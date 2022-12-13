Boston Celtics vs Los Angeles Clippers: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA 2022 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
The game will be televised on ESPN Star+.
Boston Celtics vs LA Clippers can be tuned in from NBA League Pass live streams.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Celtics player
Jayson Tatum, one of the young players that is giving a lot to talk about in the Boston team, coming from Duke University, has become the one in charge of giving joy to the Celtics, having a great team will always make things easier, but this player was fundamental in last season's Playoffs, where they were very close to take the title, this season with a more prepared team they are serious candidates and this player is a possible MVP.
Watch out for this Clippers player
Paul George, 32-year-old shooting guard, this season is being a reference for the team, this player along with Leonard, promise to be one of the best duos in the NBA; however, this is the first season that they are playing without complications due to injuries, the player averages 24.7 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.5 assists.
Celtics All-Star Team
Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, Horford.
Clippers All-Star Team
Jackson, George, Leonard, Morris, Zubac.
Face to face
Celtics and Clippers last season faced each other twice, to the surprise of many, Clippers took the series, by the end of the season the teams had very different endings, as Celtics played the finals and Clippers had to play the Play-in, for this season Celtics looks equally dominant, while Clippers is fighting in the mid-table, it would be great news if Clippers pulls out the victory.
Celtics each day more and more firmly
Boston Celtics after losing the championship has in mind for this season to fight for it again in the NBA Finals, the team has a great roster and that is why before the start of the season they were considered as favorites to win the championship, the team has already shown that they can compete for the title and is having a great performance that is giving them the first position in the Eastern Conference, the team has a record of 21-6, they were recently defeated by Warriors 123-107 and against Clippers they have the opportunity to vindicate themselves, the first position is practically theirs for at least two more rounds, however Bucks is very close with a streak of four victories, the team has demonstrated its power both at home and away and Clippers looks like a team that can be defeated without any major problem.
LA Clippers on the right track
The Clippers team is looking to be better this season because they have not had fantastic years, a team with a lot of potential has not been able to excel in the NBA finals, Clippers can not complain about lack of talent, because they have in their ranks two extraordinary references, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, both looking for a personal revenge, Leonard after fifteen months out is the most interested in having a great season, the results are coming little by little and after 28 games the team has a record of 15-13, which leaves them in seventh position, very close to Warriors and they will not want to give up the position, the last game was against Wizards and they won 107-114.
East and West will meet in a great duel
Boston Celtics and LA Clippers face each other in an unmissable duel for all NBA fans, the duel takes place in a great moment of the season where a loss can hurt in a big way and a victory allows to get closer to the first positions, both teams are in Playoff positions and each victory serves to ensure it, no doubt none will want to lose and that makes it a game with many points.
