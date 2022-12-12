Milwaukee Bucks vs Houston Rockets: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Milwaukee Bucks vs Houston Rockets Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Milwaukee Bucks vs Houston Rockets match for the NBA regular season.
What time is the Milwaukee Bucks vs Houston Rockets match for NBA 2022?
This is the start time of the game Milwaukee Bucks vs Houston Rockets of December 11th in several countries:
Argentina: 8:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Bolivia: 7:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Brazil: 8:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Chile: 8:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Colombia: 6:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Ecuador: 6:00 PM on NBA league pass.
United States (ET): 7:00 PM on ESPN.
Spain: 1:00 AM on NBA league pass.
Mexico: 6:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Paraguay: 8:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Peru: 7:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Uruguay: 8:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Milwaukee Bucks Last Lineup
Milwaukee Buck's Ultimate Quintet:
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez, Jrue Holiday, Jevon Carter, and Grayson Allen.
Houston Rockets Last Lineup
The last quintet of Houston Rockets:
Jabari Smith Jr., Jae'Sean Tate, Alperen Sengun, Kevin Porter Jr., and Jalen Green.
Milwaukee Bucks Players to Watch
You have to be attentive to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and they must guide their team to victory. First the center Giannis Antetokounmpo (#34), he is considered the best player on the team and this season would be his ninth year in the league. In the 2022-2023 regular season, he is averaging 31.9 points, 11 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game, they will be very important for the offense and he has a lot of weight on the team. Another important player is the center Brook Lopez (#11) who this season has managed to average 14.9 points, 6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. The team needs him to rebound and control the defense. Finally, point guard Jrue Holiday (#21) will be key to making assists, last season he had an excellent tournament and it is his fourth tournament in the NBA, this season he has averaged 18.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 7.4 assists.
Milwaukee Bucks in the tournament
The Milwaukee Bucks have played very well at the beginning of this season, this year they are once again a strong team that competes in the Eastern Conference. They had an excellent start to the 2022-2023 regular season, with 19 wins and 6 losses, they are in second position in the Eastern Conference. Last season they lost in the playoffs and their goal this year is to re-enter the postseason, to achieve this they must win as many games as possible. Their last game was on November 30 against the Dallas Mavericks, where the Milwaukee Bucks won 106-105 at the American Airlines Center, earning their 19th tournament victory. They arrive as the least favorites to win the game, but they could surprise and win because they are a good team from the Eastern Conference and because of the experience their players have.
Houston Rockets Players to Watch
You have to be attentive to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and they must guide their team to victory. First, forward Jalen Green (#4), is considered the best player on the team and this season would be his second year in the league. In the 2022-2023 regular season, he is averaging 21.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game respectively, they will be very important for the offense and he has a lot of weight on the team. Another important player is the center Alperen Sengun (#28) who this season has managed to average 14.9 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. The team needs him to rebound and control the defense. Finally, forward Kevin Porter Jr. (#3) will be key to assisting, he had a very good tournament last season and this would be his third year in the league, he has averaged 18.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game.
Houston Rockets in the tournament
The Houston Rockets had a bad start to the season, with 7 wins and 18 losses, establishing themselves in fifteenth place in the Western Conference. Last tournament they were left out of the playoffs, they made several changes to the team and they hope that this season they can compete to enter the Play-in tournament or even qualify directly for the playoffs. Their last game was on November 25 against the San Antonio Spurs, where the Houston Rockets lost 118-109 at the AT&T Center and that way they got another loss in the tournament. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good moment they are going through. They have an advantage in Sunday's game by playing at home and having their fans support them.
The stadium
The Toyota Center will be the venue for this regular season game, it is located in the city of Houston, Texas. Since October 5, 2003, it has been the home of the Houston Rockets, has a capacity of 18,400 spectators and cost 175 million dollars to build.