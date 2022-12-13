Miami Heat vs Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match
Image: VAVEL

2:00 PMan hour ago

Tune in here Miami Heat vs Indiana Pacers Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Miami Heat vs Indiana Pacers live game, as well as the latest information from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
1:55 PMan hour ago

How to watch Miami Heat vs Indiana Pacers Live Stream on TV and Online?

The Miami Heat vs Indiana Pacers game will not be broadcast on television.

If you want to watch directly stream it: NBA League Pass

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

1:50 PMan hour ago

What time is the Miami Heat vs Indiana Pacers game for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Miami Heat vs Indiana Pacers of December 12th, 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Chile: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Spain: 1:00 AM (December 13) on NBA League Pass
Mexico: 6:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Peru: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass

1:45 PMan hour ago

Key player - Indiana Pacers

In Indiana Pacers the presence of Tyrese Haliburton stands out. The 22-year-old player is coming from being the best scorer of the team in the previous game against the Brooklyn Nets. In the season he has an average of 20.2 points per game, achieved in 25 games played, where he has an average of 33.5 minutes played per game.
1:40 PMan hour ago

Key player - Miami Heat

The presence of Jimmy Butler stands out in the Miami Heat. The 33-year-old player is coming from being the best scorer of the team in the previous game against the San Antonio Spurs. In the season he averages 21.8 points per game, achieved in 17 games played, where he has an average of 35.2 minutes played per game.

1:35 PMan hour ago

Last starting five - Indiana Pacers

0- Tyrese Haliburton

2- Andrew Nembhard

24- Buddy Hield

25- Jalen Smith

33- Myles Turner

1:30 PMan hour ago

Last starting five - Miami Heat

7- Kyle Lowry

13- Bam Adebayo

14- Tyler Herro

16- Caleb Martin

22- Jimmy Butler

1:25 PMan hour ago

Indiana Pacers

The Indiana Pacers come into this game after losing to the Brooklyn Nets in a close game. In the last 10 games, they have four wins and six losses and currently rank sixth in the Eastern Conference with a .519 percentage, product of 14 wins and 13 losses.

1:20 PMan hour ago

Miami Heat

The Miami Heat come into this game on the heels of a loss to the San Antonio Spurs, their third loss in the last five games. So far, they have performed below expectations; they have five wins and five losses in their last 10 games and currently rank tenth in the Eastern Conference with a .444 percentage, a product of 12 wins and 15 losses.

1:15 PM2 hours ago

The game will be played at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse

The Miami Heat vs Indiana Pacers game will be played at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse, located in the city of Indianapolis, in the state of Indiana, in the United States. This venue, inaugurated in 1999, has a capacity for 18,345 spectators.
1:10 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the NBA 2022-23 match: Miami Heat vs Indiana Pacers Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
