little Caesars Arena will be the venue for the regular season game, it is located in the city of Detroit, Michigan. It cost 732 million dollars to build it, it is the home of the Detroit Pistons. Its opening was on September 5, 2017 and it has a capacity of 20,491 spectators.