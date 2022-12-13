Miami Heat vs Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Miami Heat vs Indiana Pacers Live Score!
How to watch Miami Heat vs Indiana Pacers Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: NBA League Pass
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is the Miami Heat vs Indiana Pacers game for NBA?
Argentina: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Chile: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Spain: 1:00 AM (December 13) on NBA League Pass
Mexico: 6:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Peru: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Key player - Indiana Pacers
Key player - Miami Heat
The presence of Jimmy Butler stands out in the Miami Heat. The 33-year-old player is coming from being the best scorer of the team in the previous game against the San Antonio Spurs. In the season he averages 21.8 points per game, achieved in 17 games played, where he has an average of 35.2 minutes played per game.
Last starting five - Indiana Pacers
2- Andrew Nembhard
24- Buddy Hield
25- Jalen Smith
33- Myles Turner
Last starting five - Miami Heat
13- Bam Adebayo
14- Tyler Herro
16- Caleb Martin
22- Jimmy Butler
Indiana Pacers
The Indiana Pacers come into this game after losing to the Brooklyn Nets in a close game. In the last 10 games, they have four wins and six losses and currently rank sixth in the Eastern Conference with a .519 percentage, product of 14 wins and 13 losses.
Miami Heat
The Miami Heat come into this game on the heels of a loss to the San Antonio Spurs, their third loss in the last five games. So far, they have performed below expectations; they have five wins and five losses in their last 10 games and currently rank tenth in the Eastern Conference with a .444 percentage, a product of 12 wins and 15 losses.