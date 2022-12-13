Minnesota Timberwolves vs Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match
Image: VAVEL

6:00 PMan hour ago

Tune in here Minnesota Timberwolves vs Portland Trail Blazers Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Minnesota Timberwolves vs Portland Trail Blazers live game, as well as the latest information from the Moda Center. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
5:55 PMan hour ago

How to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs Portland Trail Blazers Live Stream on TV and Online?

The Minnesota Timberwolves vs Portland Trail Blazers game will not be broadcast on television.

If you want to watch directly stream it: NBA League Pass

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

5:50 PM2 hours ago

What time is the Minnesota Timberwolves vs Portland Trail Blazers game for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Minnesota Timberwolves vs Portland Trail Blazers of December 12th, 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 12:00 AM (December 13) on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 11:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 12:00 AM (December 13) on NBA League Pass
Chile: 12:00 AM (13 de diciembre) on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Spain: 4:00 AM (December 13) on NBA League Pass
Mexico: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 12:00 AM (December 13) on NBA League Pass
Peru: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 12:00 AM (December 13) on NBA League Pass

5:45 PM2 hours ago

Key player - Portland Trail Blazers

In Portland Trail Blazers the presence of Damian Lillard stands out. The 32-year-old player is coming from being the best scorer of the team in the previous game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. In the season he has an average of 27.6 points per game, achieved in 14 games played, where he has an average of 35.5 minutes played per game.
5:40 PM2 hours ago

Key player - Minnesota Timberwolves

In Minnesota Timberwolves the presence of Anthony Edwards stands out. The 21-year-old player is coming from being the team's best scorer in the previous game against the Portland Trail Blazers. In the season he has an average of 22.9 points per game, achieved in 26 games played, where he has an average of 36.5 minutes played per game.
5:35 PM2 hours ago

Last starting five - Portland Trail Blazers

0- Damian Lillard

1- Anfernee Simons

9- Jerami Grant

11- Josh Hart

27- Jusuf Nurkic

5:30 PM2 hours ago

Last starting five - Minnesota Timberwolves

0- D'Angelo Russell

1- Anthony Edwards

3- Jaden McDaniels

5- Kyle Anderson

27- Rudy Gobert

5:25 PM2 hours ago

Portland Trail Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers are coming off a win in their first game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. So far they are on a good run this season, although in the last 10 games they have four wins and six losses. They currently occupy the sixth position in the Western Conference with a percentage of .538, product of 14 wins and 12 losses.

5:20 PM2 hours ago

Minnesosta Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves come into this game on the heels of a loss to the Portland Trail Blazers in the first of two straight games. So far, they have had an inconsistent performance; they have five wins and five losses in their last 10 games and are currently in first place in the Western Conference with a .500 percentage, product of 13 wins and 13 losses.

5:15 PM2 hours ago

The game will be played at the Moda Center

The Minnesota Timberwolves vs Portland Trail Blazers game will be played at the Moda Center, located in the city of Portland, in the state of Oregon, in the United States. This venue, inaugurated in 1995, has a capacity for 19,980 spectators.
5:10 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the NBA 2022-23 match: Minnesota Timberwolves vs Portland Trail Blazers Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
